Market Is Right On McDonald's; Expect Sustained Momentum In 2018

In recent months, Mcdonald’s (MCD) has been the recipient of a deluge of articles questioning its pricing-valuation discrepancy. A cursory glance seems to confirm this opinion. After digging deeper though, it becomes clear that value in the stock is behind a purdah of one-time items and the expected accretive impact of restructuring. Investors willing to look beyond this veil may be surprised by the opportunities lurking to deliver increased risk-adjusted returns to their portfolio.

Is MCD really overvalued?

The company’s EV/FCF has trended within a range since 2005 and until 2016. An increase in EV was followed by a corresponding increase in free cash flow with the multiple expanding and contracting in tandem with sentiments in the market. In 2017 though, MCD's enterprise value/free cash flow ratio surged to an absurdly high figure. Fathom the implication of an EV/FCF of 48.2x. It means the company would take 48.2 years to pay its enterprise value out of existing free cash flows. In comparison, stocks like Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) with much better prospects to expand their free cash flows, have lower EV/FCF ratios. Therefore, at first glance, it seems that the stock is either in some sort of a bubble valuation or the market expects the company's free cash flows to expand nearly 100% in the near-term future. To further this analysis, I looked into the individual parts driving the ratio. After all, if the stock is sitting atop an unreasonable multiple, we could have a great short play in 2018.

Now, EV/FCF = (market value of preferred and common equity + Net debt + Minority interest)/FCF. After breaking up the formula for EV/FCF for MCD, we see that higher market cap, higher net debt, and lower free cash flows have all contributed to this sudden spike in the metric - a really bad combination which could compound the case for a short on the stock.

The drop in free cash flow is particularly steep. We cannot adjust figures for market cap and debt but one-time items could still depress the free cash flow figure. Therefore, I focused my efforts to see if we can make adjustments to the free cash flow to make it more comparable. Note that free cash flow = (Cash from operations - Capex).

Cash flow from operations in the most recent quarter sank $902 million because of a one-time impact from the sale of restaurant businesses. This one-time impact is unduly suppressing the TTM FCF figure and makes the EV/FCF multiple less comparable to conduct an analysis. Therefore, we adjust the $902 million in free cash flows to get a more reasonable EV/FCF of 37.5x.

Source: SEC Filing

Post-2019, the company would have transitioned to a 95% franchise system where it expects to incur capex in the $1.2-1.3 billion range, lower than the projected capex of $2 billion in 2018. This is quite a steep differential and sits well with the narrative of a future expansion in FCF. To make the analysis more relevant we pull in the after-restructuring capex on TTM free cash flows. This requires us to make a further adjustment of ~$700 million reducing EV/FCF down to 31.5x.

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcripts

The last part of the adjustment requires us to bump up operating cash to account for the new tax rate and a 45% operating margin over a 3-5% revenue growth rate. Based on the math provided below where I assume current TTM figures as 2019 figures (conservative), this unlocks an additional $2.85 billion in operating cash flows and reduces EV/FCF (2022) to ~20.3x.

TTM 2020-9 2021-9 2022-9 Revenues 23.5 24.4 25.4 26.4 Growth rate 4% 4% 4% Op Margin 45% 45% 45% 45% Op Income 10.6 11.0 11.4 11.9 Op Margin 45% 45% 45% 45% EBIT*(1-T) 8.2 8.5 8.9 9.2

(Note that the TTM EBIT*(1-tax rate) = $6.35 billion. The $9.2 billion figure in 2022 would be higher by $2.85 billion. FCF = EBIT*(1- tax rate) + Depreciation - FC Investment - WC Investment. Therefore, FCF would be higher by $2.85 billion).

Even if the EV/FCF multiple were to expand by 20.3x to 24.3x, that would mean an expansion of $45.8 billion in MCD's market cap. And since I assumed the TTM figures forward, the calculation is quite conservative. Therefore, there's simply no way McDonald's is overvalued.

In conclusion…

It would be a mistake to rely on pricing multiples provided by data aggregators to conclude that McDonald's is expensive. These figures due to automation do not include the adjustments required to make the multiple comparable to other stocks or, even itself. As we saw above, the company's multiple is well within the historical range and is even cheap if multiples of competitors such as Starbucks (SBUX) and Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) were to be assumed without adjustment. I, therefore, have a BUY rating on McDonald's.

Note: Charts and data sourced from YCharts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.