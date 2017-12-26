Harriman's New Book of Investing Rules: The Do's & Don'ts of the World's Best Investors, edited by Christopher Parker, contains over 500 pages of wisdom from 64 noted American and British investors. It's a smorgasbord of ideas from which the reader can pick and choose. Don't like Brussel sprouts? Here, have some cheesecake. But, said in a cautionary whisper, you'd be better off with the Brussel sprouts.

I hate to think how many years of successful investing experience are encapsulated in this volume. Probably somewhere in the neighborhood of 2,000. There aren't too many resources that can claim this much collective experience.

Herewith a tiny sampling of some of the rules, minus the often much more insightful explanation that follows each of them.