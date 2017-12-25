High Tech Heisenberg: Here's My 2018 Tech Outlook

If nothing else, it's chock-full of humor and charts, so it's definitely got that going for it.

This actually turned out far better than I thought it would and I think there are a lot of extremely important points to consider in this piece.

I don't know why, but some people have recently asked me for my opinion on tech headed into the new year.

I guess it's gratifying that at least a handful of people seem to think that my outlook on tech stocks actually matters, but that is hardly my area of expertise. That is, if what you're looking for is some kind of stock-specific recommendation, I'm really not the guy.

I've owned every Mac going back to the Classic; if I actually shopped, I imagine I'd be hooked on Amazon; I like Netflix because the Apple TV app is easy to use; I don't care one way or another about Microsoft but I do like Excel; the only thing I know about Alibaba is that Jack Ma is right about globalization; I know the fate of Hong Kong equities ebbs and flows with Tencent; and Facebook banned my Heisenberg Report page because I couldn't prove I'm actually Walter White.

So there's my company-by-company breakdown. I hope that was helpful.

Humor aside, while I can't offer you much in the way of company-specific analysis, what I can offer you is a pretty nuanced take on the space as a whole - how it behaves, volatility, the group's role in leading the rally, the extent to which it's become synonymous with factors that are used in smart beta products, why the much ballyhooed "rotation" that started on November 29 matters, and how these names are the poster children for Howard Marks' "perpetual motion machine." Frankly, I think all of that is a lot more important than any single-stock analysis of these behemoths.

Let me say to start that I don't entirely agree with everything Howard Marks said earlier this year in his critique of tech. Take this passage from his widely-read note for instance:

The FAANGs are truly great companies, growing rapidly and trouncing the competition (where it exists). But some are doing so without much profitability, and for others profits are growing slower than revenues. Some of them doubtless will be the great companies of tomorrow. But will they all? Are they invincible, and is their success truly inevitable?

Implicit there is the idea that their success is not "truly inevitable." Obviously, no one can "see the future" (as Marks puts it) and nothing is "inevitable." But I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that the future "success" of the companies in question is about as close to "inevitable" as you can get. So there's a sense in which Josh Brown was correct when he (in)famously told readers to "just buy the robots."

Where Josh was incorrect was suggesting that investors should pay any price for these stocks. There's always a price that's too high. I don't (and never have) tried to tell you what "too high" means vis-a-vis these companies primarily because I don't know. But what I do know is that you should never implicitly or explicitly adopt "no price is too high" as a guiding investment principle.

With that out of the way, let me say that as far as I'm concerned, the two most important questions for this group of stocks going into 2018 are:

In light of the tax bill and the assumption that its passage presages more progress on the Trump agenda, will investors rotate away from tech and into presumed winners from the resurgence of the U.S. reflation narrative?

Will the fact that these names have become synonymous with momentum end up being an Achilles heel during a rotation driven by factor-based flows?

It should go without saying that those two considerations are not mutually exclusive.

On November 29, tech sold off heavily and over the course of the ensuing sessions, the Nasdaq 100 would log its worst 5-day underperformance versus the S&P since 2009:

That appeared to be at least in part attributable to a factor unwind as someone (and by "someone" I actually mean mechanical flows) rebalanced into value. Recall this chart:

Clearly, not all of that was related to investors simply trying to price in tax reform (i.e., picking winners from a policy change that's not expected to benefit tech).

“It seemed to be tax-related, but it was pretty extreme [and] to get such a rapid move on a particular day must be a function of flow,” SocGen's Andrew Lapthorne told Bloomberg at the time, adding that “to get such a strong relationship between a factor and performance always seems a little bit smacking of systematic.”

So that reinforced Goldman's infamous FAAMG note which, incidentally, ended up being the most read Goldman note of the year according to them. Recall this excerpt from that piece:

Unintended Consequences of Outperformance. While FANG has dominated investor focus, the nature of the acronym has expanded more broadly to encompass mega-cap tech. Indeed, the bigger story in our view is FAAMG – Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Alphabet – a group of five stocks which have been the key drivers of both the SPX & NDX returns year-to date. This outperformance, driven by secular growth and the death of the reflation narrative, has created positioning extremes, factor crowding and difficult-to-decipher risk narratives (e.g. FAAMG’s realized volatility is now below that of Staples and Utilities).

Ok, so note the bolded bit there. The implication was that if the reflation narrative comes back from the dead (which it did when it became clear that the tax bill was in fact going to get passed), factor crowding will reverse. That's exactly what happened as clearly illustrated in the charts shown above.

Explicit in Goldman's note was a warning about tech becoming synonymous with momentum. That continued all the way through the November 29 selloff. Consider this from a BofAML note dated November 20:

Momentum = Tech: Momentum has been the best-performing style ahead of market peaks, and Tech is the dominant weight in nearly every Momentum Factor we track, including 9m Momentum (the best performing style into peaks).

That has of course been accompanied by crowding into these names by hedge funds and other active managers as the largely futile quest to justify high fees in an environment where benchmarks only rise continues. Here's the breakdown of hedge funds' top positions as of end Q3:

(Goldman)

And here's the evolution of large cap active management's tech positioning since the crisis:

(BofAML)

Turnover in info tech among hedge funds plunged to an all-time low in Q3:

(Goldman)

Meanwhile, short interest is falling:

(JPMorgan)

Furthermore, tech now represents nearly a quarter of the S&P – that's a post-dot-com bubble high:

(BofAML)

Ok, here's the thing about all of that: that kind of crowding and the fact that tech has become synonymous with momentum means that selloffs in this space need not be fundamentally driven. Additionally, recall that one issue Goldman cited in their FAAMG note was the extent to which the perpetual motion dynamic in tech was also making the space synonymous with low vol. Well, one need only look at the following chart to see the folly in that characterization is being gradually realized as relative implied vol. on the NDX (i.e., the ratio of implied tech vol. versus implied vol. on the S&P) has suddenly jumped back to average levels last seen prior to the crisis:

Again, the issue here is that this space is vulnerable on a kind of "victim of its own success" dynamic. Here's BofAML:

Given the surge in valuations of FAANG+BAT as well as increasing crowding, we think it’s only prudent for investors to be asking what if Tech succumbs to some degree of a positioning-driven unwind, shift in sentiment, reversal in leadership trends, or simply gravity?

Notably, that's from the bank's derivatives team. The equities team is still Overweight. But for a second opinion that, let's go to JPMorgan's equities team who cites everything noted above along with the possibility that investors will use the tax plan as an excuse to rotate away from the sector:

Our Technology UW is our largest non-consensus call. While fundamental drivers for Tech remains intact with much stronger organic growth than S&P 500, we see this sector facing headwinds from tax driven rotation out of Growth (into Value) and crowded investor positioning.

And here's Goldman reminding you that a change is coming (second paragraph):

The impact of tax reform will vary widely by sector and is one reason we lower our recommended InformationTechnology weight (25%) to Neutral from Overweight. Tech has the lowest effective tax rate of any sector (24%) and would benefit least under the various proposals. The tax proposals target multinationals by trying to restrict “earnings stripping” and introducing a minimum tax on overseas revenues. Although Tech has the highest expected sales growth and profit margins, it also has the highest risk from tax reform, valuation, and government regulation. One development that will impact the performance of InformationTechnology in 2018 is the removal of Alphabet and Facebook from the sector. These two stocks currently account for 20% of the sector’s equity cap. Next September, both GOOGL and FB will be reclassified as constituents in the Telecom sector, which will be broadened and renamed “Communication Services,” constituting 10% of S&P 500 equity cap.

You might want to read a bit more about that reshuffle. Here's Credit Suisse:

Given the sizable difference in asset sizes between existing telecom ETFs and technology/consumer discretionary ETFs, the companies moving to the new communications sector are large net sells.

As you can see, there's a lot going on here that you might not have gotten had you simply stuck to stock-specific analysis on tech.

Honestly, I think the approach I've taken above is the best way to think about this sector in the new year. I don't mean to be derisive (I'd tell you if I wanted to do that), but the chances that you're going to discover something about one of these mega-caps that someone else hasn't already discovered and priced in at the stock level are slim to none. They're just too widely held and covered.

So I try to think about it from the perspective of the entire group and what dynamics are currently driving the price action at the sector level. How useful everything said above will be depends largely on how much money you have invested in these names and relatedly, how concerned you are about near-term underperformance and/or the distinct possibility that a factor unwind exacerbated by extreme positioning could lead to sporadic but relatively painful drawdowns.

If you don't care about any of the things mentioned in the preceding paragraph (i.e., near-term underperformance or the possibility of steep declines catalyzed by things you might not fully understand), well then, I'm not entirely sure it makes sense to think too hard about mega-cap tech. Because in the final analysis, people like me are going to keep buying Macs, keep shopping on Amazon, keep watching documentaries on Netflix, and keep using Facebook, with the latter assumption predicated in my case on whether they keep insisting that I send them a scanned copy of a driver's license that says "Walter White."

