New Highs For Stocks Do Not Constitute A Bubble

S&P keeps making new highs



The S&P 500 keeps surging to new highs, and the rally has gained steam. The index closed the year 2016 at 2239, and with the close of 2683 on trading for December 23, 2017, the index is up 20% YTD.



However, a good part of the gains came in the last 2 month as tax reform went from merely being quite probable in September, to having just been signed into law by President Trump.

The S&P 500 was up 12% from the beginning of the year through the September 22 close with it closing at 2502 then, as tax reform went from being just a framework for the new president in early 2017, to a likely legislative achievement in September 2017. But, from September 22 to the close on December 23, the S&P surged an additional 7% in 3 months, reflecting the change in tax reform status from being a “probable outcome” to now certain, as it is law.



A little over a year ago, I wrote about the impact of tax reform, in a piece titled, “The Case for S&P 3000 Within 24 Months” which suggested the S&P 500 can quite possibly rally to 3000 by the end of 2018. The main part of the thesis was tax reform boosting earnings, which at the time had not been fully priced in.



In that piece I estimated that tax reform would boost EPS 19% given a 20% corporate tax rate and a 10% repatriation tax rate. Given the 21% rate in the recent bills, and a 15% repatriation rate, the revised benefit of tax reform should be lower. Instead of a 12% EPS boost and a 6% boost from buybacks associated with repatriation for the total 19% one-time earnings growth from tax reform, let’s only assume a total 9% boost to earnings, half of my initial estimate, which is consistent with what Cancord Genuity is projecting. This appears very conservative, since it seems to only be accounting for earnings accretion from tax cuts, not from buybacks, with the latter taking longer to boost earnings, since cash needs to be returned, and then buybacks executed, which may not complete until after 2018.



There is little PE expansion, so there cannot be a bubble



Those calling the current stock market a bubble seem to focus on the vicious year to date rally of 20%. However, for it to be a bubble it would need to be driven by PE expansion instead of earnings growth.



The Dotcom bubble of the late 1990s turned into a bubble for the S&P 500 when the index surged 51% from YE 1997 when it closed at 970, to YE 1999 when it closed at 1469, while EPS only grew 17% over the time period, implying PE expansion to the tune of 21% in just 2 years.



Before the sharp 2017 rally, as we sat at the close of a Dec 2016 with the S&P at 2239, the forward estimate for 2017 earnings was $131 on an operating basis. The forward PE therefore was 17.1. All figures cited here use operating earnings.

From FastGraphs



However, as we sit at S&P 2683, the estimated 2018 earnings are projected to be $145 per share implying 12% growth over 2017 estimates. The estimated growth is robust, but within reason for a non recession year.



However, 2018 earnings have yet to reflect tax reform since the estimates haven’t changed since it became law. Upon reflecting the assumed 9% earnings boost, pro forma, the 2018 estimate becomes $158 per share.

With forward pro-forma earnings adjusted for tax reform set to be $158, against an S&P 500 index of 2683, it leads to a forward PE of 17.0, little changed from the 17.1 a year ago, in fact down slightly. If anything as we get later into the growth cycle, investors often bid up stocks with optimism so we would expect more PE expansion potentially, but in fact we have seen tiny contraction.



But those calling the market as being a bubble, and comparing it to the late 1990s, have a hard time doing so when there is no PE expansion, unlike the late 1990s, when the forward PE expanded over 20% in a 2 year period from 1997-1999.

The average PE ratio of the last 20 years on a trailing basis has been 18.5. If the market were to truly get “frothy”, perhaps we can expect it to get to 20. If the trailing PE ratio did get to 20 by year end 2018 and 2018 earnings did come in at 158 as expected (adjusted for tax reform), the S&P would be sporting a price of 3160 at year-end 2018, or 18% higher than the close on December 22, 2017. Although the scenario of 3160 is optimistic in that it requires frothy PE expansion, it also assumes tax reform only boosts earnings 9%, when there is a case that the impact could be greater, since repatriated cash used for buybacks can be very accretive to earnings per share.

Conclusion

The S&P has experienced a vicious 20% YTD rally. The rally has coincided with a growth of expected forward EPS to the tune of about 20%, so there has indeed been an absence of PE expansion. Since the underpinning of the rally is expectation of earnings growth, thus far the gains that have occurred appear sustainable.



However, I believe the easy part of the rally has passed, and further upside remains challenging—there are no more easy one-time boosts from tax reform that would be remaining, unless there’s a new plan to cut the corporate tax rate to 0% at some point in the future (if so please share any information!) earnings growth may moderate in the future. With that said, I still think the S&P could have more upside due to additional PE expansion, which has yet to truly occur, and typically occurs later in a growth cycle. If further PE expansion occurs, the bears will have much more merit in their assessment of the market being in a bubble state, and may finally get their day in the sun, since a sharp bear market would be much more likely.

Although the yield curve has been flattening, it still remains positively sloping, which indicates the risk for a severe downturn is relatively low for any period but the long term, based on history.

After considering the explosive growth in earnings and the lack of risk signaled by the yield curve, perhaps the only bubble present may be in the frequency of usage of the term “bubble”, by the bears - so accordingly, I continue to hold SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Additional Disclosure: The information contained in this article is an opinion and constitutes neither actionable investment advice nor a recommendation to trade any security.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.