RSX Has Topped Again

Back at the beginning of 2017, I wrote an article titled "The Russian Market Has Topped", which turned out to be a mostly correct prediction: VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX) soon fell to almost $18, then climbed above $22.50 only to fall below $21 at the moment of writing this article.

In this article, I'd like to revisit the thesis and lay out my views for the upcoming 2018. First, we'll start with a quick reminder on RSX composition by sector and on its top holdings.

In its most recent World Economic Outlook, IMF is predicting that Russia will grow 1.8% in 2017 and 1.6% in 2018. Comparing to other BRICS members, Russia's expected results don't look great as China is expected to grow 6.8% in 2017 and 6.5% in 2018 while India is set to grow by 6.7% in 2017 and 7.4% in 2018. At the same time, Russia's numbers are comparable to Brazil (0.7% in 2017 and 1.5% in 2018) and South Africa (0.7% in 2017 and 1.1% in 2018).

For a country of Russia's size and level of economic development, growth rates below 2% are de-facto stagnation. The takeaway for those looking to invest in RSX (or to short it) is that economic growth is unlikely to support higher valuation of RSX. Therefore, RSX fate will depend on inflows/outflows of capital into/from Russia and the performance of companies that are top RSX holdings, as well as on the exchange rate of the Russian ruble.

The biggest black swan event that can happen to Russia and RSX in 2018 are new American sanctions. Few people expect that these sanctions might include some kind of ban on Russian national debt, but if this happens, the consequences will be harsh, especially in the short term. I would not bet on such scenario, but that's exactly the reason why it's called a "black swan event" - few people expect the event, but it sometimes happens. I cannot come up with a potential positive surprise of such a magnitude in 2018.

The next big thing in Russia's life in 2018 is the presidential elections scheduled for March 18, 2018. While presidential elections may sound like a big headline, the real impact on the Russian market will likely be miniscule. I do not know about an unbiased observer who expects any kind of a surprise. Russian 2018 elections will be no Brexit vote or latest U.S. presidential vote. Expect current status quo in Russian political system for the next six years. Practically, this means that investors who are ready to take risks associated with the Russian business climate will continue to do business/invest in Russia while those who see these risks as excessive will remain on the sidelines.

Moving on to Russian ruble. In your author's opinion, the current valuation of the ruble mainly depends on the ongoing carry trade and, therefore, on the spread between interest rates in U.S. and Russia. Recently, the Russian central bank cut the interest rate by 50 basis points to 7.75% while the Fed raised rates to 1.25-1.5%.

The spread is still huge and does not reflect economic reality, where Russian inflation is below 3% according to the central bank's estimates. Together with higher oil, the high interest rate provides significant support for the Russian ruble.

I expect the ruble to be rather stable and remain in the 56-61 range (rubles to 1 USD) for the most of 2018. I also expect that the Russian central bank will continue to decrease its rate and that it will most likely fall below 7% next year.

Another thing to keep in mind is, of course, the price of oil. My base case for Brent oil (BNO) for the next year is $55-65, with potential overshoots to $70 (more likely) and $50 (less likely). I don't expect a major rally past $70 as it will heavily incentivize the U.S. shale production, which is against interest of the members of the OPEC/non-OPEC deal.

Now that we've looked at the big picture, it's time to move on to RSX main holdings. Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) is the top holding for a good reason. The biggest Russian bank is the main beneficiary of what is currently happening in Russia, which I'd describe as a full-blown banking crisis. Here's what happened. The central bank has had a "cleaning" policy towards banks for several years. There were times when banking licenses were taken away on a weekly basis. Main reasons were money laundering (not often) or "inadequacy of capital" (meaning bankers stole all the money from their bank and have flown to London, which does not have extradition agreements with Russia). However, those banks were relatively small. This year, the time for heavyweights has come.

The first one was Otkritie, a major private bank which was downgraded by a Russian credit agency AKRA in July and was put on "sanitation" (read: government takeover) by the central bank. Binbank (#11 by size) and Promsvayzbank (#10 on the picture above) followed. The reason in each case was basically the same - a "hole" in the balance sheet, heavy credit to affiliated businesses and similar things. As a result, the only private bank in the top ten is Alfa Bank.

Not surprisingly, Sberbank, the top Russian government-backed bank, was the main beneficiary of this turbulence. Sberbank benefits from access to cheap capital and increased consumer and business client inflow in the light of recent developments. At the same time, Sberbank is not immune to the processes in Russian economy. As it gets bigger, where can it find good enterprises to lend them money? The interest rate is 7.75%, inflation is less than 3% and growth is less than 2% - not the perfect setup for an average business plan.

Moving on to Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY). Through years, I've read numerous arguments on why Gazprom is heavily undervalued.

I think one can make a case for buying Gazprom near lows and selling it near highs of the current range, but I don't see the reasons why the market should suddenly drop the history of "undervaluing" Gazprom and become more optimistic on the company.

Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY), Tatneft (OTCPK:OAOFY), Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) are generally bets on higher oil. Retailer Magnit is suffering from a hit that lower-income consumers have been taking ever since 2014 in Russia. I do not see it changing in 2018. On the optimistic front, I'm positive on Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) due to increasing penetration of electric vehicles and neutral on Yandex (YNDX).

I've mentioned RSX monthly chart in my January 2017 article and I also want to show it now. RSX has been trading below $25 before the oil price slump began. Since then, the Russian economy has not made significant progress. Yes, some RSX components like Sberbank have made their way up but others, like Magnit, were put under pressure due to economic weakness. Unless oil rallies above $70, I don't see sustainable upside catalysts for RSX in 2018. Therefore, I believe that RSX has topped again.

Other Russia-related ETFs: Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x ETF (NYSEARCA:RUSL), Direxion Daily Russia Bear 3x ETF (NYSEARCA:RUSS), iShares MSCI Russia Capped (NYSEARCA:ERUS).

