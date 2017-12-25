An Analysis Of Under Armour

Management incentives to improve return on assets and operating cash flows to show that the company is profitable can be a red flag and may lead to earnings manipulation.

Liquidity, solvency, and coverage ratios indicate that the company is relatively in good shape and can have favorable growth in the future.

Analyst team members: Brian Adler, Bouchra Ittobane, Huong P Nguyen, Hayden.

1. Executive Summary

Our financial statement analysis of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) consisted of conducting four analyses as follows:

Business Analysis: Under Armour, Inc. is an athletic apparel company with a diverse product mix that makes internationally across 18 countries. The majority of sales are made through wholesale distribution channels consisting of retailers, such as Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS). The company has made significant investments in its Connected Fitness platform and hopes to be a leader in wearable technology.

Accounting Analysis: Revenue recognition practices can be described as conservative. There are significant deductions for expected returns, rebates and discounts. Inventory is also accounted for conservatively as (FIFO) is used in the deflationary cost environment Under Armour operates in. A concerning metric is the cash conversion cycle, which has increased by 14 percent since 2014. As the firm has reinvested in itself, a large increase in PPE has been seen on its balance sheet in recent years, and this has been accompanied by low reported depreciation. There is a high degree of flexibility when it comes to Under Armour management's ability to manipulate earnings, and it is likely that it does in its favor as there is great incentive to do so with the declining stock price.

Financial Analysis: DuPont analysis revealed to be a source of concern as profit margin has decreased, asset turnover has decreased, and leverage has increased. The decreasing asset turnover can be explained by significant investment and capital expenditures. As the firm has expanded, its leverage has increased as well. Under Armour is amongst its peers in regards to liquidity and solvency. Also, coverage ratios have deteriorated over the last five years.

Prospective Analysis: Sales are projected to grow at a decreasing rate. We believe that there are good expectations for revenue growth in the Connected Fitness unit and international markets. Costs of sales are projected to stay at historical levels proportionate to sales. The weighted average cost of capital was calculated to be 6.1 percent.

Recommendation: Based on the results of the four analyses mentioned above, we recommend a Buy for Under Armour.

2. Business Analysis

2.1 A brief introduction

Under Armour is a branded athletic apparel company that was founded in 1996 when former University of Maryland football player, Kevin Plank, created an innovative T-shirt for football players that provided compression and wicked perspiration from the skin rather than absorb it. This innovative shirt was the first of its kind and sold successfully, revolutionizing the athletic apparel industry. From its founding, Under Armour has strived to provide the most innovative products and continued to do so today.

Under Armour's product mix includes a robust collection of casual and performance apparel, footwear, accessories, digital fitness, and training items as well as licensing products with partners, such as collegiate teams, Major League Baseball (MLB), National Basketball Association (NBA), and the National Football League (NFL). Under Armour directs its sales efforts toward sport marketing through outfitting agreements, professional and collegiate sponsorships as well as individual professional athlete sponsorship. Additionally, Under Armour extensively uses various media channels to utilize paid advertisements in an attempt to increase sales and market share in a deeply competitive industry controlled by a few prominent firms.

Under Armour products are primarily manufactured by independent corporate entities, and sales are primarily driven by the firm's wholesale operations across the entirety of its product mix. Under Armour has an international sales distribution network that spans across 18 different countries. Most sales are made in the United States and Canada, but significant long-term growth opportunities have presented themselves in EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin American countries.

The branded apparel industry is highly competitive. Currently, Under Armour possesses a 3.1 percent share of the overall fitness market while its primary competitor, Nike (NYSE:NKE), controls a market leading 10.8 percent market share. Additional competitors include Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) and adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), which command the majority of the remaining market share.

New to the strategy is Under Armour's Connected Fitness that consists of four different fitness mobile apps. Its Connected Fitness provides a platform for users to record workout and nutrition plans, which has created a large data base and platform for advertisers to connect with its fitness community and increase their awareness, affinity, audience, engagement and thus purchases.

2.2 Business model and corporate strategy

Under Armour generates revenue by selling products primarily through wholesale channels and directly to consumers in domestic and international markets. The majority of revenue is generated through wholesale channels that include national and regional sporting good chains, department store chains, specialty retailers, and institutional athletic departments. Revenue from the direct to consumer channel includes sales from e-commerce website, www.underarmour.com, Under Armour's brand houses, and its factory houses. Under Armour's brand houses are specialty retail stores, which offer the full-line, all-aged apparel, footwear, and equipment. Specific brand house locations also feature specialized shops for Under Armour's Hunt and Fish, including the most technical apparel and footwear. In contrast, its factory houses serve as an outlet to dispose of its seasonal gear, clothing, and shoes at a discount price. Under Armour also generates net revenue from the sales of digital fitness subscriptions and licenses and digital advertising through its Connected Fitness business.

Under Armour operates its business in four geographic segments and one separate segment. Four geographic segments are North America (United States and Canada), EMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Each of these geographic segments operate in the following industries: design, development, marketing, and distribution of performance apparel, footwear, and accessories. The newest segment and the future growth driver of Under Armour is Connected Fitness business. In a highly competitive market and fast-paced world of social media, especially in North America, Under Armour is facing the pressure of pricing, retaining market share, and competing for a limited space in retail stores with the two biggest competitors Nike and adidas. To truly stand out from its competitors, Under Armour needs to find a competitive advantage, which keeps the company stay ahead in competition.

Although 83 percent of Under Armour's revenue are generated from the North American segment, management believes the consumer trend toward a healthier and more active lifestyle will continue throughout the globe. Based on the management expectation, Under Armour will have a possibility of building and strengthening its brand recognition overseas. Based on historical data from its 10-Ks, its international revenue increased by 2.8 percent in 2015 and 3.9 percent in 2016, while domestic revenue decreased by 3.5 percent in 2015 and 4.2 percent in 2016. The company might have lost part of its market share in North America due to strong rivals, such as Nike, adidas, and others competitors, yet focusing on international expansion could be a smart move for the company.

2.3 Industry competitive analysis

Competition is the biggest threat that faces Under Armour. To determine whether Under Armour is a profitable company, we look at five specific forces that shape the industry competition using Porter's Five-Forces Framework:

Bargaining Power of Suppliers: Low

Under Armour has a diverse supplier base across the world, which limits this bargaining power. With many suppliers in multiple countries, Under Armour can easily switch to other suppliers. The threat of forward integration is not possible for its suppliers and that also reduces the suppliers' bargaining power since Under Armour undertakes the research and innovation part and buys raw materials and manufactures products. Therefore, Under Armour is the one that holds a great power over its supplier.

Bargaining Power of Buyers: Moderate/High

Under Armour has built a strong brand through a good reputation based on advertising, sponsorship, innovation, and premium quality products, which helped develop a very loyal customer base and attracts new customers. Its brand gives the company a competitive advantage and helps generate revenue and reduce the bargaining power of end customers. However, wholesale customers, such as Sports Authority, Academy, and Dick's Sporting Goods, have more bargaining leverage and can switch to other brands, such as Nike, Reebok, or adidas, to earn higher profit margins. Therefore, the bargaining power of end customers is moderate and high for wholesale customers.

Threat of Substitute Products: High

Under Armour faces strong force of substitutes because of low switching costs, high availability of substitutes, low cost of substitutes, quality of substitute products, and performance of substitutes are equal or superior to Under Armour's. Therefore, the threat of substitutes for Under Armour is high, which makes these external factors among its priorities for its long-term strategies of growth and success.

Threat of New Entrants: Low/Moderate

There are high barriers to entry into the sport apparel industry as there is a huge need of large investments for starting the production, managing a huge supply chain, marketing to create demand, and branding to compete against well-known brands and get some market share. These factors are good barriers to new entrants, but for existing fashion brands, if they decide to enter the athletic apparel industry, the threat becomes real for the company; therefore, this threat is low for new entrants but moderate for existing fashion brands.

Competitive Rivalry: High

Under Armour has many competitors with superior brands in the sport apparel industry. The competition is intense, especially from adidas and Nike. These companies are the big players in this industry and have strong brands, larger resources, significant market share, and patents that prevent anyone from copying their products. Since these players offer similar product quality and have larger loyal customer base, this threat of rivalry among the existing brands is high.

2.4 Critical success factors

The success of Under Armour hinges on multiple critical success factors. Perhaps most critical to its success is the status, image, and identity of the brand, and the ability of the brand to compete and win market share in a highly competitive industry. The company is known for technologically advanced athletic wear that is catered to athletes of all kinds for all conditions. Under Armour must maintain and improve its image as technologically advanced athletic wear in the minds of consumers to maintain customer loyalty and win over new consumers. Each and every product it produces is stamped with their iconic logo in order to increase brand awareness and spread its image. Under Armour has done well to maintain its brand through strategic advertising, sports sponsorships, and most importantly, heavy investment in product innovation.

Critical to the success of many companies is the ability to seize growth opportunities, and the company has focused strongly on increased product innovation. It has turned its focus on to data, and in 2015 made the strategic acquisitions of two fitness app companies, Endomondo and MyFitnessPal. In 2016, it released its first smart shoe, the Speedform Gemini 2 Record Equipped. These actions show efforts by Under Armour to branch out of from strictly apparel to more of an athletic lifestyle company that provides products with the capability of enhancing all aspects of the athletic consumer's life. Through its expanded product mix, the company offers various workout and meal plans, personal training, and personal fitness data keeping and analysis.

Many analysts are doubtful of Under Armour's ability to successfully expand operations in this capacity as other firms, such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have struggled with the implementation of wearable technology. This is a large reason for the strong downward trend in stock price since 2015. Its ability to materialize returns made on technology investments is critical to the future success of the firm. If the company is able to do so, the potential upside is huge as it may be poised to take a leading position in wearable technology, a new industry that could saturate every aspect of the consumer's life. The ability for Under Armour to achieve this is reliant on its ability to sell and market its products. Other growth opportunities that are critical to the future success are international growth and women's apparel (~30 percent of revenue).

Given the nature of Under Armour as a manufacturing apparel company, its success is also hinging on its ability to successfully manage inventory throughout seasonal changes in demand, as liquidity is a critical success factor for Under Armour. The company must constantly try to keep inventory levels at a minimum to keep working capital low while also meeting variable consumer demand. It also requires a successful distribution network. Most of the sales made by the company are done through wholesale orders, and its ability to maintain and expand wholesale relationships is critical to success.

3. Accounting Analysis

3.1 Management incentives

Over the past 12 months UAA's stock price had plunged over 50 percent despite the CEO's promise of future growth. Despite the confidence of CEO Kevin Plank in future growth, the decreasing stock price raised investor skepticism about the future of the company and the CEO's expectations. Kevin Plank's unrealistic earnings forecast and false promises about the company's revenue growth could severely impact the CEO's reputation and investor trust in company value. Being aware of the matter, CEO Kevin Plank has incentives to manipulate earnings reports to enhance the company's perceived status and improve investor sentiment to regain trust.

Another benefit of manipulating the reported earned income is the higher compensation management will receive. Its executives' and management's compensations are based on stock price performance; therefore, management has a direct incentive to distort accounting numbers in its favor, such as when making assumptions about future demand and retail market conditions for inventory. Management could estimate lower market value of inventory than the carrying value in order to decrease the cost of goods sold. Thus, an adjustment to cost of goods sold results in higher net income. In addition, Under Armour's management also can report false estimates of returns, allowances, and markdowns to increase receivables. Accounting numbers can easily be distorted as the company's returns, allowances, and markdowns are estimated by using historical rates.

3.2 Qualitative and quantitative red flags

Qualitative red flags

Top management resigning: Chip Molloy, CFO, stepped down on Jan. 31, 2017, for personal reasons after a lower-than-anticipated quarterly sales.

Falling stock prices: Most recent sharp declines were:

Oct. 31, 2017, the company shares fell by more than 15 percent after its third-quarter revenue was below expectations and its full-year sales and earnings per share forecasts were slashed because of operational challenges and lower demand in North America;

Jan. 31, 2017, a decline of 23 percent of Under Armour's share prices after the announcement of the stepping down of the CFO; and

Oct. 25, 2016, Under Armour's shares were down by 12.7 percent for ("A" shares) and 13.8 percent for ("C" shares), a fall of more than 60 percent since March 16, 2016, after a release of its third-quarter financial report.

Insider stock trading: During the last three months, Under Armour has zero insider trading, but over the last 12 months, there were 33 insider trades: 15 open market buys and 18 sells. The shares bought were 124,696, and 90,309 sold, a total of 215,005 shares traded.

CEO uncomfortable with criticism from financial analysts: Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank is criticized for his bad spending habits, his lack of leadership, and his Trump comments. He likes signing high-profile endorsers, such as an expensive 10-year deal with Jordan Spieth rumored worth $200 million. In addition, Susquehanna, a global quantitative trading firm, changed its rating for Under Armour's shares from neutral to negative because the CEO's Trump comments would hurt the company's future sales. The CEO later tried to distance himself from the President by dropping out from the Manufacturing Council.

Quantitative red flags

Management effectiveness:

Return on Assets = Net income/average total assets = $256,979 / $3,644,331 = 7.1%

Benchmark: 8% to 12% Red flag? Yes

Quality of Earnings:

2016: Quality of earnings = Operating cash flows/net income = $304,487/ $256,979 = 1.18

2015: Quality of earnings = Operating cash flows/net income = -$44,104/ $232,573 = -1.90

2014: Quality of earnings = Operating cash flows/net income = $219,033/ $208,042 = 1.05

Benchmark: > = 2 Red flag? Yes

Management effectiveness and quality of earnings indicate red flags for Under Armour. For management effectiveness, return on assets is 6 percent, which is less than the average benchmark of 8 to 12 percent. Also, another sign of trouble for Under Armour is the negative operating cash flows in 2015 while EBITA and net income were positive. When operating cash flows are negative, the company must be using cash rather than generating it. Therefore, the company could be using some accounting tricks to make its business look healthier and in good shape. For quality of earnings, analysts can have confidence in a company's choices of accounting methods if its operating cash flows is at least twice its accrual net income. However, Under Armour's quality of earnings has no consistent pattern. It was negative in 2015, which is a red flag for any company if it is not in the growth phase, and that is not the case for Under Armour. This ratio also has increased significantly in 2016.

3.3 Accounting flexibility and adjustments

Revenue Recognition

Under Armour's revenue recognition can be separated into three segments, which include net sales and licensing related revenue, as well as a third miscellaneous segment. Net sales are accounted for on an accrual based system dependent upon the transfer of title and risk of loss, which is consistent with GAAP regulations. Licensing revenue is recorded at the time of the sale, and all sales taxes are recorded on a net basis within revenue. This effectively decreases revenue and in turn lowers reported margins, which reflects a standard conservative measure of accounting policy shared by comparable firms with similar business models.

Under Armour records reductions to revenue for returns, rebates, and discounts as a percentage of historical rates of related actions as an offset account for accounts receivables, and discloses that these rates will inherently differ from period to period, which could potentially require adjustments to revenue. This is an important and conservative measure within Under Armour's accounting policy and the inclusion of this wording results in an important disclosure for investors. Adjustments to revenue would be necessary if the company reported higher- or lower-than-expected returns, rebates or discounts that were substantially and materially different than their estimates. Below, we walk through the adjustment made if the allowance relating to sales were to be half of the $146.2 million reported by management in 2016.

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

Inventory Costs

Under Armour has shown a long-term reliance on a first-in first-out (FIFO) basis as its method of inventory cost determination, which is widely regarded as a conservative method of accounting policy, and it is shared by comparable sports apparel companies. Additionally, the firm looks at the estimated market value of inventory to determine whether the carrying value has become greater than the expected market rate. In this case, management will record a charge to cost of goods sold in accordance with the principle of lower of cost or market. An area for potential accounting manipulation lies in management's assumptions regarding future demand and market conditions, which seems to be widely subjective, especially in a style and trend oriented retail marketplace. An important way to analyze inventory is to evaluate the average days inventory outstanding (DIO) and cash conversion cycle ratios as follows.

Table and image created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

The results imply that it takes Under Armour about 120 days on average to sell its inventory in 2016. The analysis of this ratio indicates the inventory quality and asset utilization that can be compared to other companies in this industry. Also, reducing inventories reduces inventory holding costs, increases profit, and increases operating cash inflows. The cash conversion cycle indicates that when the company completes one cash conversion cycle, it has bought and sold inventory realizing revenue and gross profit, collected accounts receivable, and paid accounts payable. Usually each cycle increases cash flow if the sales are profitable, and companies try to minimize this ratio; however, for Under Armour, this ratio has increased from 107 in 2012 to almost 117 in 2016 because sales outstanding days have increased more than 9 days over this five-year period.

Stock-Based Compensation

Under Armour records all stock-based compensation awards granted to employees and directors as an expense measured at fair value. Assumptions involved in calculating fair value and the date of record for performance-based awards come at management's discretion and involve a high level of judgment, which represents an opportunity for manipulation and earnings smoothing through purposefully miscalculating the fair value expense. In efforts to clarify and minimize the possibility of management manipulation in terms of the options' fair value, the firm states that it uses Black Scholes option pricing model, the expected yield of Treasury bonds with similar maturities as the calculated vesting period of the options.

As of December 31, 2016, Under Armour disclosed the amount of unrecognized stock-based compensation expense that has not yet been vested. This represents a sufficient disclosure in calculating option value; however, it neglects to provide sufficient disclosures regarding a standardized measure for determining target goal milestones, which creates space for management to manipulate stock-based compensation expense. The performance related to this contingent on reaching targets that had not yet been reached amounted to $20 million and has not been expensed. If the goals had been improperly judged and had been reached, management would need to adjust the income statement by a corresponding amount of tax deductible for this expense. This would decrease the firm's income tax burden and reduce net income. This adjustment would reduce cash flow due to the operating cash flow decreasing from the top line net income decreasing. On the balance sheet, we would see cash (assets) decreases by an equal amount to the change in cash flow. Also, shareholders' equity would decrease due to the decrease in retained earnings caused by the change in net income.

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

Income Taxes

Under Armour files income tax return in the U.S. federal jurisdiction and various state and foreign jurisdictions and currently under audit by the Internal Revenue Service for the 2012 and 2013 tax years, but the majority of Under Armour's returns for years before 2012 are not subject to U.S. federal, state, and local, or foreign income tax examinations by tax authorities. Under Armour accounts for income tax using the asset and liability method. Deferred income assets (DTA) and liabilities (DTL) are created for temporary differences between the financial reporting basis and tax basis of its assets and liabilities. The tax rate used is the one that would in effect when such liabilities or assets are settled or realized. The company reduces its deferred income tax assets when needed by valuation allowances. Estimating that the DTA is not realizable necessitates judgment based on evidence of historical and future expectations of operating performance. When it is more likely than not all or some of the portion of the asset will not be realized, valuation allowances are created against DTA and that increase income tax expense for such period. As of December 31, 2016, Under Armour had $8.7 million in DTA from foreign tax credits. Its foreign tax paid would not be accredited against its future income taxes and valuation allowance was established against Under Armour's net deferred tax assets. Under Armour uses the "with and without" method for intra-period allocation of income tax provisions. Some tax benefits related to its stock-based compensation arrangements are recorded directly to stockholders' equity, such as benefit from excess tax deductions.

Our analysis consists of investigating the historical trends in DTA valuation allowance. Under Armour has increased its valuation allowances from 11.67 percent of DTA in 2014, 13.57 percent in 2015, to 16.01 percent in 2016. Most deferred tax assets also have increased from 2015 to 2016 supporting the increase in the valuation allowances. Our assumption is to use 14.2 percent, the three years average of VA/DTA, as a constant rate and use the differences to reformulate the income statements and balance sheets. The adjustments increase tax expense in 2014 and 2015, yet decrease it in 2016, and therefore decrease net income in 2014 and 2015, and increase it in 2016. Then, we adjusted the balance sheet accordingly as shown in the exhibit below:

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

Operating Leases

Under Armour leases office facilities, warehouse space, space for its brand and factory house stores, and certain equipment under non-cancelable operating leases. Under Armour leases expire at different dates through 2033. Excluding extensions at its option, and including provision for rental adjustments. For related party transactions, Under Armour has an operating lease agreement with an entity controlled by the CEO to lease an aircraft for business purposes. The company paid to that entity $2.0 million, $2.0 million, and $1.8 million in 2016, 2015, and 2014 respectively. The company affirms that a transaction was at fair market value.

Our analysis consists of capitalizing these operating leases using a process of "constructive capitalization" for more accurate assessment of Under Armour's financial performance and debt loads. When the company fails to capitalize lease assets and lease liabilities, it misrepresents many accounts and ratios. The adjustments of the balance sheet after capitalizing the company operating leases increase total assets and total liabilities by $1,259,280 each. Then, we adjust to see the effect on financial ratios. Asset turnover and return on asset (ROA) ratios are overstated due to non-reporting lease assets, so they have decreased from 1.32 and 7.1 percent to 0.98 and 5.2 percent respectively. Financial leverage is understated by the non-reported lease liabilities, and it has increased from 1.79 to 2.41 as well. Net profit margin and return on equity are unaffected.

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

PPE depreciations

Under Armour uses the straight-line depreciation method on its property and equipment (PPE). Plant, properties, and equipment are depreciated based on their useful life. The company's PPE depreciation expense was $130.7 million, $86.3 million and $63.1 million, $48.3 million, and $39.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2016, 2015, 2014, 2013, and 2012 respectively. The decreasing of PPE net on the balance sheet and the significant increasing in depreciation expense indicate the company has made huge investment during the year. From the cash flow statement, Under Armour purchases property and equipment for $316,458 million plus $70,288 million from other related parties. However, the company doesn't disclose in the annual report whether the purchase of property and equipment is for replacement or expanding the business operation. Given no details of the asset purchase, the company falsely appears to be more valuable to investors as its net plant, properties, and equipment increase.

Image created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

In note 4, the company offers a table showing the amortization of various intangible asset groups related to business function as well as differentiated by geographic region. The table includes a range of useful life periods, carrying values, and accumulated amortization. Additionally, the company's management separates goodwill and indefinite life intangible assets from the total intangible asset base when calculating amortization expense because this segment is subject to impairment tests as opposed to standard amortization calculations. Although brief, the disclosures seemingly appear to constitute a fair and accurate representation of its accounting method while leaving little up to interpretation.

Contingent Liabilities

Based on the company's historical estimates of future loss due to lawsuits and proceeding, the company estimates the indemnifications don't affect its cash flow, operation nor consolidated financial position. Thus, the company doesn't include an estimate of contingent liabilities on its balance sheet, which results in no changes on the company's net income. During February 2017, two securities cases are filed by a Under Armour shareholder in the United States District Court claiming the company CEO and CFO misrepresented the company's sales and growth, which resulted in the investor losses. Although Under Armour is aware of the claims and believes the claims are without merit, the company may suffer as long as the lawsuit might take because investors fear having a loss if the company loses. Lawsuit might not affect the company's financial position, but definitely hurts the company's reputation.

3.4 Measuring CSFs and the impact of accounting quality

The strength of the Under Armour brand can be vaguely measured by the growth in sales. Given that net revenues are made almost entirely from the sales of its products, it is the most direct way to determine the popularity of its products.

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

Given that the mean growth rate in sales from 2011 is 26.84 percent, it is safe to say that the Under Armour brand image is in excellent condition. Management's accounting judgments on revenue recognition have almost no effect on this metric as it is over a six-year period. Under Armour's growth into international markets can be measured by the following exhibit from Under Armour's 10-K (SEC EDGAR database):

The exhibit above shows a slow growth in international markets. Its 15.4 percent of net revenues were generated outside of the United States, up 5 percent from two years prior. This relatively slow growth is likely due to the fact that most of its products are catered mostly to American sports (football, basketball, baseball). Although the company does have running gear, which is internationally universal, it would do well to focus more on internationally universal sports like soccer. Management's accounting practices could have little to no effect on these metrics. No revenue breakdown information was given in the 10-K regarding sales in women's products. The following excerpt from Under Armour's 10-K can be used to measure the returns made on capital expenditures on technology.

In the acquisitions mentioned above, the company spent around $710 million. The year of 2016 can be considered as year one to evaluate returns on technology investments, and 1.6 percent of net revenues that year equates to ~$77 million, over 10 percent of invested capital. The evaluation of this metric is subjective to one's perception of whether or not wearable technology will become a mainstay in consumer culture. If connected fitness is truly the future of fitness, then one might consider the revenues made by Under Armour in this space to be impressive as it is still in the introduction phase. Currently, there are over 200 million users of Connected Fitness.

Days Inventory Outstanding (DIO) also is a useful efficiency metric to evaluate an apparel company, such as Under Armour, and it was calculated in section 3.3. DIO in 2016 was 120.1 and has remained relatively flat since 2012.

4. Financial Analysis

4.1 Profitability Analysis - DuPont Disaggregation

Table and image created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

DuPont analysis disaggregates return on equity into three components/drivers: profitability, productivity, and leverage. It is a commonly used tool for performance evaluation. Profit margin indicates the profit on each dollar of sales, and a company can increase profit margin by increasing its gross profit and/or reduce its operating expenses as a percent of sales. For Under Armour, the profit margin is declining. In comparison with the average profit margin for the apparel, footwear, and accessories industry of 8.07 percent, Under Armour has low profit margin ratio, and that could be a negative sign for the company's profitability.

Asset turnover is the sale level made from each dollar invested in assets. A company increases this productivity ratio by increasing the volume of sales without increasing assets, and/or by decreasing assets invested with no decrease in sales. Under Armour's asset turnover also is decreasing each year and was 1.32 in 2016. This is higher than the 1.26 average ratio of the industry, which is a negative sign for the company.

Financial leverage shows the degree to which the company finances its assets with debt versus equity. For DuPont analysis, this ratio is the average total assets divided by average shareholders' equity. When this ratio increases, it means that the level of debt increases as well as the level of debt payments. All else constant, the likelihood of default and bankruptcy also increases. The average financial ratio for this industry is 0.87, which is lower than under Armour's 1.79 ratio.

Return on assets measures returns from the perspective of the entire company. This return ratio comprises profitability as its numerator, and total company assets as its denominator. For a higher return on assets, the company should be profitable and know the minimum level needed of asset investments to make profit. Under Armour's return on assets is decreasing, and by comparison, the average return on assets for this industry is 10.06 percent, which is higher than the company's 7.05 percent.

Return on equity increases when the company is profitable and has positive equity or with the increase of each of its drivers mentioned above. However, return on equity is decreasing. Although Under Armour has a higher-than-average financial leverage ratio, it did not help increase its return on equity, mostly because of its low profit margin. Return on equity for the average industry is 17.55 percent, which is higher than Under Armour's, 12.65 percent in 2016.

4.2 Profitability Analysis - An Alternative Disaggregation

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

Image created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

The operating return on assets has constantly declined since 2012 as well as the net borrowing cost. The spread increased in 2013 and decreased up to 2016. Net financial leverage has a weird pattern and that could be caused by the assumption we made in regards of operating cash, which we assumed represents 5 percent of Under Armour revenue. Return on equity as operating return on assets plus the product of net financial leverage and spread equals the return on equity as the product of profit margin, asset turnover, and financial leverage, which we found out is lower than the average industry. Since the main driver of the declining return on equity is the operating return on assets, the company can increase its return on assets by increasing its operating profit margin and/or increasing its operating assets.

4.3 Credit Analysis

Liquidity Ratios

Table and image created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

Liquidity refers to the availability of cash that the company has and can have in a short period of time. Current ratio is current assets divided by current liability. Current assets are assets that can be converted into cash in less than 12 months. Current liabilities are short-term liabilities that need to be paid in less than 12 months. The current ratio refers to net working capital as a ratio. When greater than 1.0, it means that cash inflows are greater than cash outflows, which is the case for Under Armour. Quick ratio focuses on quick assets. It excludes inventories, prepaid assets, and other current assets from current assets divided by current liabilities. It is not uncommon to be less than 1.0. Yet the company has a positive quick ratio, which means that its quick assets are greater than its current liability and that is a positive sign.

Revenue to cash ratio is revenue divided by cash and cash equivalent. The ratio measures the company's ability to convert revenue into cash. This ratio has increased in 2015 and decreased in 2016. Days revenue in cash are 365 divided by revenue to cash. They refer to how many days the company need to convert its revenue into cash. This ratio has significantly improved in 2015 and then slightly increased in 2016

Solvency Ratios

Table and image created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

Long-term solvency indicates the company's ability to pay its debt obligations including interest and principal. Liabilities to assets ratio is total liabilities divided by total assets, and this ratio shows how the company is reliant on creditor financing. This ratio is slightly increasing, and a higher ratio means less solvency. Liabilities to equity ratio is total liabilities divided by total shareholders' equity and it is increasing as well. This ratio reflects how the company is reliant on creditor financing compared with equity financing. Total debt to equity is total debt divided by total shareholders' equity. It has increased but was stable for 2015 and 2016. LT debt to equity is long-term debt divided by total shareholders' equity. LT debt to LT capital is long-term debt divided by [long term debt plus total shareholders' equity]. These three ratios have increased after 2013 as well.

Coverage Ratios

Table and image created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

Coverage ratios compare cash flows or operating profits to interest and/or principal payments. These ratios are used to measure the company's ability to generate cash and profit to pay interest and principal of its debt in the short and long run.

Times interest earned is income (loss) before tax plus net interest divided by net interest expense. This ratio refers to operating income available to cover interest expense assuming that only interest should be paid and the principal would be refinanced. This ratio has declined after 2013 and up to 2016. EBITA coverage ratio is earning before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization divided by net interest expense. It is a non-GAAP performance metric used by analysts and investors. This ratio has weakened as well after 2013.

Coverage ratios based on operating cash flow are cash flow operating to total debt and free operating cash flow to total debt. CFO to total debt measures the company's ability to repay principal in a short and long run. This ratio also has decreased after 2014 and was negative in 2015 to increase slightly in 2016. FCF to total debt reflects a company's ability to repay debt from its free cash flow. This ratio has steadily dropped after 2012 and became negative, which means that Under Armour is taking on more loans and increasing its debt load. This could be a concern if investors do not expect the company to be able to generate enough operating cash flows in the future.

4.4 CSF Analysis

The critical success factors mentioned in section 3.4 were the health and status of the Under Armour brand, maintained liquidity, as well as the ability for Under Armour to grow and innovate products. As shown in section 3.4, the company has maintained an average growth rate since 2011 of 27 percent, but the rate peaked in 2014 and has declined since. This could indicate that the brand is in decline, but it is more likely that this is not too substantial of a metric, and it can be concluded that the brand is still healthy and continuing to grow.

As mentioned, liquidity is a critical success factor of the company. To evaluate the liquidity of Under Armour, current and quick ratios may be used as shown in section 4.3. From 2011 to 2016, no clear trend is visible as the current ratio fluctuates between 2.65 and 3.76, and the quick ratio fluctuates from 1.49 to 2.32. These ratios are on par with peer competitors Nike (current ratio = 2.67) and adidas (current ratio = 1.33). They also show that the company is likely in good condition to handle any short-term liquidity issues that may arise.

A large portion of the future success of Under Armour hinges on the Connected Fitness unit. The success of this business unit could easily be measured by the amount of users on the platform and the time spent by the users actually using the platform. Current available information pertaining to Connected Fitness users is its 200 million user base. There are also "nearly 100,000 new registrants per day." These user metrics are to be evaluated with a degree of skepticism because there is no way of knowing how many of those users are active users, and how many new registrants actually use the platform. Given that, this is a new line of business for Under Armour, and metrics pertaining to its Connected Fitness are to be viewed closely as time progresses.

5. Prospective Analysis

5.1 Forecasting Condensed Financial Statements

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

The foundation of our prospective financial analysis is rooted in our future assumptions regarding items in the income statement and balance sheet. Our key driver in the future performance of Under Armour is top-line revenue growth. The downward trend in sales growth in the past three years indicates business maturation and the inaccessibility of gaining incremental market share from competitors like Nike and adidas. We predict an increase of revenue growth at a declining rate through the 10-year projection period (a decrease by 3.0, 2.0, and 1.0 percent during the first three years respectively; a constant decrease by 2.0 percent from 2010 to 2015; and another decline by 1.0 percent for 2026 and 2027). Despite the lower growth rate, the firm's sales are expected to constantly increase, but at a slower rate. The current growth rate remains relatively acceptable compared to competitors due to the material success of its Connected Fitness program as well as the international sales growth spurred by the global rise in consumer demand for athletic leisurewear and fitness apparel.

An additional income statement based assumption includes our decision to use a random walk scenario for operating expense ratios. We assumed operating expenses would slightly decrease by 0.3, 0.2, and 0.1 percent from 2017 to 2019 and remain stagnant at ~90.55 percent of sales. We held the interest expense/PY net debt constant at ~3.19 percent and assume that the capital structure stays constant through the projection period. This was an important consideration in our projections because it allows us to maintain our valuation as a capital structure neutral analysis, which prevents additional non-operating avenues of improper predictions in our forecasts. Our final income statement based assumption is a ~35.0 percent effective tax rate, which is constant for all the 10-year period.

On the balance sheet, we tended to make more conservative and less impactful assumptions. We noticed that the operating working capital was tied to sales and assumed that is increasing by approximately ~0.1 percent each year, which was tied to limited working capital management resulting in consistent increases in accounts receivable compared to accounts payable and accrued expenses. Noticing this, we kept the operating working capital trending upwards relative to sales growth while capping out at a 28 percent ceiling, resulting in a range from a 26.98 percent ratio in 2017 to a 27.88 percent in 2027. We noticed that net long-term assets/net assets ratios had climbed significantly due to recent capital investments. Therefore, we assumed an expected gradual increase by a constant 0.3 percent up to 2027. Similar to our interest expense assumptions, we held net debt/net assets and equity/net assets constant at 2016 rates of 31.76 percent to maintain our analysis focus on core business operating activities.

5.2 Estimating Cost of Capital

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

In calculating Under Armour's cost of capital, we utilized multiple critical assumptions to derive an average weighted average cost of capital that would accurately capture the capital structure of the aggregated equity and debtholders. In determining the capital structure, we calculated the relative debt and equity allocation of the firm by finding market capitalization and the value of debt. The debt was calculated by adding the drawn revolver to the current portion and the non-current portion of long-term outstanding debt on Under Armour's balance sheet for the year ending December 31, 2016. We calculated Under Armour's capital position to be comprised of 90.3 percent equity and 9.7 percent debt, which would be assumed to remain constant into the projection and terminal periods.

In calculating the cost of equity, we relied on the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) that included three primary inputs. We used Under Armour's August 25, 2017, levered beta of 0.81 in addition to the industry standard 5.0 percent market-risk premium. We assumed the risk-free rate to be 2.33 percent as it was the current yield of the U.S. government backed 10-year Treasury bond. We used the 10-year Treasury bond because it is fundamentally viewed as the proxy for domestic risk-free rates. Ultimately, we derived Under Armour's cost of equity to be 6.4 percent under the rationale of CAPM.

We calculated the pre-tax cost of debt by taking the interest expense reported on the income statement and dividing it by the sum of all interest bearing debt, which included the current portion and non-current portion long-term debt and potentially the credit facility had the firm opted to draw upon its revolver. This process yielded a pre-tax cost of debt reaching 4.9 percent. Utilizing Under Armour's five-year average effective tax rate of ~37.5 percent, we calculated the tax shield, which resulted in the beneficial lowering of the after-tax cost of debt to ~3.1 percent. Through the assumptions above, we were able to calculate a firm-wide cost of capital that took capital allocation into consideration. Taking the sum-product of the cost of equity/debt and its corresponding capital allocation, we found the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) to be approximately ~6.1 percent.

5.3 Cash Flow-based Valuation

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

We utilized a modified discounted cash flow (DCF) model to produce an implied share price for Under Armour using levered free cash flow and our calculated cost of equity of ~6.4 percent. A key consideration of the condensed financial statement forecasting was the decision to hold the capital structure constant to minimize any capital speculation without management guidance. This decision resulted in a predictable increasing interest expense to be paid to creditors through the five-year forecast period, which would be subtracted from the unlevered free cash flow to yield the levered cash flow attributable to equity holders. Using a reasonable terminal growth rate of 2.0 percent, which factors in both long-term U.S. GDP growth and the long-term industry growth outlook for the fitness and apparel industry, our long-term growth assumptions align well with analyst expectations of Under Armour. We took the present value of both the projection period and terminal value period expected cash flows and used the basic outstanding shares to produce an implied base case share price of $16.43, which is higher than the current price of $15.17 as of 12/15/2015.

5.4 Residual Income-based Valuation

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

Residual earnings valuation model (also called abnormal earnings model) is a method used to determine a company's worth based on earnings and book value of equity. Abnormal earnings are earnings after subtracting a charge against book value of equity. Higher levels of abnormal earnings indicate better firm performance and potentially greater compensation for management. In our residual earnings valuation, we estimated the terminal using forecasted income statement and current book value of equity. We used cost of equity as the discount rate to discount short-term abnormal earning. Last, we calculated terminal value by growing perpetuity with cost of equity and 2.0 percent long-term growth rate. The estimated share price using abnormal earnings model is $20.51, which is higher than the current price of $15.17 as well.

Residual Income Based Valuation - ROE mean reversion

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

For this valuation we used the average industry return on equity of ~17 percent and assumed that Under Armour's return on equity would converge to 17 percent over this forecasting period. The implied share price is $23.05, which supports that its current share price is below the estimated value of Under Armour's shares.

Residual Income Based Valuation- AE converges to zero

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

We conducted another valuation assuming Under Armour's return on equity will convert to cost of equity ~ 6.4 percent, which is usually a very pessimistic scenario and should lead to a very low estimation of value per share, but the implied share price is $12.47 and that means that Under Armour shares are effectively underpriced.

Optimistic and Pessimistic Scenarios

We ran additional sensitivity cases to include an upside and downside case by altering the terminal value growth rate. This suggests that the terminal growth rate is the key driver in our discounted cash flow model. To highlight and isolate the effects of singular variable alterations, we held all remaining variables constant aside from the terminal value growth rate.

Optimistic Scenario

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

For this optimistic scenario, keeping the same assumptions because we believe that our assumptions are every conservative since we take into consideration the high competition in the industry and the change in customer preferences. To conduct this scenario, we changed the long-term growth from 2.0 percent to 3.0 percent. The estimated share value is $20.81 for discounted cash flow model and $23.88 for the abnormal earnings model, which are higher than the current share price.

Pessimistic Scenario

Table created by authors using data from SEC EDGAR database.

All constant for this scenario, we only reduced the long-term growth to 0.0 percent assuming that there would not be any long-term growth. We have $11.77 for the discounted cash flow model and $16.93 for abnormal earnings model. The abnormal earnings model even with this pessimistic scenario implies that the stock is underpriced.

Both the upside and downside cases represent what we believe to be the maximum the rate could swing in either direction. The comparison between the limited downside and more significant upside results in our opinion of Under Armour representing a defensive and downside protected value play in the sports apparel industry.

6. Conclusion and Recommendation

In conclusion, a thorough analysis of Under Armour has been conducted of the firm's business, accounting, financial, and prospective future. The business analysis yielded that the firm operates in a highly competitive industry and is highly reliant on other retailers to drive sales. This is common for the branded apparel industry and the firm's success is highly reliant on the status and image of the brand that appears to be in good health. Unique to Under Armour in this industry are the Connected Fitness efforts, which are to be viewed as a significant risk factor as significant investments have been made with no sure promise of returns.

The accounting analysis yielded that there is a high degree of flexibility in management's ability to manipulate earnings and that there is a clear incentive to do so as the stock price has been on a significant decline since 2016 despite lofty expectations from management. There is a red-flag pertaining to the former CFO stepping down last January, but more significant is the fact that the majority of insider trades have been buys despite the downward trend of stock price. Margins are at industry standards, but returns on assets are low as the firm expands into Connected Fitness. Under Armour is conservative in its revenue recognition practices as pertaining to returns and rebates there is always a possibility that adjustments will be made increasing net income. Under Armour is also conservative with inventory accounting as it uses FIFO. There is a concern with the cash conversion cycle as it has been on a sharp incline since 2014. There has been a substantial increase in deferred tax assets since 2013. The amount of PPE, net, on the balance sheet has increased substantially and this is likely due to expanded operations and growth.

In the financial analysis, there is concern in the DuPont analysis as profit margin has decreased, asset turnover has decreased, and leverage has increased. The decreasing asset turnover can be explained by significant investment and capital expenditures as the firm has expanded into data. As it has done this, leverage has increased as well. Under Armour is amongst its peers regarding liquidity and solvency. Coverage ratios have deteriorated over the last five years as well.

In our prospective analysis, we predict that sales will continue to grow but at a decreasing rate. We have optimistic expectations for revenue growth in the Connected Fitness unit and international markets. Costs of sales are projected to stay at historical levels proportionate to sales. The cost of equity was calculated to be 6.4 percent as described in section 5.2. Using these assumptions in our valuation models, we came to the conclusion that Under Armour is undervalued.

On December 15, 2017, Under Armour's stock closed at $15.17. A range of valuation models was made including discounted cash flow models and abnormal earnings models. All the models were made with base, optimistic, and pessimistic views. The valuations range from $11.77 to $23.88 and average out at $18.23 per share. We put faith in the base case discounted cash flow model and the abnormal earnings model that value the stock at $16.43 and 20.51 respectively, which is above the current market price.

Under Armour is positioned for substantial growth headed into the future, which many investors see as risky and have thus fled. The stock has decreased significantly over the last two years, and we predict that this trend will soon end and potentially reverse. The comparison between the limited downside and more significant upside results in our opinion of Under Armour representing a defensive and downside protected value play in the sports apparel industry. Therefore, based on the estimations we have from different valuation models, we recommend that investors buy Under Armour stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.