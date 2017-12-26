United Rentals Stock Is Positioned For Outperformance

The company should benefit substantially from lower taxes, both directly due to a lower tax burden and indirectly due to increasing demand for equipment rentals.

United Rentals is considerably above average in terms of quality, the stock is attractively priced, and momentum is quite strong.

Financial quality, value, and momentum are powerful return drivers for stocks in the long term.

There is no infallible formula to picking winning stocks; however, statistical research has proven that companies exhibiting some particular attributes tend to outperform the markets in the long term. Financial quality, valuation, and momentum are among the most powerful and effective return drivers to keep in mind.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm that ranks companies in a particular selection universe according to those three main factors: quality, value, and momentum. The algorithm basically analyzes how the company ranks across different indicators, and then it averages all those rankings to reach a final PowerFactors ranking for the particular stock.



Here is a quick explanation about the variables considered by the algorithm:

Financial quality includes profit margins such as gross margin and free cash flow margin, as well as profitability ratios like return on equity and return on assets.

Valuation covers traditional ratios such as price-to-earnings, price-to-earnings growth, and price-to-free cash flow.

Momentum is about both financial performance for the company and market performance for the stock. The system looks for companies reporting better-than-expected earnings and stocks that are outperforming the main market averages.

The backtesting simulation picks the 50 best-ranking companies according to the algorithm, and it builds an equally weighted and monthly rebalanced portfolio with those names. The PowerFactors portfolio is assumed to have an annual expense ratio of 1% to account for trading costs and similar considerations, and the benchmark is the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI). Importantly, the PowerFactors portfolio also incorporates a dynamic hedging mechanism to protect the portfolio during bear markets.

The numbers are quite impressive; the backtested algorithm produced an average annual return of 27.5% since 1999, downright crushing the benchmark and its annual return of 6.5% in the same period.

In plain English, a $100,000 investment in the index-tracking ETF in January of 1999 would currently be worth around $324,500, and the same amount of capital allocated to the PowerFactors portfolio would have an exponentially larger value of $9.45 million.

Data and charts are from Portfolio123

It’s important to interpret these numbers with sobriety. Past performance does not guarantee future returns, and many of the stocks picked by the PowerFactors system are relatively small and volatile, which makes them too risky for many investors.

Nevertheless, the evidence shows that investing in companies with strong quantitative attributes can produce outstanding returns, and systems such as PowerFactors can be remarkably valuable tools for investors of all kinds.

Case Study: United Rentals

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) is the leading player in equipment rental by a wide margin. The company is almost two times larger than its closest competitor. The industry is quite fragmented, which provides plenty of room for continued growth through acquisitions over the years ahead.

Equipment rental is gaining popularity in many sectors across the economy over the past several years. Buying equipment means not only assuming considerable costs for the purchase, but aspects such as equipment maintenance, insurance, storage, and transportation make renting increasingly convenient versus purchasing.

Scale is a crucial source of competitive advantage for United Rentals, since it allows the company to negotiate conveniently low prices with equipment suppliers. This means that United Rentals can offer more attractive terms to customers and/or generate better profitability than the competition because of those lower purchase prices.

The chart below shows key profitability ratios, such as return on assets (ROA), return on equity (ROE), return on investment (ROI), gross margin, operating margin, and net margin for United Rentals versus the average company in the industry. An image is worth a thousand words, and United Rentals is considerably above average across all of the indicators in the graph.

It’s important to analyze valuation in its due context, since a company with superior quality clearly deserves a higher valuation level. In Warren Buffett’s own words: price is what you pay and value is what you get, so it makes sense to pay a higher price for a superior business.

In this particular case, not only is United Rentals substantially better than the average stock in the industry in terms of financial quality, but the stock is also priced at a discount versus the average industry player.

As a reference, the chart below compares United Rentals versus the average company in the same industry based on typical valuation ratios such as price-to-earnings, price-to-earnings growth, and price-to-cash flow. According to this data, the current entry price in United Rentals stock looks comparatively attractive.

The company reported both revenue and earnings figures above Wall Street expectations during the third quarter of 2017. Sales amounted to $1.77 billion, growing by 17.2% versus the same quarter last year and surpassing Wall Street expectations by $60 million.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.25, an increase of 26% versus the third quarter in 2016. Wall Street analysts were on average expecting $2.98 in earnings per share for the quarter, so the number outperformed expectations by 9.1%.

The most recent quarter was no isolated event, since United Rentals has delivered earnings per share numbers above expectations in the last four quarters in a row.

Earnings History 12/30/2016 3/30/2017 6/29/2017 9/29/2017 EPS Est. 2.24 1.52 2.29 2.98 EPS Actual 2.67 1.63 2.37 3.25 Difference 0.43 0.11 0.08 0.27 Surprise % 19.20% 7.20% 3.50% 9.10%

The business is performing well across the most important metrics.

Volume of equipment rent increased 7.6% year over year last quarter, an acceleration versus the previous two quarters.

Rental rates are also moving in the right direction; the company generated positive rates both sequentially and year over year for every month in the quarter.

Utilization rates are at record highs. United Rentals reported a utilization rate of 71.9% last quarter, growing by 180 basis points year over year.

The business produced $582 in free cash flow through September, and management considers it’s well on track to delivering $4 billion in free cash flow over a five-year period.

CEO Michael Kneeland sounded quite satisfied with the company’s performance in the press release, and also optimistic about future prospects. In his own words:

“We’re very pleased with the gains we reported for the third quarter. These include significantly higher volume and time utilization, margin growth, and strong cash flow. Importantly, we delivered positive rental rates both sequentially and year-over-year for every month in the quarter. Our U.S. end markets are driving robust demand for our fleet, and Canada is continuing to rebound. Given these many positive dynamics, and the extended hurricane recoveries, we’ve raised our 2017 gross capex plan by up to $200 million to best serve the current and anticipated needs of our customers."

On the back of consistently better-than-expected numbers from United Rentals and encouraging guidance from management, Wall Street analysts are increasing their earnings estimates for the company. Like usually happens, earnings expectations and the stock price are moving in the same direction.

URI data by YCharts

United Rentals has a relatively heavy tax burden. Provision for income taxes amounted to 37% of earnings before taxes in the first nine months of 2017. This means the company should benefit substantially from the upcoming tax cuts. Lower taxes tend to be particularly beneficial for different niches in the industrial sector, which could also provide a demand tailwind for the company.

United Rentals is a market leader in a mature industry, so it’s not easy for the company to find new growth opportunities that are big enough to move the needle in terms of global financial performance. Looking at the risks, the industry is quite sensitive to macroeconomic conditions, and the company operates with considerable debt levels, as the leverage ratio stands at 2.9.

That acknowledged, United Rentals offers above-average profitability, fairly attractive valuation levels, and vigorous momentum in financial performance. If history is any valid guide, these factors bode well for investors in the company over the middle term.

