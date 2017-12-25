GameStop: Potential Upside In 2018

GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock price has plunged more than 15% after a series of disappointing earnings and bleak outlook due to the cyclical gaming industry. Investors have turned from bullish to bearish on this stock as the year to date short interest has increased from 25% to 45%. GameStop has been focusing on creating diversified revenue streams for the company, and this article will take you through my analysis on GME.

The collectibles industry is estimated to be worth $16 billion by 2019 which is nearly as large as the physical video games category. There is strong demand for collectibles as GameStop continues to report a strong growth of 26.5% in Q3 2017 for their collectibles sales and will continue to be a huge growth opportunity for GameStop. GameStop has a competitive advantage in the collectibles business as they work with intellectual property brands such as Batman, Star Wars to develop unique and exclusive products to be sold in GameStop. For example, GameStop is the only retailer in America that features collectibles of on-demand iconic characters from the Pokémon Group. It is also mentioned in the Q3 2017 earnings transcript that they have managed to secure new intellectual property licenses to sell collectibles products in Q4 and 2018, although no specific information has been released yet.

To seize this opportunity, the management has expanded and reformatted 200 stores in the U.S. to devote 50% of the store space for collectibles and 50% for video games. As for the international stores, GameStop has reformatted 25% of the stores with potential plans to reformat the rest of the stores. Given this competitive advantage, this is a great strategy for GameStop because it will drive new customers who are interested in the collectibles category to the stores. With the new traffic, this will drive higher collectibles revenue for GameStop to reach their target collectibles revenue of $650 million to $700 million for this fiscal year.

As shown in the chart above, GameStop has also been able to consistently reward shareholders with share repurchases and increasing dividend payments for the last five years. With its huge cash and cash equivalents of $454.7 million, the strong current ratio of 1.20 and an amended credit facility of $420 million, there is sufficient liquidity for the company and capital to run their operations. Furthermore, the dividend payout ratio is acceptable with an average of 39% for the last four years. This shows that the management has been able to consistently maintain its dividend payout ratio while increasing its dividend payments for shareholders at the same time. As such, I do believe that the dividend payment is likely to be sustainable and expect that the management will continue to increase its cash dividend payments going forward. As for share repurchases, the stock is now considered cheap and currently trading at a low P/B ratio of 0.8 and P/E ratio of 5.33, which makes the stock even more attractive for the management to consider share buyback and this will definitely have a positive impact on both the share price and EPS.

GameStop is a cyclical stock whose earnings are dependent on the release of strong game titles and future game consoles. The management has done a great job in rewarding shareholders and diversifying the business to other segments such as technology brands and collectibles to create new revenue streams for the company. Given the potential growth opportunities, it is still worth taking a second look at this out-of-favor retailer which is an attractive dividend stock with a dividend yield of 8.31%.