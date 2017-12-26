3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: December 26, 2017

Happy holidays, everybody. We're back after a short Christmas-related break. Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Celgene's bad news in NHL

Company: Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)

Therapy: Lenalidomide

Disease: Non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL)

News: CELG announced an update of the RELEVANCE trial investigating the use of so-called "R-squared" therapy, which is rituximab and lenalidomide (branded Revlimid) followed by maintenance rituximab and lenalidomide. RELEVANCE compared R-squared with standard rituximab-based chemoimmunotherapy in patients with previously untreated follicular lymphoma. The study failed to meet its primary endpoint of complete response, as neither treatment arm was superior to the other.

Looking forward: Although RELEVANCE does not show that R-squared should be the standard of care for follicular lymphoma, all hope is not lost. Multiagent chemoimmunotherapy can be rather toxic, and well-tolerated options are needed for patients who are not appropriate candidates for intensive therapy. So, upon further analysis of this study, we may yet see some important findings emerge. In addition, studies like AUGMENT are specifically testing R-squared against rituximab maintenance therapy after multiagent therapy, and this could still bear fruit.

Roche acquires a stake in the TRK field

Company: Roche (OTCQX:RHHBF, OTCQX:RHHBY) and Ignyta (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Therapy: Entrectinib

Disease: Various forms of cancer

News: RHHBY and RXDX announced the agreement of a definitive merge, wherein Roche bought RXDX for a total of $1.7 billion. This gives Roche access to entrectinib, one of several highly promising tyrosine kinase inhibitors currently being investigated in trials for tumors harboring NTRK or ROS1 fusions.

Looking forward: This is a very interesting acquisition, and it further cements where the market currently feels the TRK inhibitors are fairly valued, in the $1-2 billion range. It also goes to show what kind of a premium good phase 2 data can bring, with RXDX gaining a 70% premium on its previous 52-week high. This sets up Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Roche as big players in the burgeoning TRK inhibitor space.

Novartis is in the home stretch for kinase inhibitor combo

Company: Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

Therapy: Trametinib and dabrafenib

Disease: BRAF-mutant stage III melanoma

News: NVS announced that its supplemental new drug application for the trametinib-dabrafenib combo in the post-operative setting for stage III melanoma has been accepted for review with the FDA and has been granted priority review status. This application was based on findings from the COMBI-AD study, which showed a striking reduction in the risk of recurrence compared with placebo following surgery.

Looking forward: Given the results of COMBI-AD, I expect we'll see an expeditious review of this application, and I anticipate supplemental approval in this setting. The risk portfolio of RAF and MEK inhibition is well known in the melanoma space now, and the risk of recurrence results were striking in the adjuvant therapy setting. This should continue to help NVS build its credibility further in the midst of growing competition.

