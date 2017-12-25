Time To Buy The GSEs

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac shareholders could benefit from restructuring the GSEs, particularly if the Treasury liquidates its position in the process.

With the passage of tax legislation, congress and the administration can now focus on housing finance reform, particularly the GSEs (Government-Supported Enterprises), Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). As most know, the GSEs are in conservatorship, effectively controlled by the government. What you may not know is the GSEs are cash cows. Before we get into the investment thesis, a little history is in order.

History Of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Conservatorships

On September 6, 2008, the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) placed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac into conservatorship allowing the US Treasury to provide the GSEs with a funding lifeline. Over time, the commitment grew to $189.5 billion, which provided liquidity and allowed the GSEs to continue to function. At present, the GSEs account for 75% of all mortgage securitization. As part of the conservatorship, FHFA took control of management and the Board. With FHFA oversight, management and the Board continues to operate the business as a normal corporation including SEC filings.

As a part of the conservatorship, the GSEs entered into Senior Preferred Stock Purchase Agreements (SPSPAs). The Treasury owns the senior preferred stock and a warrant to purchase 79.9% of the common stock. The remaining stock is owned by shareholders. The preferred stock included a 10% fixed-rate dividend.

In 2012, the SPSPAs were changed. The 10% dividend was replaced with a net worth sweep, which approximates net incomes for each quarter. The sweep of net worth was limited to the amount that exceeded a "Capital Reserve Amount," which was established at $3.0 billion in 2013. The agreement calls for declines of $600 million each year until it reaches zero on January 1, 2018. With the passage of the tax bill, the regulators reinstated the $3 billion capital cushion. Even with the reinstatement, it begs the question, with minimal net worth and all net income going to the Treasury, what's left for common shareholders?

The Case For Exiting Conservatorship

As stated by the Federal Housing Finance Agency itself:

Long-term, continued operation in a government-run conservatorship is not sustainable for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac because each company lacks capital, cannot rebuild its capital base, and is operating on a remaining, finite line of capital from taxpayers.

The conservatorship has been a windfall for the government. As stated above, the Treasury has provided the GSEs with $189.5 billion to date. However, the Treasury has received $255.8 billion in preferred dividends. Not a bad return on investment!

By all accounts, the GSEs have thrived under conservatorship as the illustration of net interest income below demonstrates:

Lastly, the GSEs were stress tested under a severe adverse scenario. Below are the results:

With the passage of tax legislation, the second column now applies. Both Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have ample capacity under the Treasury line to fund losses with room to spare and that's under a worse capital scenario. The conservatorship was prudent at the time. But it has clearly run its course. It is time to allow the GSEs to rebuild capital and deleverage tax payers.

Congressional And White House Support

There's a new sheriff in Washington and he's getting things done. Love him or hate him, Trump is a lightning rod for change. And, after many months of infighting, it now looks like the Republican controlled congress is on board. The passage of the tax bill was a love fest.

There's always uncertainty when it comes to the legislative process. Making sausage isn't pretty and the process can get messy. However, based on public statements, one can gauge where it may lead. Let's start with the administration.

Treasury Secretary Mnuchin stated this year that housing finance reform won't be addressed until 2018. He was quoted as saying however:

"We need to fix Fannie and Freddie. Realistically this is a 2018 issue, but we're going to fix it and when we fix it we want to make sure we never put the taxpayers at risk."

The same Bloomberg article quoted above goes on the say six Democratic senators sent letters to Mnuchin and Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt, urging them to allow the companies to retain some of their profits to protect against losses. That sounds awfully a lot like bipartisan support. And that's important because it will take Democratic support to pass.

Mnuchin is also on record stating that housing finance reform is a top priority for Trump. Apparently, it's not if, but when. The endgame appears near.

Congress appears to agree. Earlier in the year, Senators Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Mark Warner (D-Va.), both members of the Senate Banking Committee, expressed optimism about the prospect of congressional action on housing finance reform. Corker is scheduled to retire next year, which could be added motivation for him to spearhead the effort. Importantly, support appears to be building for maintaining the GSEs in some form with a capital cushion. What could this mean for shareholders?

The Investment Thesis

For simplicity, I'll focus on Fannie Mae, the larger of the two GSEs. Fannie Mae earned $11.7 billion in 2016, all of which went into the Treasury's coffers. What happens if that changes and some of the earnings are retained?

The share price as of this writing is $2.79 per share and that is factoring in the right down of tax deferred assets estimated to be up to $15 billion. As of year-end 1/31/2017, Fannie Mae had 1.158 billion common shares outstanding. This is purely hypothetical, but assuming the Treasury converts its preferred shares to common (equaling 79.9% of the company), which are then sold into the market, common shares would increase to 5.79 billion. That's a ton of dilution. However, Fannie Mae earned $11.7 billion last year. Assuming a P/E of 10, that equates to a market cap of $117 billion, representing a $20 per share valuation. The company also has 556 million of junior preferred shares, some of which are convertible to common. The face value of the preferred shares is $19 billion. So, considering the preferred shares and the convertible preferred, fully diluted EPS would be slightly under $20. However, there's still considerable upside from here.

Risks

There's a lot that can happen between now and passage of any housing finance reform bill. Shareholders won't get something for nothing. The Treasury is positioned to gain a windfall if they convert to common, but the goal is to reduce tax payer exposure. The government guarantee could become a paid for guarantee, thereby, somewhat reducing Fannie Mae's net earnings.

In a worse case scenario, the GSEs could be dissolved and replaced by existing financial institutions. The legislative winds that are now blowing through congress appear to mitigate that scenario, but anything is possible.

Summary

Change is in the air in Washington and, by all accounts, addressing the issues with the GSEs is long overdue. The probability for housing finance reform in 2018 appears high. Regardless of the outcome, I anticipate volatility and good trading opportunities from here. While risk is moderate, there is also a chance of large near-term gains if the Treasury liquidates its position. One prudent approach would be to enter a position based on half an allocation and wait to acquire the remaining half after legislation passes, depending on your risk appetite. However you play it, exposure to the GSEs going into 2018 could prove profitable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.