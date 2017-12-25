Ally Vs. Synchrony: Which Is The Better Play In Consumer Finance?

Synchrony, with its emphasis on credit cards, is the better bet to outperform.

Ally Financial and Synchrony Financial are both significant players in this industry, and both will benefit if consumer spending remains strong in 2018.

While analysts have shown concerns about consumer finance stocks earlier in the year, the outlook has grown more positive.

With U.S. households becoming less confident about the economic outlook in December, while still at the highest since 2000, it is a good time to take a look at a couple of consumer finance stocks - particularly Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

While both companies are players in the same industry of consumer finance, they approach this business from different heritages. For Ally, vehicle financing remains its primary business with a loan portfolio of $69.1 billion that continues to grow, reflecting its past connections with GMAC, Inc. (General Motors Acceptance Corporation). Synchrony specializes in private label and dual-label credit cards that reflects its past as a subsidiary of GE (NYSE:GE) Capital. Both organizations became public companies in 2014, so investors' experience with them is less than three years.

Focus on banking expansion

Although both companies currently make most of their money in their primary businesses of financing vehicles and credit cards, they both recognize the value of gathering funds from depositors to finance their activities rather than depend on more expensive funding sources.

In simple terms, Ally and Synchrony want to be your bank in the future, and they both want to be increasingly seen as banking entities.

For the third quarter of 2017, Ally reported that deposits now represent approximately 61% of Ally's funding portfolio, excluding OID, improving from 54% a year ago.

Deposits at Synchrony represented 73% of its funding sources in the third quarter, which fall within its long-term target range of 70-75%.

To that extent, investors need to consider both as banks as well as consumer lending organizations. As banks they are subject to normal banking regulations, including capital requirements.

Stock performance

As the chart shows, Synchrony was outperforming Ally in the market, but the race is now tight.

Past worries have proven false

Back in the spring of 2017, there were concerns that auto loan delinquencies would be rising. Bloomberg published an article titled, The Auto-Loan Industry's Warning Light, which argued that "the auto-loan losses are concerning, especially in light of the continuing economic recovery. As more borrowers fail to pay their bills, there will be some significant losers."

Concerns over auto loan delinquencies continued this fall, as the hurricanes that hit Texas and Florida this year caused fears that losses to vehicles caused by the storms would cause higher levels of defaults.

In reality, the auto market has stayed strong. While total light vehicle sales for the first 11 months of the year have declined slightly the same period in 2016, 2016 was a record high. Auto loan defaults currently stand at 1.11%, according to the S&P/Experian Consumer Credit Default Indices.

Synchrony Financial has also faced worries by analysts over its business. In October, another Bloomberg article was titled JPMorgan, Citigroup Expect More Credit-Card Users to Default, which raised concerns about growing levels of consumer debt.

"We're at an inflection point in credit," Charles Peabody, a banking analyst at Compass Point Research & Trading, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. "You're seeing in this quarter very aggressive reserve additions in the card portfolio for future losses, so the industry knows it's coming."

For the third quarter of 2017, Synchrony raised its adjusted net charge-offs as a percentage of average loan receivables at the end of October to 5.8% as compared to 4.8% for October 2016. This was higher than the overall bank card default rate that rose 13 basis points to 3.28% through October.

Analysts' outlook for both companies have improved recently

In light of this better-than-expected showing for auto loan delinquencies, it shouldn't be surprising that Barron's has picked Ally Financial as one of its Top 10 Stocks for 2018. The publication argues that the company is unusual as it trades below its book value ($30.28) and is benefiting from its continued effort to replace high-cost debt with bank deposits.

According to Barron's:

"The stock is a favorite of Bernstein analyst Kevin St. Pierre, who has written that it is 'one of the most attractively valued financial stocks' relative to its return on tangible equity, now about 10%. St. Pierre sees earnings rising about 20%, to an above-consensus $2.80 a share, in 2018. He carries an Outperform rating and a $33 price target."

For Synchrony, the company's agreement with PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), which includes a 10-year deal for Synchrony Bank to become the exclusive issuer of the PayPal Credit online consumer financing program, promises to boost earnings at both companies.

This was followed by BTIG reiterating its Buy recommendation on Synchrony Financial while raising its price target to $44 from $36 based on 12x its FY2019 estimated earnings per share of $3.70.

Finally, when Synchrony reported its net charge-off rate for November, it remained at 5.8%, unchanged from October.

Choosing a stock from the investor's perspective

As you can see, both stocks have had its detractors and supporters over the past 11 months. Of course, if the consumer stays strong and if the overall market doesn't crash, both stocks are potential winners in 2018.

Despite a downturn in the University of Michigan's December consumer sentiment survey, the New York Federal Reserve's November 2017 Survey of Consumer Expectations found:

Median one-year ahead earnings growth expectations rebounded from 2.1% in October to 2.6% in November, back to its level from July of this year. The increase was driven by respondents with less than a college education.

Mean unemployment expectations - or the mean probability that the U.S. unemployment rate will be higher one year from now - retreated from 36.0% in October to 33.7% in November.

Both the mean perceived probability of losing one's job in the next 12 months and the mean probability of leaving one's job voluntarily in the next 12 months declined, from 15.3% to 13.5%, and 23.1% to 21.5%, respectively. The decline in the likelihood of job loss was broad-based across education and income groups, while the decrease in the likelihood of a voluntary departure was driven by those with incomes above $50,000.

The mean perceived probability of finding a job (if one's current job was lost) increased from 57.7% to 60.1%, remaining well above its trailing 12-month average of 57.1%.

Fidelity Investments has issued its 2018 outlook, and it also expects that the consumer may have plenty of money to spend on both vehicles and other consumer purchases next year.

"The relationship between lower unemployment rates and higher wages (the so-called wage inflation Phillips curve) - pronounced dead by some - should also begin to re-emerge in 2018. Many explanations for persistently low inflation have been put forth, including structural forces such as demographics, technology, and globalization. Despite the struggles policymakers will face in hitting their inflation targets in the medium term, we believe that in 2018, the growing impact of cyclical factors such as tightening labor markets and stable and broader global growth may lead to wage and price inflation stronger than currently anticipated by financial markets."

If consumer spending remains buoyant, investors can almost flip a coin between the two companies.

What happens if an economic downturn occurs?

For investors, the real challenge happens if these optimistic promises aren't realized. If there is a general falling off of the economy and consumers are hard pressed to pay back the debts they have built up over the past year.

We know something about how consumers reacted during the last recession. At an International Monetary Fund conference in 2009, Atif Man and Ami Sufi presented a paper on Household Leverage and the Recession of 2007 to 2009.

From the fourth quarter of 2006 to the third quarter of 2008, an over-levered household sector facing mounting defaults and falling house prices pulled back on durable consumption and experienced higher unemployment rates. From the fourth quarter of 2008 onwards, credit-card dependent consumers reduced consumption as credit card availability was cut dramatically.

The drop in durable consumption (motor vehicles, and furniture and appliances) began very early in the recession. The decline in auto sales was particularly large - from the fourth quarter of 2007 to the fourth quarter of 2008, auto sales dropped by 30%. The drop in non-durable consumption both began later and was far less severe.

In similar circumstances, even if the next downturn is not as severe, I postulate that again, motor vehicle sales will decline much faster than overall consumption, and default rates for auto loans will rise faster.

While vehicle sales have held up well this year, new vehicle sales are tapering off. Estimates are that 16.7 million new cars and trucks will be sold in 2018, down from an estimated 17.7 million in 2017, which still represents a historically strong year.

In the 20th century, consumers were loath to give up their vehicles even in times of economic distress, but younger generations of consumers are less tied to their cars and more willing to allow repossessions.

An economic downturn could also see a significant rise in credit card delinquencies, but rising interest rates are expected to allow companies to increase the spread between the costs of borrowing and the rates and fees charged to customers resulting in greater corporate profitability.

Conclusion

While current economic times mean that both Ally Financial and Synchrony Financial can provide positive returns for investors, investors need to consider the possibilities that consumers in 2018 may not have as much disposable income and will need to cut back on purchases.

In that case, Ally is more vulnerable to any general economic downturn, as well as having to face a less vibrant vehicle market in 2018.

Synchrony Financial, with its emphasis on private-label credit cards, and its arrangement with PayPal, is in a better position to outperform both by being able to grow with the economy if the outlook remains positive and be in a better position to weather any economic downturns.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SYF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.