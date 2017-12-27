Norfolk Southern Screams Higher

Buy this stock on dips going into 2018 if you haven't already.

Norfolk is growing earnings at double digits and poised to hit $170 per share on the mid-term.

The US economy is expected to grow at an above average growth rate over the next few months while shipments sentiment is at its highest level since the early 2000s.

Norfolk Southern (NSC) is one of those stocks that kill it during bull markets but can cause some trouble during weaker economic times. In this article, I am going to review the macro environment and Norfolk Southern transportation stats and tell you why I believe that this stock is headed towards $170 per share over the next couple of months.

Source: Wikipedia

Macro Indicators Do Not Lie

People who are familiar with my articles probably know how I am going to start this article. A real macro stock like Norfolk Southern needs a fundamental outlook that can only be provided by the ISM manufacturing index - one of the, if not THE, best leading macro indicators. For the people who are new to my articles, leading indicator means that a certain indicator tells you what to expect in terms of future economic growth. And that is what trading is all about. The ISM manufacturing index has done a tremendous job in 2017. Shortly after the election of President Trump it started to look like 2700 points for the S&P 500 would be possible. And the market is just 7 points shy of that target while I am writing this.

Anyhow, what we see is that the US economy is in one of the strongest expansions since the recovery between 2009 and 2011. Economic sentiment is at multi-year highs and it seems that we are about to hold these targets for at least the next few months.

And looking at the year-to-date return of Norfolk Southern, I would say that a 34% gain is no coincidence.

Furthermore, it looks like the stock has still room to grow and I will show you why.

What Is Going On With Shipping?

Knowing that the US economy is doing very well, it is important to dig further to increase the chances of building a profitable trade. In this case we have to look at the shipping/transportation industry. The graph you find below is a leading transportation indicator. I made an average of 5 major leading regional manufacturing survey which tells us what we can expect in terms of output in the transportation industry. And I added the year-on-year performance of Norfolk Southern to show you the leading power of the stock.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets

Norfolk has perfectly responded to rising sentiment. And it is not just rising sentiment. Regional shipments are at their highest levels since the early 2000s(!). It even seems that traders are distrusting these high levels given the divergence between the stock price performance and transportation sentiment. One reason is that we are seeing explosive growth while being in the matured stage of a very long business cycle. It is just almost impossible to end the year 100% higher in case of an old macro stock like Norfolk.

However, there is no reason why we could not see $170 over the next few months given that shipments sentiment stays at these above-average levels.

It Is Not Just Sentiment

So far, we have only discussed leading indicators. However, it is always important to look at so-called coincident indicators as well. These are indicators that tell you what is currently going on. Some call it 'hard data'.

Below, you find a graph that shows you total transportation volume by all car types. Transportation volumes have accelerated in August of this year. The latest data even showed that total volume is at a fresh high which is up 4.3% on a year-on-year basis.

And it's not just Norfolk Southern. Total carloads and intermodal volumes are outperforming 2015 and 2016.

So far, Norfolk is seeing massive volume growth in its fourth quarter. Intermodal volume is up 7% Y/Y while coal is up 5% on a QTD basis on top of a 17% EPS increase in the first 9 months of this year. These quarter to date numbers were updated in Norfolk Southern's fifth annual Credit Suisse Industrial Conference on the 29th of November.

Breaking The Downtrend

The only downtrend I am mentioning in this article is the downtrend of the ratio between transportation stocks IYT and the Dow Jones Industrial Index DIA. This ratio is a very powerful sentiment indicator since it measures the ratio between highly cyclical transportation stocks and the less cyclical Dow Jones.

This ratio spread has been in a steep downtrend since the fourth quarter of 2016. I believe that Zacks Equity Research hits the nail on the head by saying that this is mainly due to increasing commodity (input) costs, hurricane disruptions and problems among airlines.

I believe that we are going to see a much higher ratio in 2018. Transportation stocks will continue to benefit from a rock solid environment on the mid-term and catch up with the Dow Jones and other stocks in general.

Furthermore, Zacks considers the stock to be an interesting buy.

We are impressed by Norfolk Southern’s focus on rewarding shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The company's cost-cutting efforts to drive the bottom-line are also encouraging. The company expects earnings per share to grow in double digits (compound annual growth rate) by 2020. - Zacks Equity Research

Takeaway

The US economy is expected to grow at an above-average rate for at least the next few months. Shipments sentiment is currently at its highest levels since the early 2000s and hard data is catching up with record carloads for Norfolk Southern and outperforming carloads and intermodal on a nationwide basis.

Norfolk is able to grow earnings at a double digit growth rate while buying back shares and increasing shareholder value on top of capital gains.

This stock is a beauty to buy going into 2018, if you are not long already, despite the stock being up 34% year-to-date.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NSC over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.