Lanny's Recent Stock Purchase - HCP, Inc.

Wow... I can't believe I still remember how to buy stock! It has been almost 2 months since my last stock purchase, when I purchased shares in AT&T (NYSE:T) and Hormel (NYSE:HRL) back in October. Can I say that it feels good to be back? I couldn't help but sit on the sidelines, as during that two-month period, the S&P 500 index has increased well over 4%+. My dividend stock portfolio has been bolstering record highs, and finding opportunities out there has been difficult, to say the least. The stock I purchased has not moved in that two-month span, and when dating back to three months ago, is actually down 10%. On December 21st, I purchased 58 shares in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Let's dive in to see why!

The Stock - HCP, Inc.

News has been fairly quiet on our friends, HCP, as of late. This definitely isn't the first time I've purchased them, either. I did happen to purchase the stock two times in the year 2015, the last being in November at a share price of $34.10 ! This was obviously pre-QCP spin-off that occurred, shrinking the clientele of HCP as they dissolved an unprofitable segment in their portfolio. More background for those of you who do not know HCP: "The Company acquires, develops, leases, manages and disposes of healthcare real estate and provides financing to healthcare providers. The Company's diverse portfolio is comprised of investments in the following reportable healthcare segments: (i) senior housing triple-net; (ii) senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP"); (iii) life science and (iv) medical office." This information was taken from their recent 10-Q fling. What has happened in the two years since then? I'll break it down:

1.) Spun off QCP in 2016, which held 338 properties, that has caused a decline in top line revenue and a decline in the dividend from $0.575 to $0.37/share per quarter. This decline was due to providing shareholders shares of QCP to replace the decline in dividend.

2.) Revenue has started to improve, still lagging 2016 results (which still include QCP properties).

3.) Occupancy remains high, from the mid-80% range to mid-90% range.

4.) FFO Adjusted to be approximately $1.94, per their press release.

5.) Big Bert also had them on his dividend stock watch list for December.

So why did I buy them? Well, the decline has been substantial in two years, including the spin-off. Further, healthcare will always be here, and facilities are needed for individuals. Next, the corporate tax rate announcement should add further earnings for HCP; however, this is offset by the impact/reduction of the deferred tax asset. Lastly, I believe with FFO increasing that dividend increases will be back on the forefront. Let's place them through the Dividend Diplomats stock screener and use FFO instead of EPS.

Dividend Diplomat Stock Metrics

1.) Funds From Operations (FFO) - For Real Estate Investment Trusts, we use the FFO to evaluate whether a REIT is under/overvalued, as well as for the dividend payout and the like. To note - REITs must pay 90% of their income to shareholders. The expected FFO for the year is $1.94. At a price of $25.59, this equates to a 13.19 FFO ratio, if that's what we can label this. To me, this is signs of undervaluation. To compare, Realty Income (NYSE:O) expects FFO of approximately $3.00. Their share price is $55.25, equating to an FFO ratio of 18.42. Therefore, HCP is looking better at this time!

2.) Dividend Yield - HCP currently pays $1.48 per year, or $0.37 per quarter. At the time of purchase, the yield calculated out to be 5.78% (dividends divided by share price). This is far above the average dividend yield in my portfolio by a long shot. If I purchased this in my taxable account, the dividends would be taxed at my ordinary income rate. However, I have purchased this in my Roth IRA, therefore I am able to not take the tax hit of these dividends. This is something I recommend to other readers, or at least for them to consider/keep in mind.

3.) Dividend Growth Rate - Sadly, they will have to start back at year 0 in this department. This was painful to see, as they once were a Dividend Aristocrat even! However, given this was primarily due to the spin-off of QCP, I am looking forward to HCP being back in the dividend growth arena. How does it look for them to be able to do that? The next step will tell you. However, before going down to the next item, find out why the dividend growth rate is extremely powerful.

4.) Dividend Payout Ratio - As discussed in #3, this is important if HCP wants to hop back on the saddle to grow dividends again. The dividends paid per year amounts to $1.48. From #1, their FFO for 2017 (expected) is $1.94. The dividend payout ratio equates to 76% (1.48/1.94). What does this mean, as it doesn't fit the 40-60% range I like, correct? Let's do the same comparison with Realty Income, again as we did in #1. Realty Income produces $2.55 in dividends. Their FFO is expected to be $3.00. Therefore, this is 85%. I will conclude by saying HCP's payout ratio on FFO is not alarming, and in fact, does show that they can continue to grow their dividend further - as typically you do see in the 80% range, no doubt.

To show proof of the purchase:

I purchased $1,484.22 worth at $25.59 per share for a total of 58 shares, with a $0.00 trading fee (love free trades!). This added $85.84 to my forward dividend income. I now have over 138 shares with this stock purchase of HCP, which pumps out $205 in dividends per year. Currently, each quarter will allow me to almost pick up 2 full shares if the price stays in this $25 range. What I am very curious about is whether HCP continues back to increasing their dividend in the first quarter as they used to. Very excited on this add to my current position of my portfolio!

HCP stock purchase summary and conclusion

Buying more HCP was a nice pad to my portfolio as I approach the end of the year. Further, based on the performance discussed above, I am very excited about the dividend growth potential for the entity. I will begin to feel the dividend beginning in February of 2018, so only a little bit of time away (unless they throw a curveball again and pay in March).

Now onto the readers, what do you think of this dividend stock purchase? Do you like it? Are you staying away from healthcare? Are you unsure if you should be buying in this market as of right now? Would you buy HCP at this price? I appreciate the feedback and insight you have on this investment decision! Thank you again, everyone, good luck and happy investing!