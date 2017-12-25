Nike Is Going Back To $50

Photo credit

Nike (NKE) was once a rare combination of a high-growth, high-margin, large scale juggernaut in a space that it has dominated for years. But in recent times, NKE’s growth has slowed markedly and not only that, but margins have suffered as a result of waning pricing power. I was once a bull on Nike, but it has been a while due to these issues, and judging by the chart below, I’m certainly not the only one that has given up on being bullish Nike. Expectations – and the share price – were high heading into the recent Q2 report, but Nike showed us once again why it doesn’t deserve to trade north of $60, and shares were off sharply on the report. But given a few fundamental factors, as well as what I see as a still-expensive valuation, Nike should be going lower from here.

Revenue growth underwhelms

Revenue was fine during the quarter as it rose 5%, although 2% of that was due to favorable currency translation. The Nike brand continues to carry Converse, but that story isn’t new by any means; Converse has been an anchor for some time and shows no signs of improvement. It is small enough that Nike can offset it with just a bit of growth, but overall, sales looked okay to me. Not great, but okay.

Margins continue to be of great concern

Where things go a bit haywire is with respect to margins, and indeed, this is why I stopped being bullish on Nike in the first place. Gross margins were down 120 bps to 43% in Q2 as unfavorable changes in currency exchange rates and higher product costs more than offset a bit of pricing power. It is terrific that Nike seems to have found some ability to improve its mix, but when it is offset by higher costs, it doesn’t matter all that much. Bulls could write off this decline in margins as transitory given it was partially due to forex and higher unit costs, but what will it be next quarter? It is always something, and given Nike’s recent past, I have very little faith margins will improve anytime soon. There’s simply no reason to be bullish on its margins given that it finally managed to improve its mix and yet, margins fell appreciably anyway; this is not a good situation.

To make matters worse, SG&A costs continue to soar inexplicably, something I’ve griped about before with Nike. SG&A costs are the one thing any company has the most control over and Nike has proven time and time again it has virtually no spending discipline. That was fine when business was booming, but it has been a long time since that was the case and Nike should have implemented some austerity by now. But it hasn’t and SG&A costs somehow managed to rise at double the rate of revenue growth. I don’t want to own any company that is reckless with its SG&A spending and I have to say I’m feeling that way with Nike. When revenue growth is slow and margins are falling, there’s simply no excuse for vastly higher SG&A spending.

Lower tax rate masks issues

Net income was down 9% despite the fact that Nike’s tax rate was right at half of what it was last year in Q2. Nike’s earnings are shifting to outside the US increasingly and those earnings generally carry lower tax rates, plus there was a benefit this quarter from stock-based compensation. If Nike’s tax rate had been the same as last year’s Q2 rate, net income would have fallen by more than 20%, not 9%, which gives you an idea of just how badly the company is performing these days. A lower tax rate is terrific, but in Nike’s case, it is masking what is a pretty abysmal performance in Q2 if I’m honest.

Priced like a growth stock even though it isn't

Nike guided for continued weakness in margins, which is no shocker to say the least, and at 27 times earnings, this stock is unbelievably expensive. EPS growth is expected to be down 7% this year, and while next year is expected to see a mid-teens rebound, longer term, we are talking about high single digits. In other words, the stock is going for a PEG of 3 on normalized earnings, which is nosebleed growth stock territory. Nike is not a growth stock nor is it going to be any time soon – or possibly ever again – so I simply cannot understand paying so much for it.

If you set aside that this is Nike we are talking about, just consider these facts: low revenue growth, negative growth in gross margins and much higher SG&A spending. Does that sound like a stock you want to own at 27 times earnings? It doesn’t for me, and I think we’re going to see another run at its lows near $50. Nike’s Q2 was very weak and it just proves that it doesn’t deserve to trade in the $60s; I think it is going lower as there really isn’t much of anything to like here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in NKE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.