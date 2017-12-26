My Best Seeking Alpha Articles In 2017

Thanks for clicking and I wish you all the best of success in 2018.

As many of you know, I maintain a prolific presence on Seeking Alpha writing mostly on REITs. Just to recap my stats, I have written 339 articles in 2017 that generated over ~4.4 million page views (average of just under 365,000 page views monthly).

One of the best tools for analyzing REITs has been reliable research, and as you know, I maintain a steady and consistent flow of content, much of it free (to you).

The objective behind writing so much free content is that it also serves as a quantitative method to assess the value of a stock based on management, integrity, and uniqueness of the underlying business model. By obtaining feedback from thousands of investors, all readers are able to collect thoughts and opinions to aggregate the collective wisdom of much of Wall Street.

This, in turn, leads me to draw conclusions and, in some cases, buy and sell recommendations that form the framework for my Durable Income Portfolio (has returned ~12% YTD) and my Small Cap REIT Portfolio (has returned ~21% YTD).

It's this exclusivity of interaction that makes Seeking Alpha a relevant tool, and by combining fundamental analysis (at a granular level), investors are able to generate above-average returns – hence the name of the site, SEEKING ALPHA.

Two years ago, I decided to write an article ranking the best Seeking Alpha articles based on page views. To gauge performance, I decided to also include the share price performance (from the day of the article through today).

I decided to continue the year-end REIT review and provide a list of the Top 10 REIT articles.

It's good to see the number of page views increase (from 8,333 per article in 2015 to 9,384 in 2016 to over 12,900 in 2017), and hopefully, that translates into better success as a REIT analyst.

(35,694 views)

Back in June, I wrote on Care Capital Property Trust (previously CCP), the skilled nursing REIT that was created when Ventas, Inc. (VTR) opted to spin its higher risk (government pay) properties into a standalone REIT. The market was never excited with the prospects of the spin and CCP ultimately decided to merge with Sabra (SBRA). Since that time, I have not warmed up to SBRA as I believe Omega Healthcare (OHI) is the best player in the space. See my latest article on OHI HERE.

(35,822 views)

In September, I wrote about STORE Capital (STOR) and said that “it certainly doesn’t hurt to have Berkshire Hathaway validate my STRONG BUY recommendation. I take pride in the “STRONG BUY” picks; the word “STRONG” suggests that the company has excellent fundamentals with a wide margin of safety.

STRONG BUY suggests that the wider the margin of safety, the lower the risk and the greater potential for gain. Although STOR’s margin of safety is not as wide today, thanks to the Buffett Bump, this Net Lease REIT has plenty of dividend power.”

In June, a few months prior to the Buffett Buy, I upgraded STOR from a BUY to a STRONG BUY, and I’m glad I got on the train early.

(40,531)

In March, I explained that “CyrusOne (CONE) generates above-average growth rates for EBITDA, FFO/share, and AFFO/share compared to the REIT peers based on 2014 through 2017E CAGR. The company has posted solid results since its IPO (January 2013) and has increased its operating guidance.

CONE’s historical development yields have ranged from 15% and the strong data demand supports double-digit AFFO growth over the next few years. Therefore, I am modeling CONE to generate annual returns of ~15% through 2020.”

My action item was summed up as follows, “I am upgrading CONE’s dividend safety from “6” to “7” (in the REIT Lab) and I am recommending an initial entry price of $46.00 ($1.79/share below the closing price).”

(45,592 views)

Back in January, I wrote that “Apollo Commercial (ARI) is well-positioned to continue paying a dividend covered from operating earnings… we recommend maintaining modest exposure in mREITs as we use these hybrids (much like preferred shares) to generate above average income… ARI is not a sucker yield stock AND it's clearly no SWAN!”

As I pointed out, “ARI is a more complex commercial mREIT than Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT) and that's one of the reasons you see a dividend yield that's 280 bps higher (than BXMT). Perhaps it's a complexity risk, but the capital structure (debt to common equity of 1.0x and fixed charge coverage of 2.2x) are in good shape.”

Note: We have recently downgraded ARI from a BUY to a HOLD (we discuss in the upcoming edition of the Forbes Real Estate Investor).

(45,919 views)

Back in June, I explained that “Easterly Government (DEA) has built a better mousetrap (than GOV) and I believe that's largely due to internal management. I expect DEA to continue to generate stable income and price appreciation.”

I added, “there are no guarantees in life, but you can certainly take this REIT backed by the full faith and credit of the United States to the BANK. This REIT is actually printing dividends!”

I am maintaining a BUY on DEA and recently I wrote an article on Government Property Trust (GOV), citing the externally-managed REIT as a “sucker yield”.

(47,683 views)

Just over a month ago, I wrote that “I consider the pullback a buying opportunity, as Physicians Realty (DOC) continues to have a robust pipeline of attractive MOB acquisitions that should drive above-average growth.”

Added that “I continue to maintain a positive outlook for MOB REITs, and I view DOC as having faster-than-average growth prospects through accretive acquisitions. DOC and Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) will continue to battle out for acquisitions, and I consider the friendly competition to be good for me (as an investor in both REITs).”

DOC shares have returned around 4% since my last article, but as you can see, the pullback in June has created a wider margin of safety. I am maintaining a BUY rating on DOC that boasts an attractive dividend of 4.9%.

(49,353 views)

Perhaps this title led folks to check out my article on City Office REIT (CIO), in which I explained that the company “appears to be well-positioned to cover its dividend and continue to generate steady capital appreciation. The low in-place rents and steady acquisition profile serve as catalysts to support outsized profits.”

I added that “CIO shares are seemingly "cheap" and we believe there is outsized potential for investors to take advantage of the mispricing. Keep in mind, CIO is a small-cap REIT so there is also higher risk and of course volatility - but alas, the higher the risk, the higher the return!”

As you can see, City Office has not delivered as I had hoped; however, I am maintaining hope that the company will outperform in 2018. As I explained in a recent article, “I am maintaining a STRONG BUY on the shares with the hopes to see 25% annualized returns in 2018. The dividend (yield is 7.3%) is well covered, and I like the alignment of interest I am seeing with the internalized management team.”

(56,836 views)

In August, I explained that “LTC Properties (LTC) is well-positioned to maneuver the Anthem-related “growing pains.” The recent news creates a buying opportunity and I believe that shares will recover to normal levels.

As I alluded above, principal preservation is critical to the investing process and I consider LTC a high-quality monthly dividend-payer that can now be purchased at sound value. I am maintaining a BUY.”

LTC wrote off approximately $1.9 million of straight line and other assets in Q2-17 related to releasing the Anthem properties in Kansas. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the rent paid by Anthem will be recorded on a cash basis, which LTC currently anticipates to be approximately $1 million per quarter through year-end.”

Anthem has continued to plague LTC investors, the company has “signed a forbearance agreement with Anthem under which it agreed not to pursue enforcement related to their defaults through the end of this year, with the stipulation that Anthem, among other conditions, pay minimum rent of $4,000 per month through December 31, 2017. This was slightly higher than the $1 million per quarter estimated earlier.”

I added that “I am maintaining my BUY recommendation on LTC, and as soon as the Anthem overhang dissipates, I suspect to see shares trading closer to a 16x handle.”

LTC shares are now trading at an attractive price of $43.27 with a dividend yield of 5.3%. I consider this a good entry point (P/FFO is 14.1x) given the fact that fundamentals have not changed and the dividend is well-covered.

(61,343 views)

I’m not sure why this article received so much attention, after all, there are just 13 articles written on Liberty Property Trust (LPT) (on Seeking Alpha). Maybe it was the title?

Back in May, I wrote that “during the first quarter, LPT adjusted the dividend on its common shares to $0.40 per share, with an annualized run rate of $1.60 per share. In other words, I was almost “spot on” as I predicted LPT’s dividend would be decreased to $1.57 per share (annualized).”

My previous recommendation was to “wait on LPT before purchasing new shares", based on the premise that “dividend safety is paramount when you are buying dividend-paying stocks.”

It’s true, risk avoidance is part of the investing process, and I have written numerous articles on Seeking Alpha hoping to steer folks away from danger. I’m glad that I recommended W.P. Carey (WPC) since LPT has underperformed since my article.

(65,211 views)

Back in February, I explained that “most all shopping center REITs sold off in Q4-16, and although shares in Federal Realty (FRT) are cheaper, we consider the valuation to be on the upper end of sound value. In other words, we don't view the pricing as a "nose bleed" anymore, but we prefer to wait for a better entry price.

Again, risk avoidance is an essential part of the investing process. However, back in November, I decided to add FRT to my SWAN portfolio. I write that “FRT shares have underperformed like almost all shopping center REITs and FRT's demographics are unequaled with incomes that exceed the peer group by 32% and the national average by 50%.”

Since November, I am pleased with my initial stake in the #1 REIT in the World (shares have returned ~10%).

In closing, I wanted to offer my readers the following advice for 2018:

Don't be a market timer, especially when it comes to owning shares in equity REITs. The whole purpose of owning shares in a REIT is to benefit from the power of compounding; rent checks are reliable sources of income which provide durable dividends that ultimately lead to outsized investment returns.

Also, remember that value investing is the ultimate way to “sleep well at night”. Evaluating stocks is a critical part of the investing process, and whenever I research a REIT, I always ask myself these questions:

Is the REIT more profitable than the peers? (AFFO per share is a great metric for that). How much can the dividend grow over the next few years? How does the valuation (P/FFO) compare with the peers? Is management’s interest aligned with mine? (insider ownership) Is the dividend safe or is it a sucker yield? Is the business model sustainable? (examine each property sector)

In closing, I am grateful for everyone who clicked on a Seeking Alpha articles in 2017 (and prior to that). As you know, the purpose for my writing is not to "time" stocks, but instead, to provide you with fundamental research that hopefully helps you become more intelligent REIT investors. Trust me, I've learned from your tips, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be of service.

Always maintain adequate diversification and keep learning - or in the words of Benjamin Graham, "the most durable education is self-education." Happy Holidays!

