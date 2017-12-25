The Market Is Expensive, What Should We Do Now?

Hello to my beloved followers - I can’t believe there are nearly a 1,000 of you now! I would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. To those of you that are either new to Seeking Alpha or new to my published articles, welcome!

2017 Results

(Image source: YCharts)

Company 12/25/2016 12/23/2017 Total Return Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) $1,000 $1,526.10 52.61% Boeing (NYSE:BA) $1,000 $1,922.10 92.21% Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) $1,000 $1,307.80 30.78% IBM Corp. (NYSE:IBM) $1,000 $950.20 -4.98% Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) $1,000 $1,448.80 44.88% The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) $1,000 $1,049.50 4.95% Stock picks listed above $6,000 $8,204.50 36.74% SPDR DJIA ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) $6,000 $7,650.60 27.51%

If you had selected the 6 companies listed in the article with the same equal weighting, you would have outperformed the Dow Jones Index ETF by 9.23%!

Boeing has nearly doubled in one year alone! This is amazing, since a certain user posted several times on the article stating that my picks were bad. I only understand his rationale when it comes to IBM.

Updated Spreadsheet

(Data provided by Morningstar and Seeking Alpha, compiled by author)

Below is an explanation of the metrics used for the research and what figures are needed in order to qualify for further due diligence.

CapFlow: To get this figure, we simply divide the annual capital expenditure by the cash flow from operations. This gives investors an idea of the percentage used to maintain the business from its cash flow. Any cash left over is what we call the free cash flow, which can be used for acquisitions, dividends, share buybacks or reinvested into the business. To score a point on the screen, we'll look for no more than 33% of cash flow being spent on capital expenditure.

CROIC: Cash flow return on invested capital is used by dividing your free cash flow by the long-term debt and total equity. This simply tells you the return the business earns on the money it invested. For example, a company above 20% CROIC means it makes more than 20 cents for each $1 invested. To score a point on the screen, we’ll look for 15% or more.

FCF Yield: This is basically the inverse calculation of the P/FCF metric, investors use this to assess the valuation of a stock. It's widely known to be better than P/E, as this uses free cash flow, which is harder to manipulate compared to the earnings. To score a point on the screen, we'll look for 7% or more, which is the inverse of P/FCF 15 (100 / 15 = 6.66).

My Thoughts on IBM

Looking at the information provided in my spreadsheet, I don’t have much to go with! International Business Machines has passed the screen in every article now, and its total return has been mixed; 2016 saw a 41.17% gain, while 2017 saw a -4.98% loss. While the company's financial statements have shown internal bleeding at slow rates from revenue and net income, this is also evident in the CROIC column, which has dropped 13% in a year! If this continues, IBM may not be able to pass the screen at the end of 2018.

On many articles, I have seen comments from ex-IBM employees detailing their experiences and commenting that the morale is at an all-time low. This could be very valuable information, but it has to be taken at face value due to the potential of holding a grudge.

CEO Ginny Rometty has been focusing her efforts on IBM’s “strategic imperatives,” which includes cloud computing, data security, artificial intelligence and mobile technologies. The company also is attempting to stay with the curve when it comes to patents on blockchain technology and its potential relevance concerning how transactions are made.

It may take another few years to see how this plays out, so holding your nose and buying may be the best option while IBM share price is depressed compared to its peers. Therefore I'll recommend IBM as a speculative buy.

Buying At Fair Value

If you want to buy at a reasonable price of 15x-16x free cash flow, then Boeing and Cisco are the only companies I can recommend, as both companies are boosting guidance and have increased dividends by 20.4% and 11.5% respectively in 2017.

Playing The Macro Game

The Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for the third time by 0.25% two weeks ago, and Janet Yellen signaled that her successor, Jerome Powell, will continue with this strategy going forward. This will benefit banks and business development companies due to their variable rate loans now, improving their bottom line net income, I’m expecting Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC), HSBC (NYSE: HSBC), Citigroup (NYSE: C), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE: TD) to do well.

The price of oil has stabilized from its low in 2016, and the OPEC meeting at the end of November concluded by reassuring that oil production cuts will be maintained through the end of 2018. Energy was the worst-performing sector this year, as evidenced by the SPDR sector ETFs.

(Image source: Select Sector SPDRs)

I’m not sure which area will perform the best, but midstream MLPs have been hit by tax-loss selling, so it could see a very strong 2018. I currently own the InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSE: AMZA), as I don’t have much knowledge on the best-of-breed MLPs, so I can’t recommend individual names.

Downstream and upstream companies such as BP plc (NYSE: BP), Chevron (NYSE: CVX), Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) could finally see the benefit to their capital expenditure & exploration cuts and finally cover the cost of dividend payments without loan financing or share issuances.

You could also just buy the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE: XLE) as shown in the image above!

