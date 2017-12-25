A Safe 8%-Yield From This Top-Shelf BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) deserves a lot more attention and coverage than it is getting. Goldman Sachs BDC has above-average dividend coverage stats that make it a very promising yield play going forward. Further, the business development company has upside potential in 2018 as the Federal Reserve keeps pushing interest rates higher. Shares sell for a premium to Net Asset Value, but it is a premium worth paying in my opinion. An investment in GSBD comes with an entry yield of 8.0 percent.

Income investors with a focus on the BDC sector don't always have to buy Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) or Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC) in their pursuit to capture high dividend income. Lesser known business development companies can make attractive value propositions, too, and Goldman Sachs BDC is one such company. I have a favorable view on Goldman Sachs BDC, and believe the shares could appreciate in 2018.

Goldman Sachs BDC - Portfolio Overview

Like most business development companies, Goldman Sachs BDC has experienced strong growth in recent years...which is a reflection of traditional banks cutting back on middle market lending in an effort to reduce balance sheet risks.

Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio consists largely of relatively safe first and second liens though the company's investment scope also includes preferred, common stocks and other investment vehicles.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC Investor Relations

It's Not Just About The Dividend, It's About The Upside As Well

I believe business development companies as a whole have a promising year ahead of them. This is because the Federal Reserve has turned more hawkish this year, raising interest rates three times in 2017, and it is on track to raise rates three more times in 2018 (maybe even more than that). A faster pace of rate hikes should work to the benefit of Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC's investment portfolio consists to 96 percent of floating-rate assets. A large variable-rate asset base is poised to produce more cash in a rising rate environment, which in turn could imply a higher cash dividend (or special dividend), and, potentially, a higher valuation multiple.

Source: Goldman Sachs BDC

Very Good Dividend Coverage

The biggest reason why I bought Goldman Sachs BDC in 2017 was that the company has had very good dividend coverage stats for a long time.

Goldman Sachs BDC overearned its distribution by ~20 percent in the last nine quarters (average dividend coverage ratio 120 percent) which gives the company a lot of wiggle room to adjust its payout upwards, or maybe pay investors a special dividend.

Source: Achilles Research

How Much Do You Pay For Goldman Sachs BDC's Dividend Stream?

12.0x Q3-2017 run-rate NII and 1.24x Net Asset Value. Given Goldman Sachs BDC's above-average dividend coverage stats, I believe the premium to NAV can be justified.

Your Takeaway

At the very least I expect stable dividend income from Goldman Sachs BDC in 2018. I can see Goldman Sachs BDC raise its dividend payout, or maybe even pay a special dividend, if net interest income rises in lockstep with rate increases. Goldman Sachs BDC is not cheap, but worth the price given the safety of its yield. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

If you like to read more of my articles, and like to be kept up to date with the companies I cover, I kindly ask you that you scroll to the top of this page and click 'follow'. I am largely investing in dividend paying stocks, but also venture out occasionally and cover special situations that offer appealing reward-to-risk ratios and have potential for significant capital appreciation. Above all, my immediate investment goal is to achieve financial independence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GSBD, PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.