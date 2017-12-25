One Tax Ramification Of Preferred Investing That Must Be Addressed

Because it's quite possible to be taxed heavily even though you have lost money during your year in the market.

After I concluded a recent article concerning CBL & Associates Properties (CBL) and considered the uproar over the recently passed Tax Reform Act, it reminded me about one negative ramification of preferred investing that needs to be discussed. Thus, the reason for this article.

Although I believe that CBL will continue to distribute its preferreds' dividends, I also believe their share prices have a good chance of continuing to fall. For the investor who requires his portfolio's dividends to maintain his lifestyle, how grand or how meager it might be, he will find the negative tax consequences of this scenario disheartening.

Although the dividends collected might plump up his total earned income, it's possible that his portfolio's unrealized losses might exceed his distributed dividend gains with the result that this investor might actually have lost money during the year, while the taxes he might have to pay will actually cost him more.

This means less to the investor who has resources similar to mine and has little need to use his dividend income to sustain his lifestyle. But those investors who require that income to sustain their lifestyles might view it as something completely different. Furthermore, there is always the possibility that the downturn or contraction could squeeze their portfolios of income for several years. Compounded by the tax consequences mentioned above, these investors might face a world of hurt as they are required to pay taxes on money that, in reality, they have not earned.

I experienced this double-whammy in 2015 when my losses far exceeded my collected dividend gains. In fact, it was probably the most taxes I have ever paid because, during that year, I had collected the highest amount of dividends I'd ever collected as a preferred investor. Fortunately, my lifestyle was unaffected, but it served as a wake-up call and I have somewhat altered my investment goals and portfolio accordingly.

On a positive note, if losses can ever be considered a positive, I still have capital losses to call upon to reduce this year's capital gains I collected from the sale of many of the above-par-value preferreds I held. Furthermore, with that sad memory fresh in mind, I am no longer so intent on expanding my yearly dividend income, especially to collect income I will most probably never need or spend. I find it mind-boggling that so many are willing to gamble with their futures to chase money they neither need nor will ever spend. Many of my long-time followers thought of me as a crazy risk-taker, but they were mistaken. The last risk I actually ever took was at the beginning of 2009 when I threw all my chips on the table and became a preferred investor. I don't know what I would have done had I been proven wrong. However, I was not, and even during my 2015 personal catastrophe, my lifestyle was not impacted or even threatened because I had learned never to gamble with more money than I could afford to lose.

If you learn anything by following me, ultimately, this is one lesson you must take away. Don't ever risk more than you can afford to lose. The true risk-taker bets hundreds with his next mortgage payment money, not the multi-millionaire who bets thousands on the roll of the dice in Vegas.

