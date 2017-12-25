ViaSat: Strike While The Iron Is... Still Room Temperature?

The time to buy may be now, with many catalysts and macro trends in its favor.

The next four years look to be very exciting.

ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) has been a bit of a frustrating company for long-term investors. With its shares range-bound for roughly four years. If you have held your shares from 2014 until now, I imagine you are not too happy and you have missed a heck of a run in the markets in most other securities.

VSAT data by YCharts

The reason for this malaise looks to be quite clear, no catalysts and no earnings. I imagine if Seth Klarman were not basically all in on VSAT, it could have been much, much worse. I hope that makes you feel better!

But you may want to keep the faith, as VSAT finally looks to be on the cusp of something that has held them back in a big way... Operating leverage.

ViaSat's business model is pretty simple, build a complex, super expensive satellite, pay a small fortune to launch said satellite into space, then provide communications services via internet or secure communications to those who require it.

Demand has never been a problem for the company, it has been scale! This sounds absurd until you add up just how expensive these satellites are. Realize that it is paying for the infrastructure prior to customers paying for it. In essence, building a bunch of random roads and praying that people will want to build houses on them and pay taxes for your pre-built roads.

Unlike traditional internet providers who can start the year and decree, we want to spend $40 million on infrastructure this year. ViaSat has to somehow come up with $624 million for ViaSat-2 before receiving a dime in return on that investment.

This, in my opinion clearly explains the malaise that the shares have experienced these last four+ years as VSAT has been relying on revenues from ViaSat-1 to finance the massive cost of the new satellite.

Below, you can see the effects of ViaSat-1's entry into operation to the company' finances.

Source: ViaSat | Connecting consumers, business, government & military worldwide

The ramp is quite impressive, as it should be from such large investments. Roughly a 25% compound growth rate in revenue and a more impressive 35% compound growth rate in EBITDA.

It is clear to me that in the short term this company will have long periods of lulls in its earnings during builds, but with periods of explosive growth when the infrastructure built comes online. This pattern looks to be set near term as ViaSat-2 will be entering service in early 2018.

Source: ViaSat | Connecting consumers, business, government & military worldwide

ViaSat-2 project began in May of 2013, which correlates closely to the current EPS drag and sideways action in the stock since the related costs to its programs have been incurred.

ViaSat-3

However, what has me truly excited and my reason for owning the stock is ViaSat-3, these satellites are IMPRESSIVE! The company claims that each of these satellites are expected to have as much bandwidth as all of the satellites currently in the entire world, combined!

With that amount of power, I am fully expecting ViaSat-3 to look like the satellite from the movie Under Siege 2.

Source: www.pinterest.com

And ViaSat will launch 3 of them in 2019, 2 for the Americas and 1 for Asia, basically tripling the world's satellite capacity, and by my 1st grade math skills, may equate to ViaSat holding roughly 75% of the world's orbital bandwidth in its hands.

Competitors, however, are not standing still by any means, EchoStar Corp. (SATS) launched in 2016 the Echostar XIX, and it does appear to be better than the currently operational ViaSat-1. The residential plans are also currently a better value, thus perhaps explaining the erosion in the residential revenue of late, as customers switch to HughesNet.

But this appears temporary, as I have seen no indication in my research to date that anything approaching ViaSat-3 capability will be launched in the near future.

Asian competitor ABS has stated that "Mark Dankberg and ViaSat have set the bar really high" and they have altered or cancelled plans to launch their own satellites in response to the ViaSat-3 Asia announcement. With another competitor KT Corp. (NYSE:KT), stating, launching their own birds would be "like bringing a knife to a gunfight."

In my opinion, ViaSat firmly holds the lead in both its technology and future capacity.

Data demand has never really been the problem, capacity & costs have, and if the slide provided is even half accurate, then it appears ViaSat may be an undiscovered gem!

Source: ViaSat | Connecting consumers, business, government & military worldwide

Notice the cost leverage the company is expecting, dare I say it may be cheaper in the future to have a few dozen satellites orbiting the globe than installing and maintaining individual cables to each home?

Bottom Line

ViaSat appears to me to be on the right track towards achieving dominance in the satellite data market, and as the company grows, the peaks and valleys of building and financing each new satellite should smooth out, with, say it with me, operating leverage.

The company currently has a net debt leverage ratio of around 3, making this a key concern area should ViaSat-2 not provide the boost needed to help clear the R&D costs of its future builds, which it expects to start smoothing out in late 2018.

We all know that the data growth will be there for the taking, primarily in the hard to serve military & aviation markets and underserved rural and international markets (we rural folks need some data too).

The key question being, can the company continue to lower the cost of its satellites whilst keeping/catching up with both terrestrial competitors speeds and with the likes of its extraterrestrial competition?

I think it can and it will, and I am looking to add to my current position in the company's stock in 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VSAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.