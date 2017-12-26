Sentiment Speaks: What Is The Difference Between Bitcoin, Amazon, Tesla And The S&P500?

I discuss the market analysis presented herein in much greater detail for those subscribed to my The Market Pinball Wizard service.

Recent price action

The markets spent the better part of the last week consolidating the gains from the last gap up in price.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

Bitcoin has certainly gone much higher than most investors have expected, but so have Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and the S&P500. In fact, in 2015, we targeted the 2537-2611 region as our ideal target from the 1800 region. And, the market is now approximately 3% beyond even our upper target region set two years ago for just this wave degree. But, we still expect the SPX to be well over 3000 before this bull market off the 2009 lows completes.

But, I think the title to my article may be a bit misleading. Rather than look at the differences, I think the more informative exercise would be to find out what is similar.

You see, people are quite certain of the fundamentals which drive the S&P500, yet, those fundamental perspectives did not foresee the rally from 1800-2600+. People are less certain about the fundamentals of Amazon and Tesla, as they hit levels which cannot really be supported by any standard valuations. And, that brings us to Bitcoin, which really has no valuation fundamentals of which to speak.

Yet, when I propose that the fundamentals are not what drive all of these “products,” many scoff. But, rather than view them all as being driven by different factors, I view them all as being driven by one and the same factor – investor sentiment. Alternatively, trying to view them as being driven by fundamentals would cause you to perform analysis contortions or to do what is akin to scratching your right ear by using your left hand and going over the top of your head.

At some point, people may have to take their blinders off and recognize how much easier and accurate it would be for them to analyze market sentiment to determine the direction for all markets rather than claim that fundamentals are driving the market some of the time and not others. So, while fundamentals is clearly not the common driver of all markets, market sentiment certainly is.

You see, attempting to apply a form of fundamental analysis for the S&P500 when we were down in the 1800 region did not provide insight into the impending rally to 2600+. However, an appropriate understanding of market sentiment certainly did.

Attempting to apply a form of fundamental analysis to Tesla or Amazon did not provide insight into the heights either of those stocks have attained. However, an appropriate understanding of market sentiment certainly did.

And, lastly, there really are no fundamentals upon which do provide a valuation on Bitcoin. However, having an appropriate understanding of market sentiment has allowed us to safely garner thousands of percentage points in profits trading cryptocurrencies.

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

Many have been calling Bitcoin a bubble for quite some time, yet, Bitcoin does not seem to be listening. While the gyrations of the market are seen in very high percentage moves on both sides of this market, it is not likely that Bitcoin has seen its major top yet. In fact, early 2018 may provide some surprises to the bubble heads, as Bitcoin seems to have a date with 34,000 once its completes this current pullback.

Moreover, those that have been saying the stock market is about to crash for the last who knows how many years will also be surprised when it eclipses 3000SPX in the coming years.

However, in the shorter term, I am still looking for a potential pullback in the stock market. But, the market may still attempt one more extension before that happens. While I noted a potential topping in the XLF last week, the structure developed over this past week that may suggest it can see the 29 region before it begins that wave 4 pullback for which I have been looking. In fact, if the XLF is unable to break below 27.63, and sees a strong break out over this past week’s high, it does open the door to the 29 region before it comes back down to the 27 region.

So, while the SPX has now extended approximately 3% beyond the target I set 2 years ago, and can still see further extensions, I think 2018 will present us with a nice pullback back towards the 2400 region, which will point us up towards 3000 region thereafter.

Housekeeping Matters

Lastly, it seems that Seeking Alpha has changed the way they tag articles. So, while my articles used to be sent out as an email to those that follow the metals complex, they are now only being sent out to those that have chosen to “follow” me. So, if you would like notification as to when my articles are published, please hit the button at the top to “follow” me. Thank you.

The Market Pinball Wizard

This past week, we celebrated a milestone here on Seeking Alpha -- we have just surpassed 20,000 followers!

I want to thank each and every one of you for making that happen! In fact, you have followed our work to the tune of approximately 64 people per article we have published here, which is one of the fastest paces seen on Seeking Alpha. So, again, thank you.

As you know, my mission in the articles I contribute here is to guide you on navigating the longer-term moves in the S&P 500 and Precious Metals, based on my analysis using Elliott Wave and Fibonacci Pinball. It is incredibly gratifying to have been able to spot for you on my charts as early as two years ago that the S&P 500 would rally from 1800 to above 2600. I am also grateful to have also called the top in the gold market during its parabolic phase in 2011 right here on Seeking Alpha, and as well as its bottom in December 2015.

But I also seek to help traders profit on the nearer-term market moves and provide live intraday interaction. Towards that end we have launched The Market Pinball Wizard premium service here on SA. Since we opened less than 4 months ago, we have become the 8th largest service in the Seeking Alpha Marketplace of over 150 services.

Within The Market Pinball Wizard service, I provide several formal updates a week on the metals complex, as well as a directional bias on the S&P 500 every day and weekly USD and USO analysis. We also host one live webinar a week to go deeper into the charts. I also provide updates throughout the day in our chat room within the service, as well as answer questions.

In fact, many of our members have noted how accurate our work has been, as one of our members just posted:

“I have to admit that for a time, I thought that you were in the know, but not anymore. I think you HAVE A REAL SYSTEM WITH AN ACCURACY I HAVE NEVER SEEN BEFORE.”

So, come join us at The Market Pinball Wizard service as we track the topping process in the U.S. indices as well as bottoming pattern in the metals complex, and prepare for the next major market moves.

Check out one of our positive reviews below:

“Over the past 3 to 4 years, I have been an avid and grateful reader of Avi's articles, many of which he had so graciously published free, in toto, on the web; His analysis was always original, consistent, trenchant, and mostly spot-on --- By my own ballpark, he's more than 80% correct, an enviable track record that I'd never seen in any other analyst. This paid service, which is more timely and comprehensive, would be helpful to anyone who wants to increase the odds of success in the market (based on his methodology) in every conceivable time-frame --- short, mid or long-term.”

“Top notch Elliot Wave analyst! Top rate technical analyst using fib and Elliot Wave. Bases his market analysis on sentiment which may be combined with any other method seamlessly. The author's personality is fantastic and he's a joy to read. If you can get a handle on the EW charts, the results are rather impressive.”

Come join us today!

Disclosure: I am/we are short XLF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Will stop out over last week's high.