This REIT Is Slow And Steady With An Occasional Price Pop

While the stock isn't overly cheap, we find it to be slightly undervalued and will be looking to add exposure.

Like the New England Patriots with players, BXP has been excellent at recycling properties to maximize shareholder value.

A 2.4% dividend yield is nothing to get excited about, but every portfolio needs a solid company.

Like another elite organization in the Boston area, Boston Properties (BXP) has succeeded because of its ability to recycle properties the way the New England Patriots recycle players. What Bill Belichick has been to the Patriots since 2001, Mortimer Zuckerman has been to Boston Properties since 1970. The ability of both organizations to maximize their assets and then recycle them when the opportunity arises has been extraordinary.

Why REITs Recycle

Because of the REIT model and requirements to pay out 90% of taxable income, REITs could only grow by raising capital through debt or equity offerings, or by selling assets and redeploying them in higher returning properties. But not all REITs have been successful doing so nor have they chosen the right combination of these options to maximize shareholder value. Since 1997, however, Boston Properties has provided shareholders with a 1,203% return, which is well above both the returns provided by both the S&P 500 and the FTSE NAREIT All REIT Index.

Source: BXP Investor Presentation

We believe this trend can continue. According to CEO Owen Thomas:

We’re making good progress on our clearly communicated and achievable plan to increase our NOI by 20% to 25% by the year 2020 through new development and leasing up our existing assets from approximately 90% to 93%.

Source: BXP Investor Presentation

If NOI increases translate into FFO increases and drive shareholder value, we’re interested!!!!

Company Description

Boston Properties is a preeminent developer and owner of Class A office properties in the U.S, which was founded in 1970 and became a public company in 1997. It is an S&P 500 Investment Grade company, and has a well-established presence in core markets: New York, Boston, Washington D.C, and San Francisco, and has begun to build its presence in the L.A. market.

As a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT), it develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily premier office space. The portfolio comprises approximately 49.7 million square feet, and consists of 177 office, retail, and residential properties.

BXP’s is known for its superior track record in developing premium Central Business District office buildings, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of tenants.

Business Model

The company’s strategy rests on five principles:

Select Markets - refers to the company’s focus on supply constrained markets with the strongest economic growth and investment characteristics over time.

Premier Properties prioritizes the maintenance of high occupancy and achievement of premium rental rates through economic cycles by focusing on space and place.

Robust Operating & Development Platform necessitates integrated leasing, development, construction and property management, in order to deliver attractive risk-adjusted investment returns, ultimately modernizing its portfolio.

Financial Strength underscores the strength of BXP’s balance sheet and its superior access to capital, minimizing debt costs and maximizing its ability to make opportunistic investments.

The company is known for its experience and integrity and a quality partner.

Three-Pronged Strategy

To manage the business in the current environment, BXP is focused on a three-pronged strategy that focuses on Investments, Balance Sheet, and Leasing, with investments featuring the company’s acquisition and disposition activities. As we mentioned in the introduction, over the years, BXP has successfully recycled its portfolio and it is now entering another 5-year phase of activity that should be dominated by acquisitions - if history is any indication.

Source: BXP Investor Presentation

Investment Strategy

The investment strategy consists of the active pursuit of new development opportunities, acquisition opportunities with value-add characteristics, and selective disposition of assets to recycle capital.

Development Opportunities – There are currently 12 projects across all four core markets in the Active Development Pipeline, with pre-lease estimates averaging 75%. These projects consist of 6.122M square feet and include both new construction and redevelopment. There are an additional four projects identified as potential near-term development starts in Boston and Washington D.C., covering an estimated 1.276M square feet. As for the future development pipeline, there are another 11 projects across the four core markets totaling 12.3M square feet. If you’re doing the math at home, that is an additional 25% growth from current levels.

In total, developments are expected to deliver an additional $242M of growth in BXP’s share of annualized NOI by the end of 2020. In 2017 alone, NOI is expected to be 7% above last year’s levels, but driven primarily by same property growth and interest expense reductions, not development. That growth comes later.

Source: BXP Investor Presentation

Acquisitions and Dispositions - In line with the mandate to invest selectively in new development, BXP completed a $16M purchase of an office building at Carnegie Center and remains on the lookout for new investments in all four core markets and Los Angeles. Regarding dispositions, the goal is to obtain attractive pricing for non-core assets. For the remainder of 2017, the company is targeting sales of $200M consisting of a small number of non-core assets in Washington DC and suburban Boston.

Balance Sheet Strategy

The company’s balance sheet strategy consists of maintaining a strong balance sheet with a conservative leverage position of 6.2x Net Debt to EBITDA and a fixed charge coverage ratio of around 30%.

Source: BXP Investor Presentation

The company also has ample liquidity for its acquisition and redevelopment activities with almost $500M in cash and another $2B in an unsecured credit facility.

Source: BXP Investor Presentation

Leasing Strategy

I have already mentioned that the company is 75% pre-leased on properties in the development pipeline. Additional growth in NOI is expected to come from capturing upside near-term and future roll-over, as well as increasing overall occupancy from 90% to 93%.

The leasing of nine key assets/growth drivers across the 4 core markets and LA are projected to generate $110M of growth in annualized NOI by the end of 2019, which includes leases already signed and lease up projections as shown below.

Source: BXP Investor Presentation

Recent Results

Recent results are indicative of the company’s potential to achieve the objectives mentioned above. The office portfolio occupancy increased by 40 bps to 90.8% from the previous quarter while rental rates increased 18% and 28% on a gross and net basis, respectively.

Same property NOI increased by 3.9% from the previous year and FFO per share guidance increased by $0.04 after results exceeded forecasts by $0.05 in 2Q.

Owen Thomas remains bullish about the company’s prospects based on expected growth in the US economy, positive demand in core markets, and relative supply/demand equilibrium.

Risks To the Business

BXP CEO Owen Thomas acknowledges risks such as:

rising tenant concessions, and the continuing backdrop of macro risk, including global hot spot and unpredictable outcomes from Federal Legislators.

The company also faces challenges with regard to tenant improvements, higher production costs, increased code-related issues, and added competition of second generation space vs. new construction.

In our view, these risks aren't new nor are they insurmountable.

Tenant Profile

One of the factors that gives us comfort holding a position in an Office REIT as the economy enters into 9th year of expansion is the level of diversification of the company’s tenant base. The chart below indicates a 23% exposure to legal services and 21% to media and technology. The rest of the sectors have less than 15% exposure, except for financial services, which itself is diversified across a number of sub-industries.

Top 20 tenants make up a mere 27% of annual rental obligations with only one tenant representing more than 3% share.

Source: BXP Investor Presentation

Dividend Yield

From a dividend yield perspective, Boston Properties is nothing to get crazy about. At a 2.4% yield, at the time of this writing, it is barely more than the 2.23% risk-free rate you get from 10-YR Treasuries. It also does not compare favorably with peers on paper, with some Office REIT peers paying as high as 9.3% yields. We will, however, stress the fact that on the quality spectrum, BXP owns some of the highest quality properties in the industry, which tends to result in lower risk, and in our opinion, a lower dividend resulting from stable and slowly appreciating stock price.

Source: Orenda Partners

Slow and Steady Wins the Race

While many investors like to look for stocks with immediate and dramatic upside potential – don’t get me wrong, we do too – we also are mindful of building portfolios as if each position was an integral piece of a puzzle. Boston Properties is not a get rich quick stock, and even if it was severely undervalued – we think its slightly undervalued – it’s not your home run stock. It is, however, a steady dividend payer with moderate upside potential appreciation according to analysts.

Source: Orenda Partners

Valuation

As mentioned earlier, we don’t think BXP is extremely undervalued. But considering its standing among peers, its premium assets, and its current P/FFO relative to its historical range, we believe it is slightly undervalued.

Source: Orenda Partners

The chart below shows its 5-year Price/FFO with an average of 17.9 and a current P/FFO of 16.1.

Final Words

I am a Miami Dolphin fan, unfortunately, and despise having to watch the New England Patriots compete for a Super Bowl every year. However, I do also recognize great organizations, such as the Patriots and the topic of this article - Boston Properties, both of which find themselves at the top of their industries year after year. We are currently underweight to Office REITs and have a 4% allocation to BXP. With a current allocation of just 2.9%, we will be looking to increase that position provided rebalancing and trading costs deem it cost-effective.

