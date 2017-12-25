Is Kevin Plank Preparing His Exit From Under Armour?

Exit idea based on: Questionable use of "leasehold improvements" could be seen as artificially increasing EBITDA; COO Patrik Frisk is an expert in preparing companies prior to a sale process.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) has had a horrible year due to several factors (growth plummeted, pressure on margins, etc.). In this piece, I will explain: 1) why I think Kevin Plank may plan his exit; and 2) why I think the current price is at rock bottom. In conclusion, I view Under Armour as a stock for value investors and brand lovers with merger arbitrage upside potential and limited downside risk.

1) Why I think Kevin Plank may plan his exit

Leasehold improvements as EBITDA boost?

The first anomaly is that the company increasingly uses leasehold improvements (“LI”). LI allow Under Armour (“UA”) to classify expenses as depreciation, thus enhancing both EBIT (expenses not part of SG&E anymore) and DA (expenses instead classified as depreciation). Note that the information provided potentially affects earnings statements; I do not see active deception, as this treatment is a legal choice the company has. Two things signal an excessive use of LI:

PP&E (45% CAGR) grew significantly faster than if PP&E grows linearly to sales (27% CAGR). (CAGR 2013-16)

The share of LI in UA PP&E grew from 16% to 27% from 2013 to 2016 respectively.

Next, it is interesting to see what LI amount can be deemed “excessive”. In order to get an estimation, I compared the LI spending per square foot of UA to Nike (NYSE:NKE). While the figure for Nike stays flat (approximately $111-108), UA's amount increases gradually (approximately $143-206) (Numbers from 2013 to 2016, respectively).

The pushback on this would be that UA has built new stores, thus requiring a larger amount. However:

Relative store grow of UA is uncorrelated to the LI per square foot spending.

Nike grows a similar number in absolute terms, as LI is required mostly for new stores.

Stores of Nike and UA are, in the eye of the observer, too similar to justify double LI.

In summary, UA may use LI to prop up EBITDA. With Kevin Plank in his nearly untouchable position (CEO, founder, B shares only held by Plank and have 10x more votes), there is no reason to do earnings management. With the growth slowdown and the distressed situation of some wholesalers, he has enough material to argue why UA has a bad year.

Possible read: Leasehold improvements hamper long-term profitability. This classification only makes sense if you're focused on both short-term margins and EBITDA.

Sources: Data points for this part are taken from the UA Annual Reports 2013-2016. The square feet numbers are from the retail index of eMarketer.

Kevin Plank suitable for international expansion?

Yes, UA is growing abroad significantly - and there is no clear reason why it should not grow even more. Many analysts believe the company can be an equally distributed domestic/international brand. While I think that might be possible, a different CEO might be more suitable for the job. Why?

The rapid expansion within the USA was presumably only possible due to Kevin Plank's great eye for talent (Curry, Vonn, several football players...) and endorsements (USA gymnastics team, Phelps...) for American sports. Soccer-loving Europe is conquered by established sports brands, and it is going to be very expensive to buy in on the big (and influential) soccer teams. Most people in Europe are not familiar with UA because they have no strong footprint in the important European sports, and thus, UA gets zero attention. And we can draw a similar picture for Asia and South America. In countries where, for e.g., football or basketball are of secondary importance, UA has more or less little to no expertise in-house.

A simple revenue growth model indicates the underlying problems. Assuming UA grows in the USA with GDP and internationally low-to-middle double digits, until the company has an equally distributed portfolio (USA/non-USA, 50% each), it would be about half the current size of Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY). But Adidas is a brand catering strongly: a) globally, b) across sport disciplines and c) to both sexes.

UA need to overcome those shortcomings. Organically, this seems unrealistic. But it is very realistic that a different CEO/owner experienced enough and motivated to overcome the shortcomings a), b) and c), could unlock the (so far) untapped value of UA.

Possible read: A new CEO/owner could fulfill UA's full potential internationally. In order to do so, Kevin Plank needs to be bought out.

The new COO has a history of preparing companies for a sale process

Patrik Frisk is a perfect addition to the UA leadership team. In his past engagements, he has shown a strong skill to increase profitability. For e.g., working for Timberland, Frisk had gradually improved profitability of its retail stores and the operating margin over a time period of only three years - the exact time frame necessary to prepare UA for a sale process.

Especially for a company like UA, which has grown more or less double digits since incorporation (20+ years ago!), Frisk might be the right person to bring about the necessary streamlining. The restructuring charges UA took this year can probably be credited to Frisk, since the company has no history of restructuring charges. Through cutting cost and impairment charges, he is able to boost margins and profitability - exactly what potential buyers want to see.

Possible read: Obviously, this point does not say much about whether Kevin Plank wants to sell his company. But it shows that he is brushing up his financial statements.

Potential M&A arbitrage: So what does that all mean?

There are signs that UA uses leasehold improvements to boost the transaction relevant figure EBITDA rather than as a tool for short-term damage control. Furthermore, a potential buyer has a clear value preposition for the company's international expansion (which otherwise would be unrealistic). And with Patrik Frisk, a pre-transaction expert is already doing his work.

In addition, Kevin Plank may not be inclined to sell. He already has several side dealings (Sagamore racing, ventures, spirits, etc.). After leading the company for 22 years, it might be a good time to pass the baton in 2018/2019 when it has recovered from the recent downturn and the restructuring/earnings management show success.

2) Why I think the current price is at rock bottom

Saying this is very controversial, for there is still downside risk. In a market meltdown or even an economic downturn, a retail-driven UA can still lose value. Assuming the current market climate stays stable and UA does not have material internal issues (to the best of my knowledge non-existent), I established the following Residual Net Income valuation model -

Assumptions: Revenue growth is the Bloomberg consensus forecasts. Other cost factors, interest & transitory items based on revenue growth. Starting in 2021, revenue and margins gradually shift towards a mature profile.

Note: If you assume 20-30% international growth and USA growth in line with GDP, you get the consensus growth rate. The discount rate is labeled margin of safety.

Based on the above calculations, we get the following range points -

Range point 1: Bear scenario

In this basic illustrative valuation, we see that given two downward adjustments (for LI mentioned in 1) and a de-levering to maintain the current risk profile), the market price (as of Dec 12) seems very accurate.

Range point 2: No adjustment

Here we incorporate the consensus as is: 45% upside for only reflecting market consensus. Still the individual analyst price targets are mostly sell/hold. They use higher discounts rate and different margins or think the growth domestically and international is flat.

Range point 3: UA as takeover target (with adjustments but without charge to common equity)

As wholly owned (UA), the charge to common equity becomes redundant. Note that we did NOT incorporate any synergies here. For e.g., 5% revenue synergies on the 2017E would yield $0.56 per share annually.

Further upside potential

a) International Expansion

In the valuation, I projected international growth reaching maturity after or within those five years, given that UA’s core sports (e.g., basketball, American football) are not widely followed across Europe or Asia, thus limiting future growth. Following up on what I've said in point 1 above, UA has larger upside if it can grow into soccer and other sports and across sexes. But I do not see these capabilities in-house. Acquiring those capabilities won't increase short-term profitability, in my opinion. Therefore, this is excluded and put on the watchlist.

b) Connected fitness as future second foothold

The advantage of the UA app - which is that you can use the app with devices from other companies - has currently no opportunity to be monetized. With technical disadvantages in the future in comparison to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) and others, I don’t think connected fitness can be a second foothold for UA. I also keep it on the watchlist because this could be monetized through royalties or divestures. While I think another impairment for the connected fitness assets of UA is coming soon, this might be offset from the just-mentioned monetization possibilities.

Valuation: So what does that all mean?

In our bearish example, the calculation shows a small discount to the current price. Given the status quo keeps going forward (Range point 2) or a merger proposal (Range point 3), I see potential upside. But even the bull example illustrates that the rich years of UA with high-double digit annual return are over.

Sources: UA Annual Reports 2011-2016, UA Quarterly Reports 17Q1-3, Bloomberg forecasts for UA

Conclusion

Is Kevin Plank preparing his exit from UA? I don’t know - and there is no reason anyone but him can know. But it is very easy to see that something is happening. The company is dressing up its financial statements. The outcomes I see most likely are: 1) UA is sold in 2018/2019; or 2) the company is shifting to sustainable and profitable (!) growth. Both cases are very favorable to long-term investors. Our Range point valuation 1 indicates that unless you expect a market downturn, UA is a hold to buy. Therefore, I suspect the intrinsic value to be above the current market price.

But hold on - most investors forget the fact that prices deviate towards the intrinsic value over time. So why should I invest now? And more importantly, why should others buy the stock as well, causing the price to rise?

Regarding the first point, I've been developing an algorithm. By back-solving the current share price to key value drivers (growth, margin, cost of equity), it creates a fictional trading range, displaying expectations priced into the stock. Given the position of a security on that range given its peers, a particular security might be undervalued (or at least have little to no upside priced in). This means growth investors are out of the stock and value investors are about to enter.

This graph shows the calculated valuation range for UA and some of its peers. It shows that the company is clearly a bargain (or distressed, which I see unlikely given the bear valuation).

This point might be hard to follow. The algorithm simply solves the question (e.g. for growth): How much growth do I need to justify the current price, given the current margin and discount rate? If I don’t need much growth, that is a good thing because no (high) expectations are priced into the stock. Therefore, right now might be the time to enter.

So when is the upside going to materialize? Maybe never - this is the stock market, not a fairy tale. Given the overreported “disaster” year for UA, currently I think many investors interested in UA are not in the stock. But my analysis shows that in the next annual report for 2017, Kevin Plank and Patrik Frisk could present better-than-expected results and improved profitability. Maybe even a clear future plan or even a takeover proposal. Therefore, I estimate the first upswing to be after Spring 2018, with growth for the rest of the year. A potential takeover proposal could be expected at mid-to-end 2018 or early 2019. Overall, I see a 10-20% growth in 2018 (with 90% of the value gain after spring), with a further 30-40% merger arbitrage upside in end 2018/early 2019.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an investment advisor. This is not investment advice.