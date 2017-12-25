Universal Display Keeps On Rising

But we still balk at the nosebleed valuation; the shares are priced for perfection.

Competition is emerging on the horizon, but we think it's unlikely this constitutes an imminent threat.

There is no question that the market is set to grow for years to come.

We missed the upside as we deemed the shares too expensive three months ago.

At certain intervals, people writing about investing should look back and take stock of what they have written, as a form of error correction. For instance, we have missed numerous rallies, dismissing certain stocks at the time as fully valued already, or too expensive.

It is worthwhile to look back at a few of these and seeing whether there are any lessons to be drawn from these articles.

Consider for instance what we wrote about Universal Display (OLED), just three months ago. Here is part of the conclusion:

We would hold off buying Universal Display shares for the moment. While the financial condition of the company is very sound and their growth perspective is even better, this is already reflected in the valuation of the stock and technically we will have to see how it develops first.

The share price at that time was roughly $117. It's not $117 anymore. What did we miss? Well, quite a bit:

Source: FinViz

Basically, the company is powered by multiple strong tailwinds:

OLED is already conquering smartphones.

OLED TVs are getting cheaper fast and they look set to become an important part of the market.

OLED could address an even bigger market, that of lightening.

Monitors

We are even forgetting there are markets in the middle, such as tablets, laptop screens, and computer monitors. OLED screens are already used in various tablets, most notably those of Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), but they have yet to catch on in laptops and monitors.

At first sight, this seems odd as OLED has the same advantages as in other display markets:

OLED provides a better image quality with a much higher contrast (true blacks), a wide color gamut, better viewing angles and a much faster refresh rate.

OLED panels are much thinner and lighter as compared with LCD panels.

An OLED monitor would consume less power - as only lit pixels draw energy on OLED displays. An almost black screen will require very little power.

An OLED monitor can be flexible or even transparent.

The reason OLED monitors or laptop screens haven't yet caught on despite these advantages is the burn-in problem: static images can degrade certain pixels on the screen and OLED is sensitive to this problem. Dell's 4K OLED monitor had developed a solution for this though:

Dell said that it developed special technologies to compensate for image-burn in (using pixel-shifting) and the relatively short OLED lifetime (using a presence detector that switches off the display when no one is in front of the monitor).

That monitor was delayed because of another teething problem (color shift when moving sideways from the monitor), but it is now on the market.

OLED monitors are a small trickle now, but this stream might get more current when the price differential has sufficiently narrowed (that Dell monitor sells for $3499 - it isn't cheap). But don't get your hopes up too high. We've been here before:

According to ETNews, LG display aims to start producing OLED panels for computer monitors and laptops. LG wants to diversify their OLED product lineup, and this seems like a logical next step. ETNws estimates that the first monitors will be released in 2016 or 2017.

Well, it's now almost 2018 and little progress has been made. Another interesting development is this:

JOLED announced that it started to sample 21.6" 4K OLED monitors. These monitors, demonstrated in March 2017, feature a 3840x2160 resolution (204 PPI), a brightness of 350 cd/m2 and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000: 1. The panel thickness is 1.3 mm and the weigh is 500 grams. JOLED aims to start mass producing these panels in 2019, but will also attempt to sell these to the medical market even in low-volume production out of its current 4.5-Gen pilot production line.

The reason it's interesting is that this company uses a different production method:

JOLED Is using an ink-jet printing process, which (according to the company) may enable it to produce at a lower cost - around 30-50% cheaper compared to evaporation. JOLED is using Sumitomo's P-OLED materials.

JOLED is a company that was established in 2014 by by Japan Display, Sony (NYSE:SNE) and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). And they are not the only ones:

During an OLED display Seminar in Korea, UniJet's CEO Kim Seok-Soon said that new advances in Ink-Jet printing technologies could enable displays that are over 500 PPI - and so make printing a viable technology to produce small and medium-sized OLED panels.

And JOLED isn't the only company to embark on this cheaper printing technology. So is Kateeva. So this market could yet take off. But there is another market that is also in the first innings.

Lightening market

This offers another potential quantum leap in OLED use, because using OLED panels as a source of lightening has several advantages:

It's energy efficient.

It produces a diffuse light source, rather than a single point or line.

They can be made in any shape, which allows them to be put closer to where they are needed.

Many argue that the light is also softer, more diffuse, and less harsh and unforgiving.

These panels are color tunable.

Source: IDTechEx OLED lighting forecasts (April 2016)

These future projections always contain a considerable degree of uncertainty, of course. But at least one company is taking this very seriously:

LG Display announced that it has started mass production at its new 5-Gen OLED lighting fab in Gumi, Korea. The 5-Gen line (1100x1250 mm substrates) has an initial capacity of 15,000 substrates per month - about 30 times the capacity of LG's previous 2-Gen line that had a monthly capacity of 4,000 substrates. LG hopes that the new line will enable it to produces OLED lighting panels at a much lower cost (initial estimates suggested a 95% cost reduction!) which it hopes will trigger the widespread adoption of OLED lighting globally.

So this is another enormous opportunity that looks set to take off, even if its exact trajectory is yet unknown.

Clouds on the horizon

Our own hesitation to advise to buy the stock in the past was based on its very lofty valuation and the emergence of the QDOT technology from Samsung. However, as the aptly named SA contributor Lucid Capital states, there are even bigger threats:

TADF (thermally activated delayed fluorescence) is a rare-earth free OLED emitter that reaches 100% internal quantum efficiency (IQE), hence providing better cost and energy efficiency. Given TADF's superior performance, 30%-40% of the profit UDC is making out of selling its "standard" OLEDs is under threat. Recent breakthroughs made by several TADF vendors underlie the common belief among OLED experts that, in the coming 12 months, we will see TADF OLED emitters competing head to head with UDC's emitters.

These TADF materials haven't arrived completely though (from Nature):

As a result, TADF emitters have received considerable attention, and many efficient TADF molecules have been developed 4,5,6,7,8,9,10. However, TADF technology still has some outstanding issues, such as the unsatisfactory stability of devices containing TADF emitters.

The author describes a series of companies, invariably funded by either Samsung or LG (NYSE:LPL) (or both) that are doing research in this field, with various degrees of success. There is also Merck (MRK) with a growing OLED materials business and expiring Universal Display patents, which are further threats mentioned by Lucid Capital.

For any non-insider the real magnitude of these threats is really very hard to assess as the observing outsider has only scientific papers and company promises to go by.

However, we are not immediately alarmed, and we don't think investors should be. New technologies often look very promising in the lab, but tend to suffer from assorted teething problems when they are moved to mass production.

OLED screens themselves are a good example of this, as these were destined to replace LCDs for at least a decade, and only now are they starting to create serious inroads into various markets, but not even in all segments. And they are still quite a bit more expensive.

What you also often see is the established technology often manages to squeeze out further improvements when under threat of an emerging one. This happened with LCDs under threat of OLEDs, for instance.

We might also point out the following:

Universal Display was recently awarded a new patent (USPTO #20170186976) that describes high electroluminescent efficiency TADF OLED emitter and host materials based on benzotriazoles.

We can't even exclude the possibility that TADF could in fact be beneficial to Universal Display, for instance in enabling it for a viable way towards a more efficient blue emitter. This has been a missing link in its armor, but Goldman Sachs at least is optimistic:

Goldman Sachs's Brian Lee today reiterates a Buy rating on shares of organic light-emitting diode technology maker Universal Display (OLED), and raises his price target to $161 from $150, writing that the company's ability to make available "blue" materials for OLED screens on phones can be a "game changer" for the company and double its revenue per phone.

The company has already sold samples (it's unclear whether these are based on TADF technology though), and if they pull this off it could significantly add to their revenues per device.

Valuation

While we're not yet terribly concerned about the TADFs and the Mercks of this world, we are quite worried about this:

These valuation metrics are in nosebleed territory. Universal Display has always been an expensive stock:

But 27 times sales simply seems excessive to us.

Conclusion

OLED has arrived, and this tide has swept the stock price of Universal Display to unprecedented highs. What's more, the OLED tide seems only in the first innings, as it will make further significant inroads in the smartphone and TV market, and has yet to establish a meaningful position in laptops and computer monitors.

Then there is OLED lightening, the next mega market to come which could very well dwarf the existing markets, given sufficient time.

Faced with exploding market opportunities, it's only logical that a wide variety of companies are trying to innovate their way into some of this bonanza.

If the shares of Universal Display weren't so astronomically priced, we would not be all that worried. After all, the market for OLED materials will grow fast for the foreseeable future and could accommodate more players.

Only if the competition really succeeded in jumping over Universal Display in terms of the price/performance metrics of its materials and ironing out all kinds of mass production teething problems would we really be worried.

We can't exclude that happening, but it seems a little early for firm conclusions with respect to these threats.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.