Generic Alpha - A Mylan Story

Overview

Mylan (NYSE: MYL) is a generics pharmaceuticals company that operates across the globe, generating approximately 50%, 30%, and 20% of its revenues from the US, Europe, and elsewhere, respectively. It operates in the generally competitive yet somewhat monopolistic generics pharmaceutical industry. The company’s portfolio of generics includes such major pharmaceuticals as the EpiPen Auto-injector, Perforomist Inhalation Solution inhaler, and ULTIVA analgesic agent (Source: Company filings).

Since 2015, Mylan has lost more than 40% of its market value as a result of litigation related to price gouging and monopolistic practices in combination with general pricing pressures on the industry. Since late 2015 and leading up to the 2016 presidential election, generics pharmaceutical pricing has been a topic of debate as a result of significant price increases across the board, with Mylan’s EpiPen product being one of the most prominent cases. This pricing pressure has been a major source of contention over recent months and has led to many peers lowering guidance, experiencing squeezed profits, and general loss in value to shareholders.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Generics pricing pressure is overly priced-in for the industry

Our view for the generics sector is that pricing pressures, while likely to continue, are viewed as overly pessimistic, and that guidance cuts across the board have established a new floor for which generics companies will be able to operate. Currently, expectations for 2018 are that pricing pressures will be in the high single digits across the board for the sector following what was a relatively high amount of generic products filing for approval in 2017, especially from international peers. Assuming this as a base, it appears that at current price levels many of these companies offer attractive valuations with risk poised to the upside if pressures were to not be as severe as expected.

Furthermore, companies expected to be harmed the most are those with relatively undiversified generics portfolios or those with significant exposure to a relatively small number of drugs. As such, many of these less diversified peers are likely to be distressed to the point of restructuring or cost cutting, which should ultimately alleviate industry pressure in the long term. Looking at the numbers below, it can be seen that the industry as a whole is expected to see tepid growth based on current expectations outside of only the smallest competitors. As such, it is our view that if generics peers are distressed to the point of being forced to cut costs and prioritize restructuring (such as the recent case of Teva (NYSE:TEVA), Valeant (NYSE:VRX), and Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP)), it is likely that R&D and associated discretionary expenses will be cut first, thus easing pressure on the industry which has fully assumed upper single-digit pricing pressure into 2018.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Mylan offers the strongest portfolio and profile in a struggling sector

Moving on to Mylan specifically, in contrast to many of the industry trends, Mylan is expected to experience the highest revenue growth among its peers over the medium term. This is a direct result of what is essentially the most diversified portfolio within the industry, in combination with significant contracts with major distributors and an emphasis on more complex pharmaceuticals that are significantly more difficult to replicate within the generics sector. As such, the company has established itself as the premier provider of generics within the space, and while more pressured peers struggle, Mylan should be able to take advantage of weakness. Simply looking at peers within the sector, one can see that the company is the most attractive even despite recent industry-wide weakness.

(Source: Bloomberg)

Furthermore, observing the balance sheet and core cash profitability of Mylan, the company is able to generate between $2B and $3B FFO per year moving forward (Source: MYL filings, projections). This means that despite any pricing pressures reducing margins, based on our conservative estimates, free cash flow will be nearly $1.50B per year. The company is also set to have $1.20B in cash at year-end 2017 (Source: MYL filings). Bearing this in mind, the company could easily supplement its industry leading organic growth with additional inorganic growth as many of its generic peers trade at huge discounts. The company acquiring a higher growth small-cap within the range of $1-3B market capitalization is not unreasonable, and would likely lead to relatively significant growth and synergies as the company could supplement an acquisition’s drug base with its expansive distribution network. This is even more likely with what will likely be a reduced repatriation cost of cash assuming that tax reform passes (which is virtually guaranteed at this point).

On top of this, the company’s EBITDA/interest ratio of 9x (source: MYL filings, FactSet) leaves the company open to possibly even taking on a larger acquisition, or even multiple smaller acquisitions, without significant distress being placed onto the company. Furthermore, its debt/equity of around 1x and net debt/EBITDA of 3.6x (source: MYL filings, FactSet) leaves the company able to fund this through debt or cash, thus giving the company significant flexibility with its financing options as of now.

Valuation creates opportunity for upside on conservative estimates

Moving onto our valuation, the company appears to be substantially undervalued on both a comparables and discount cash flow basis.

(Source: self-projections, financial data from company filings, and Bloomberg)

The justification behind our projections was that pricing pressures would likely continue in the industry, impeding topline growth. This is somewhat offset by a decline in SG&A as the company focuses on its internal optimization, but overall, the company’s core profitability is expected to be squeezed in the near term. We assumed a continuation of this into the long term in order to be as conservative as possible. EBIT margins go up primarily on decreasing amortization costs associated with patents and similar assets in the long term, as currently the company’s D&A is substantially above its capital expenditures, and thus we assumed these would converge farther out as will be seen in our free cash flow projections.

For our free cash flow projections, we assumed that D&A would converge to below capital expenditures in the longer term. Our net working capital numbers were derived from our working capital projections which assumed inventory days, receivable days, and other drivers remained generally constant into the future.

(Source: self-projections, financial data from company filings, and Bloomberg)

Both of these price targets get relative upside based on the above assumptions in a perpetuity growth and an exit multiple scenario. The exit multiple of 13x was derived based on the industry average excluding VRX, TEVA, and ENDP as these peers currently trade at substantial discounts as a result of operational distress, overleverage, and current restructuring efforts related to asset sales and debt levels (Source: Bloomberg). Moving on to a comparables analysis below, we assumed a 25x PE multiple based on Mylan’s current GAAP trading levels, which is approximately around where it has traded historically – please note that on an adjusted EPS basis, the company trades at approximately 15x relative to peers of 20-25x; however, it is outside of the information in the public filings to be able to project adjusted EPS and thus we settled on a GAAP EPS based valuation.

(Source: self-created model, multiples for peers from Bloomberg)

As can be seen from the above levels, there is generally substantial upside across all relative metrics. We did weight our DCF with the highest weighting in terms of forming a price target, however, as the comparables basis is generally skewed as due to the distressed nature of the industry, everything generally is trading on a company by company basis rather than as a broader peer group outside of directional momentum.

Technicals indicate a strong entry point

(Source: data from Bloomberg)

Observing the technicals, it can be seen above that the 50-day moving average just recently crossed the 200-day moving average, which is traditionally viewed as an incredibly bullish signal. Additionally, the company was caught in a 3-year downtrend which it just recently was able to breach. It appears that it is gathering uptrend momentum, especially as the general pharmaceuticals industry as a whole has appeared to relatively bottomed in the near term barring some new piece of legislative news or other unexpected event.

Risks

Overall risks to our outlook continue to be primarily associated with the general pharmaceuticals market as a whole. If price pressures are more substantial than both we and the market predict, then Mylan will likely suffer regardless of how strong it is relative to its peers in the industry. As mentioned previously, however, it is our view that most of the pricing pressure concerns are priced-in at current valuations within the industry.

Another major risk associated with Mylan is the company being hit with substantial litigation. Earnings have previously been significantly impeded as a result of collusion and anti-trust related lawsuits, and as such any competition based lawsuits brought against the company again would likely result in losses.

The final major risk associated with the company is its declining EpiPen revenues, especially within the US. While not specifically addressed in our outlook, it is our belief that the company has already sufficiently cut prices to appease regulators and pricing pressures will be relatively lower into the future as generic competitors reduce their focus on the expansion into the space which has seen significant increases in generic product saturation over recent periods.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mylan offers a compelling investment in a misunderstood and overly sold-off industry. Being the best of breed company within the generics space will ultimately allow the company to come out of this period of distress relatively unscathed. The company’s strong, diversified portfolio of drugs will insulate it more than its competitors from pricing pressures, while its fundamental strength will allow it to grow its product base either through pure organic growth or debt and cash funded acquisitions of struggling peers with strong product portfolios. The company’s valuation as a whole provides compelling upside of between 25% and 50%, and downside appears to be limited to 10% barring a black swan event (assuming $50-60 price target and $36 stop-loss). Providing a catalyst for an entry point is the likely passage of tax reform creating opportunities for the company within the domestic market as it is able to repatriate funds at a low rate, and the technicals appear supportive of the beginning of an uptrend into the medium term entering 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MYL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.