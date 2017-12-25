A New BASF, But Not Overnight And Not A Bargain

The last couple of years have seen enormous changes (and attempted changes) in the chemical industry –

Completed mergers: Dow and DuPont (NYSE:DWDP), ChemChina and Syngenta;

Prospective mergers: Between Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY) and Monsanto (NYSE:MON), Linde (OTCPK:LNEGY) and Praxair (NYSE:PX);

Failed mergers: Between Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) and Clariant (OTCPK:CLZNY), PPG (NYSE:PPG) and Akzo Nobel (OTCQX:AKZOY), Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) and both Akzo Nobel and Nippon Paint (OTCPK:NPCPF); and

Pending spinoffs: From Akzo Nobel and DowDuPont.

And these are only the most notable transactions. Many smaller deals went on in the background without attracting a great deal of attention; for example, Ashland’s (NYSE:ASH) purchase of Pharmachem, KMG Chemical’s (NYSE:KMG) deal for Flowchem, Quaker Chemical’s (NYSE:KWR) acquisition of Houghton, Evonik’s (OTCPK:OTCPK:EVKIY) purchase of assets from Air Products (NYSE:APD) or Lanxess’s (OTC:LNXSY) absorption of Chemtura.

Amidst all this promiscuous activity, until Q4 one industry giant, BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), held itself aloof. Not that it is averse to financial engineering, having made multi-billion-dollar purchases of Englehard in 2006, the Ciba portion of Ciba-Geigy in 2008, done a complex asset swap with Gazprom (OTCQX:GZPFY) in 2015 and paid $3.2 billion for Chemetall in 2016. However, on October 13, it entered an agreement to purchase some seed and pesticide businesses from Bayer, subject to the completion of Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto. Then on December 7, BASF announced that it would merge its Wintershall oil and gas unit with DEA Deutsche Erdöl AG (which is privately held by a Russian-controlled investment vehicle).

Agriculture Purchase

As I described it in October, BASF’s agriculture sector transaction is more or less a forced purchase from a forced seller. The future of herbicides is in the traits that permit crops to tolerate ever-more-powerful formulations. BASF has been left behind by Monsanto, DowDuPont, Bayer and Syngenta. Its long-term survival in the crop sciences business depends on this deal: it is the world's number five producer of herbicides, an already vulnerable position that would eventually have become a waning franchise without the Bayer assets. On the other hand, regulatory approval for Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto depends on the disposal.

At €5.9 billion, the purchase will be BASF’s largest transaction ever, which underlines its importance to the company. After Dow/DuPont, ChemChina/Syngenta and Bayer/Monsanto, there simply is no other such asset available to help BASF recover its position. In 2016, the Bayer assets generated revenue of €1.3 billion and an EBITDA margin of 29.6%. BASF’s Agricultural Solutions business generated revenue of €5.6 billion (of which €2.2 billion from herbicides) and an EBITDA margin of 23.4%, so on a pro forma basis, the transaction increases BASF’s agricultural revenue by 18.8%, its herbicide revenue by 37.1% and its EBITDA by 22.8%. Agricultural Solutions increases from 9.7% of total revenue to 11.9%.

Few other purchasers would have been able to make of these assets what BASF can, and if regulators force Bayer/Monsanto to make additional disposals, BASF will be a likely bidder for them as well. The assets it is acquiring will give BASF a solid position in the three most important oilseed crops and in cotton. This will give a needed boost to its position in the crucial North American market (32% of 2016 agricultural revenue) and create opportunities in South America and Asia.

However, this acquisition alone is not sufficient to put BASF firmly back on the map in herbicides. The frenetic merger activity over the last couple years has built some formidable powerhouses in the sector, and BASF will have to invest heavily to build on its purchase. Agriculture already absorbed 26% of the company’s R&D spend in 2016, and that portion will increase automatically with the purchase, since some of the assets it will receive are research activities. Agricultural R&D accounted for 8.7% of divisional revenue, which probably needs to rise by at least a percentage point. Some of this investment will eventually be funded from the proceeds of the Wintershall DEA IPO.

This is all, of course, contingent on completion of the Bayer/Monsanto transaction. I have faith that it will close, probably in H1 2018, but there are doubters, especially as a consequence of the European Union’s intense interest in the deal. Not least of the reasons I believe that the E.U. will ultimately give the nod to it is the considerable damage that failure to approve would do not only to Bayer but to BASF as well. Both are national champions, and although European authorities are not terribly friendly to modern agriculture, they are unlikely to greet the prospect of Europe’s complete marginalization with equanimity.

Wintershall DEA

As readers who examine the Comments section of my earlier article on the Bayer/BASF deal can see, the Wintershall transaction caught me entirely by surprise. It is rather complex. BASF will withhold Wintershall’s gas transport assets from the transaction, and will hold 67% of the combined company. Subsequently, Wintershall DEA will issue a convertible bond to BASF for purchase of those assets, which, when converted within three years, will give BASF a greater (but as yet undetermined) stake in the group. BASF will designate Wintershall DEA as an asset held for sale (therefore, one that is not depreciated) and account for it by the equity method. The plan is to list Wintershall DEA “in the medium term.”

Both companies are primarily E&P operations, Wintershall operating in Russia, the North Sea and to a lesser extent elsewhere, while DEA is mainly active in the North Sea, but with significant production in North Africa. They had pro forma 2016 revenue of €4.3 billion, EBITDA of €2.2 billion and net income of €326 million. Their combined production volume was 215 million barrels of oil equivalent. Proven reserves (1P) were 2.1 billion barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2016. Wintershall’s gas transport assets consist of interests in pipelines bringing gas from Russia and the Dutch sector of the North Sea and distributing it within Germany and to the Czech Republic. At the end of 2015, BASF disposed off its gas trading business (which had contributed 78.4% of Wintershall’s revenue) through the Gazprom asset swap mentioned above.

BASF has not indicated whether it will retain a stake in Wintershall DEA after its eventual IPO, although I suspect that it will. It is difficult to estimate how the market will value it: fairly pure-play, Europe-based E&P businesses are rare and few are its size. Publicly-traded German oil companies are otherwise non-existent. Russian companies might provide hints, but their valuations are too varied to be helpful, and some include significant risk discounts that Wintershall DEA might escape. However, I am inclined to think that Wintershall DEA could be valued somewhere between €2.5 and €3.5 billion – admittedly a wide range. Assuming, for illustrative purposes, that BASF retains a 25% stake, the IPO could garner it €1.2-1.7 billion, which would buy a lot of agriculture research.

BASF has owned Wintershall since 1969, when it was purchased to guarantee BASF’s hydrocarbon supplies. Its E&P has been reasonably successful in German waters, but the German North Sea has offered few bonanzas. Although its Russian connections have allowed it to carve a living for itself beyond what can be built upon its 290 million BOE West European reserves, it is hard to imagine that they offer unlimited growth opportunities. BASF has stuck with Wintershall through thick and thin, and the last forty-eight years have thrown just about everything imaginable at it. However, it has little future outside of Russia, and deeper involvement in Russia is unlikely to be attractive to BASF. For all that I thought such a retreat unlikely, this is a good time and a good way to effect it.

BASF Pro Forma

For all the big numbers and the complexities that these two transactions involve, BASF is so large that, at first glance, the changes they bring to its portfolio do not seem so terribly dramatic:

However, a look at pro forma earnings indicates that the transformation BASF is undergoing is, in fact, fairly significant. It moves the company’s mix toward higher growth and less exposure to commodity-like products. While BASF remains a bulk chemical manufacturer, differential product sector growth rates will gradually change its business profile decisively.

If, as BASF predicts, its agricultural markets grow at 4.2% per annum through 2026, and assuming that it can at least maintain market share, then the effect these changes have on its portfolio will become steadily more noticeable. Agricultural Solutions’s share of EBITDA might even overtake Performance Products’s by then.

If BASF puts its mind to it, there is no reason that it cannot gain share in agriculture. Prior to the deal with Bayer, it already had a substantial pipeline of new products, front-loaded for the period to 2020, for which it has high hopes. The activity in this sector over the last few years will doubtless create disruption as the newly-merged companies seek to integrate. There is more to come: Bayer and Monsanto have yet to combine (a process that will be challenging), while DowDuPont agriculture will spend the next year preparing for life as an independent company at the same time that it seeks to knit itself into a unified entity. Of course, BASF will face integration issues, too, but they are unlikely to be as great. Seeds and crop protection markets are changing rapidly. BASF has the opportunity to seize the initiative, and it should benefit from already strong positions in Eastern Europe and South America.

BASF as an Investment

However, for the near term, BASF will remain heavily weighted toward commodity businesses, there is uncertainty as to whether the purchase of Bayer’s assets will close and the ultimate disposition of Wintershall DEA is anyone’s guess. In these circumstances, it is not to be expected that BASF would be valued at a premium to its peers, and it does not. In other circumstances, its premium over Bayer, a far less commodity-oriented business, would be inexplicable, but the potential that the Bayer/Monsanto transaction might not go through probably accounts for it.

BASF’s shares have had to do some work to get to this point.

Their performance over the last year was poor until rumors that it would win the bidding for the Bayer assets began to bubble up. It is likely that investors were concerned that its apparent nonchalance about its agriculture business would end badly as the rest of the industry consolidated. Its oil and gas assets were not doing its share price any favors, either. The shares reacted very favorably to the announcement of the Bayer deal, accompanied shortly thereafter by the first press discussion of a deal with DEA.

As a consequence of dollar weakness, the early part of the year looks somewhat less grim in dollar terms, but recovery thereafter is less dramatic. Broadly, however, the story it tells is similar:

Because so much of BASF’s business is dollar-denominated, dollar weakness depresses revenue, so the leveling off of the Euro from the end of July also tended to support its price recovery.

BASF is also at risk from failure of the Bayer/Monsanto transaction, and it is not cheap on a relative basis. But its €3.00 dividend is probably safe for at least a year or two, giving it a yield of 3.21% (note that both Seeking Alpha and the Wall Street Journal have failed to take note of BASF’s 4:1 ADR ratio). Even allowing for the currency risk to American investors in this dividend, the yield is generous by chemical industry standards. I believe investors should look for opportunities to buy BASF at perhaps 5% below current prices.

