3 Fairly Priced Gold Stocks, But Rated 'Hold'

Hecla, Coeur and Kinross have all been good performers but rated “Hold” by analyst consensus.

Investment Thesis:

In our gold universe, we were able to screen out three gold stocks whose share prices are attractively valued, but stock ratings were set at “Hold,” based on analyst consensus.

In this article, we will examine the rationale of recommending a “hold” rating for each of these stocks. We will try to determine whether their hold ratings would merit an upgrade in the near term.

Through the analysis presented below, free cash flow generation and capital expenditures discipline will be the focal point, with gold prices and production as the basis for stock rating.

1. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) :

Based in Idaho, HL is the largest silver producer in the United States. It also produces gold and it has three mines in operation, namely, Lucky Friday, Greens Creek and San Sebastian. Key growth driver is Lucky Friday which has the capacity to increase output from 3 million ounces of gold to 5 million ounces. It has capacity to extend mine life beyond year 2030. HL trades on the (NYSE).

However, HL’s profits lately were diminishing and in recent years have been getting a boost from its San Sebastian mine. This mine is nearing the end of the mine's initially forecast two-year life. Hence cash flows from this mine are declining rapidly.

Revenue fell 21% y/y largely due to a long-drawn labor deadlock in one of its key mines, Lucky Friday. Hence, gold and silver production were hit hard. Third-quarter net income tumbled to $1.3 million from $25.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Gold production plunged 90% during the same period. Suspension-related costs in Lucky Friday were approximately $1.5 to 2 million per month.

Stock price is down 40% in the last decade. However, HL stock rewarded investors with 177% gains last year. Analysts tagged a $5.5 price target, indicating shares would rally 49.86% from its current levels. Currently, shares are trading -47.05%, less than their 52-week highs.

Total debt is around 21.95% of enterprise value compared to the industry peer benchmark of 25% (peer median is currently 2.05%). Interest coverage ratio of 2.04X would pose a challenge for them to source additional funding.

The hold rating can still be upgraded. Discovery of high-grade reserves at exploratory properties may translate to volume growth in the future. It could help re-rate the stock depending on capital outlay required to monetize gold deposits. Other risks include project/permitting delays and cost overrun of its capital projects, changes in mining legislation and taxation, geopolitical risk (specially Mexico) and environmental risk.

2. Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) :

Coeur operates two gold mines, namely Wharf in South Dakota and Kensington in Alaska. It has other mines found in Bolivia and Mexico and some exploration projects in Argentina and Mexico. The company completed the acquisition of Paramount Gold and Silver in all-stock transaction valued at $146 million.

CDE diversified its product mix so that 63% of its revenue was sourced from gold in 2016 as compared to only 31% in 2010. They are likewise focused in increasing gold reserves through more streaming and royalty agreements. In line with these strategic plans, it has come up with an exploration budget of $40 million in 2017. CDE only spent $25.8 million of its budget in 2016.

Targeted capital expenditure is between $115 million to $135 million in 2017. Projected capital spending for 2017 is 24% higher than the previous year with the bulk of this budget going toward the Palmarejo mine.

The company is focused on two key growth areas: production and costs. Strategic plans include ramp-up of gold production at its Palmarejo mine, added construction at the Rochester mine and initial production from the Jualin mine. Hence, median gross margin was steady at 28.1% for the past 13 years. All-in-sustaining costs (AISC) have fallen as shown by the chart below.

Organic growth is achieved through strengthening of its asset base significantly in recent years via acquisitions. CDE estimated that strengthening of its balance sheet would translate to $30 million cost savings. Long-term debt made up 45% of Coeur's capital structure in 2015. It is down to around 20% of total capital at the start of 2017. Free cash flow yield reached 3.7% in 2016.

Coeur refinanced its corporate notes due 2021 (7.875%) via fresh funding from newly issued corporate notes due 2024 at 5.875%. The company also cut its total debt by 57% through the $99 million voluntary repayment of its Term Loan due 2020. Share offerings include selling a combined 26.9 million shares of common stock with net proceeds of $269.6 million.

3. Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC) :

Based in Canada, KGC is one of the world's largest gold companies and produced approximately 2.6 million ounces of gold in 2015. Attributable reserves stood at 34 million ounces of gold. Operations are divided into three regional units namely: Americas (53% of 2015 output), Russia (29%) and West Africa (18%). The company's main listing is in NYSE while its shares are also listed in the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Kinross expects 2.5 million to 2.7 million Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEO) production in 2017. All-in sustaining costs (AISC) will be $925 to $1,025 per ounce.

KGC is rated a “hold” attributed to geopolitical risks that would also include lower royalties and higher taxes. Production and exploration sites are situated in politically risky regions particularly in Mauritania, Ghana and Russia.

In 2016, Kinross decided to develop a Two Phase approach for its African key mining asset, Tasiast. Phase 1 is well advanced and the company recently approved Phase 2 of the expansion, which will improve milling. An average of 812 thousand ounces of gold from is expected for Tasiast between 2020 to 2024.

The combined Phase 1 and Phase 2 non-sustaining capitalized stripping costs are estimated to reach $560 million. The remaining $370 million will be spent from 2018 through 2020. The two projects have a combined Net Present Value (NPV) of $1.43 billion.

Total debt is around 27.8% of its enterprise value as compared to industry benchmark of 25%. Peer median for total debt to enterprise value is 19.9%. Tight interest cover ratio of -0.77X signals KGC would have a tougher time raising additional debt.

Recommendation:

Adverse events could significantly affect the company’s stock performance and ratings given its portfolio of operating mines. Exploration activities carried out at operating mines may or may not produce new reserves, even so extending or limiting mine life.

The gold sector has de-rated significantly following the 2013 gold price collapse and company debt has increased. But global majors are trading on valuation multiples close to 10 year lows. Gold equities are a leveraged risk hedge given that their operating margins and asset life are influenced by gold production and prices.

Gold companies have entered the harvest phase after a period of low capital expenditure, high prices and low costs. This translated into free cash flow generation, deleveraging and the potential for significantly higher returns in 2018. The gold sector is trading at a significant discount as a combination of recent price volatility and investor fears around higher capital expenditures and inflation.

A combination of this level of gold prices along with mining capital expenditure discipline will expect these three gold equities to be upgraded from a hold rating. However, following the last three years of volatility, it may take time for investors to build confidence.

