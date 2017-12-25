SCANA Buy Or Sell: Where Do We Go From Here?

There are valid reasons to sell and to buy the stock at these levels.

For SCANA (NYSE:SCG) investors, it has been an interesting six months. Company officials may have thought that SCG's decision to abandon construction of its V.C. Summer nuclear project would ease its problems.

Boy, were they wrong. The abandonment started a wave of investigations and charges that are ongoing.

While the stock price's ride for most of the time has been downward, it hasn't been without drama. SCANA's stock price fell nearly 10% on December 21 only to partially recover in a dramatic fashion on December 22 by rising more than 4%. For a utility stock, this roller-coaster ride is truly unusual.

Investors, and potential investors, need to consider whether to sell or buy the stock based on current uncertainty and the risks facing the company net year (I assume that if current investors are holding onto their stock, it is the same as making a decision to buy at these levels).

The case for selling

Here are some of the activities facing SCANA in 2018, which have caused the stock to drop more than 40% over the past six months.

S.C. Regulators: The South Carolina Public Service Commission has refused to dismiss petitions that are asking regulators to cut S.C. Electric & Gas electricity rates by 18% and provide refunds for customers related to charges for the failed V.C. Summer nuclear expansion. The S.C. Office of Regulatory Staff has been ordered to produce a report within 30 days that assesses the financial impact the proposed rate cut would have on SCE&G and its parent company, SCANA Corp. The company has said that the cuts would force SCANA to seek bankruptcy protection.

S.C. Legislature: Legislators have filed bills to stop the utilities from collecting money from customers for the partially built reactors.

Investigations: The State of South Carolina has begun an investigation that may lead to criminal charges against the company and executives. The FBI has begun its own criminal investigation, and the SEC has subpoenaed records from the company.

Lawsuits: The Fairfield County (S.C.) Council has voted to sue SCANA Corp. over the cancellation of the nuclear project. In addition, at least half a dozen lawsuits are pending, seeking to hold the utilities accountable for the project failure. Another lawsuit is seeking to have a state court freeze SCANA's next dividend payment, which is due January 1.

Moody's possible downgrade: As a result of these activities, Moody's is considering downgrading its rating of the company from its present Baa3.

"The intensity of the political and regulatory backlash following SCE&G's and SCANA's decision to abandon construction of the V.C. Summer units and to eventually seek recovery under the state's credit supportive Base Load Review Act (BLRA) has been much greater than our initial expectations. The review for downgrade recognizes the potential deterioration in credit quality that could occur if some of the more punitive positions that have been put forth by law makers, and the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS), were to be implemented."

The case for buying

Despite all the negatives, there is also a case for buying SCANA's stock.

The investigations, lawsuits, and political activities may not be as damaging to the company. There is a limit to how punitive legislators and the state's PSC may choose to be despite their rhetoric. In reality, SCANA is a South Carolina-headquartered company in a state that prides itself in its independence from other states such as Georgia and North Carolina. If the state's actions drive SCANA into the arms of a larger utility based outside South Carolina, the utility will become only a smaller division of some larger corporation based outside South Carolina.

Bankruptcy hurts many SCANA employees, retirees, and shareholders who live in South Carolina. About 30% of SCANA's shares are owned by individuals, many of whom live in South Carolina. SCANA employs more than 5,000 people, plus retirees, who have invested in the company over the decades. If SCANA's shares become worthless, those people will lose their investments, and they will remember the politicians who caused their loss. Is this really the goal of South Carolina legislators?

Excluding the abandoned V.C. Summer nuclear construction project, SCANA is a financially solid utility. In its 2017 third-quarter earnings statement, the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2017 GAAP-adjusted weather-normalized earnings per share of $4.15 to $4.35, with an internal target of $4.25 per share. This measure excludes the impact of abnormal weather and the impairment loss associated with the abandoned new nuclear project. Its debt-to-equity ratio is at 132, about the same as NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), slightly higher than Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and significantly less than Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Return on equity is an acceptable 7.85 with an operating margin of 26%. Its gross profit was $1.4 billion. The utility is located in a state with a growing population and customer growth. Now that the nuclear construction has been abandoned, the utility can focus on building its renewables business, which might offer greater profits in the future.

SCANA has profitable businesses located outside South Carolina. Besides SCE&G, the company also owns SCANA Energy and PSNC Energy, both of which remain profitable. For the nine months ending September 30, SCANA Energy earned $0.12 per share and PSNC Energy earned $0.30 per share. Either or both of these subsidiaries could be sold to offset losses required by state regulators or judgments resulting from lawsuits.

SCANA is an opportunity for another utility to expand. Short of a mega-merger between the big utility companies, there are relatively few opportunities to pick up a regulated utility at a good price. With the decline in SCANA's stock price, this becomes a buying opportunity for other large utilities, such as Duke Energy and NextEra. In the past, South Carolina's politicians may have put up roadblocks to any such purchase by an out-of-state utility, but given the unhappiness with SCANA, they may be willing to consider having an outside utility take over SCANA if they can be assured a certain level of local autonomy.

Moody's is not totally negative on SCANA. In the same Moody's note, it wrote:

"We still believe it is possible to achieve a balanced regulatory outcome that could allow SCE&G to move forward and focus on ongoing utility operations, while providing some rate relief to customers, which would be supportive of the company's current credit quality and ratings. However, in the current politically charged environment, where some law makers appear to be looking for a means to ensure rate payers bear none of the costs of the abandoned nuclear construction, this scenario seems more difficult to attain."

Conclusion

If not for the V.C. Summer nuclear project, SCANA's stock would be 40% higher than present value. That is not to minimize the risks and uncertainties facing the company in 2018, but is a reminder that under these problems lies a profitable company with a good future.

Bankruptcy is a very real option, but so is a buyout by a larger utility taking advantage of these depressed prices to sweep up an otherwise profitable company at a bargain.

If SCANA can work out an accommodation with state regulators and legislators, I suspect the investigations will become only a secondary concern, and the lawsuits might prove fruitless.

Similarly, if a large utility, like Duke Energy or NextEra, can convince the state of their trustworthiness to manage the utility in a manner that will benefit South Carolina, politicians might ease their rhetoric and not take punitive actions that will drive the company into bankruptcy.

Analysts themselves are divided on the question of buy or sell.

NASDAQ current analyst ratings on SCANA

For the company and investors, the threats are political, not financial, and investors willing to speculate on a positive political outcome might receive outsized rewards in return for the possible loss of their investment.

It might be worth taking a risk at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCG.

