Chesapeake Energy: It's All About The Balance Sheet

The weakness in CHK may look like a buying opportunity, but this stock is a high-beta play that might not appeal to many investors.

Chesapeake will likely grow its earnings in the future, thanks to the improvement in oil prices and production growth, but Wall Street is focused on the company’s poor financial health.

There has been no respite for Chesapeake Energy (CHK) shareholders, even though the company's production and earnings outlook is looking great. It seems that Wall Street is focused on the company's financial health and doesn't really care about anything else. Unless the company finds a way to meaningfully improve its financial health by cutting its debt, growing cash reserves or improving free cash flows, its shares will remain depressed.

To say Chesapeake Energy stock has performed poorly in 2017 would be an understatement. This, in fact, has been one of the worst performing energy stocks of 2017, falling by 45% on a year-to-date basis. Wall Street remains concerned about the company's future, even after the 14% increase in oil prices we've seen in the fourth quarter. A recent upgrade of its credit rating from Moody's also did not help. In the last three months, the company's shares have actually fallen 9% which is in stark contrast to most exploration and production stocks that have posted double-digit gains in the same period following improvement in oil prices.

Earnings Growth

Despite the underperformance, I think Chesapeake Energy is well positioned to grow earnings in 2018, driven in large part by an improvement in commodity prices and increase in oil production. So far, in the first nine months of this year, the company has grown its revenues from the sale of hydrocarbons by 42.8% from last year to $3.73 billion. For the same period, the company has posted a profit (as adjusted) of $464 million as opposed to a loss of $107 million last year.

Moving forward, the company has said that its oil production will climb from an average of 86,000 barrels per day in the third quarter to 100,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter. In 2018, I believe the company's oil production will go well past 100,000 barrels per day mark as it increases drilling activity at Eagle Ford. That should have a positive impact on the company's earnings.

I also like the fact that Chesapeake Energy has hedged a large chunk of its future oil and gas production. The company has downside protection for 83% of its expected gas production and 62% of the expected oil production for the fourth quarter. In addition to this, by the end of October, Chesapeake Energy had covered 18.9 million barrels of its oil production using open swaps and 1.8 million barrels of oil production using three-way collars for 2018. In its third-quarter results, the company also said that it has downside protection, through open swaps and two-way collars, on 579 billion cf of gas for 2018 at an average price of $3.10 per thousand cf.

By now, Chesapeake Energy will likely have further strengthened its hedge book by covering additional oil volumes for 2018. This should provide crucial support to the company's earnings if commodity prices fall. Note that unlike crude oil, natural gas price actually fell 9% in the fourth quarter to $2.67 at the time of this writing. But this won't significantly drag the company's earnings, thanks to the above-mentioned hedges.

In short, Chesapeake Energy's outlook, in terms of production and earnings, is looking better, but the stock continues to underperform. I believe this is a clear signal that Wall Street is focused on the company's precarious financial health - namely the large debt load, a lack of meaningful liquidity and a weak cash flow profile.

Financial Health

Chesapeake Energy has been saying that it will sell up to $3 billion of assets which will strengthen its balance sheet by driving debt reduction. However, so far in 2017, those sales have not materialized and the company's debt remains elevated. At the end of the third quarter, Chesapeake Energy carried a net debt of $9.89 billion, which is more than 2.5-times as large as its market cap of $3.51 billion. The management, however, has done a commendable job of eliminating all significant near-term debt maturities. That has significantly reduced a bankruptcy threat.

As for liquidity, Chesapeake Energy had just $5 million of cash reserves at the end of the third quarter. The company also has access to around $3 billion of funds through the revolver, but using this facility will push the company's debt even higher.

Chesapeake Energy has also been reporting a large cash flow deficit. The company generated just $273 million of net cash flow from operations in the first nine months of this year, which was woefully short of total capital expenditure of $1.94 billion, including $1.73 billion of drilling and completion capital expenditure, $60 million of acquisitions, and $147 million of capitalized interest. As a result, the company faced a cash flow deficit (negative free cash flows) of $1.66 billion.

Note that this year, Chesapeake Energy's cash flows were hit by one-time charges. In a recent presentation, the management reminded investors that it spent $550 million to resolve some legal issues and $400 million in buydowns of marketing and midstream contracts. But even after accounting for these charges, it is clear that the company would have still faced a cash flow shortfall of more than $710 million, as per my rough estimate. After accounting for $160 million of cash spent on paying preferred dividends, this adjusted cash flow shortfall climbs to more than $870 million. I believe the company will likely end up facing a deficit of more than $1 billion for the full year, on an adjusted basis (the actual, unadjusted deficit is already significantly larger). The company relied on a combination of equity offering, additional borrowings, and some asset sales to bridge the funding gap.

This has put Chesapeake Energy in a difficult spot. The company will likely continue burning cash flows in the short term. It doesn't have significant cash reserves, which means that it will rely on additional borrowings or an equity offering to bridge the funding gap, but it could end up either further damaging its financial health or diluting shareholder value. It can, however, avoid doing this by announcing the highly-anticipated asset sale. A major divestiture of up to $3 billion can not only fill the cash flow shortfall but also allow the company to repay some of its debt. If the company makes such an announcement in early 2018, then this move will likely be welcomed by Wall Street since it could potentially set the company up well for the rest of the year.

A major asset sale that can lead to debt reduction is what will push the company's shares higher. The weakness in Chesapeake Energy stock, therefore, could be a buying opportunity for short-term oriented investors who don't mind quickly moving in and out of stocks.

High-Beta Play

But remember, Chesapeake Energy is a high-beta play, considering its high debt load and a weak cash flow profile. Also, there is a chance that the gains may not materialize at all if the company ends up selling a large chunk of its core assets.

Chesapeake Energy's asset portfolio consists of four core assets (Eagle Ford, Haynesville, Utica, and Marcellus) that are responsible for nearly all of its production and underpin its future growth as well as two non-core assets (Powder River Basin and Mid-Continent). The non-core properties are still in the early stages of development and are unlikely to attract buyers who will pay a great price. In order to raise up to $3 billion, Chesapeake Energy could be forced to part with some of its core assets. That may have a negative impact on the quality of the company's portfolio, and if it also fails to sell these core properties at a reasonable price, then an asset sale announcement could actually end up dragging Chesapeake Energy stock.

Also, even if Chesapeake Energy unloads $3 billion of assets, that won't completely transform the company's financial health. If the company uses 80% of the proceeds for debt reduction while the rest goes for funding the cash flow deficit, then that will reduce its net debt to $7.5 billion. That will be a huge improvement, but the debt level will still be more than twice as large as the company's current market cap. The company may continue to have a net debt ratio of more than 100% - the highest in the industry.

A major asset sale, therefore, will be a big step in the right direction. But the company will need to continue finding ways to reduce its debt load in order to bring its leverage in-line with its peers. That's going to be a tough, multi-year process.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the "Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.