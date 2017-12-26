Salem Leads Consumer Cyclical Sector Top Gain Stocks For December Per Broker Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five December top-yield Consumer Cyclical stocks showed 43% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price (small dogs) continue to lead this sector.

Consumer Cyclical includes twenty-eight industries. The top 50 firms selected by yield for this writing represented twenty-one, ranging in yield from 5.09%-22.38%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Estimated 6.4% To 115.9% Net Gains For Ten December 2018

Nine of ten top net gain Consumer Cyclical dogs, based on analyst 1-year target prices, also belonged to the top ten dividend-yielding for the coming year (as tinted in the chart above). Thus, the yield-based forecast for the Consumer Cyclical dogs as graded by Wall St. wizards was 90% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for December, 2018:

Salem Media Group (SALM) was projected to net $1,158.82, based on dividends plus the median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Barnes & Noble (BKS) was projected to net $538.82, based on target price estimates from four analysts, plus projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number was showed this estimate subject to volatility 165% more than the market as a whole.

National CineMedia (NCMI) was projected to net $317.26, based on dividends, plus seven analyst upside estimates, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

GameStop (GME) was projected to net $205.81, based on dividends plus target price estimates from thirteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY) was projected to net $203.75, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% opposite the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $7811, based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Informa (OTCPK:IFJPD) was projected to net $78.11, based on annual dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

SES SA (OTCPK:SGBAF) was projected to net $71.27, based on dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

New Media Investment Group (NEWM) was projected to net $67.32, based on dividends plus price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% more than the market as a whole.

Tabcorp Holdings (OTCPK:TABCF) was projected to net $64.29, based on dividends, with no mean target price estimates from any analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 27.77% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Anticipated One Dividend Consumer Cyclical Stock To Lose 4.92% By December, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by YCharts for 2018 was:

Pier 1 Imports (PIR) projected a $49.21 loss based on dividend and a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% mire than the market as a whole.

Top 50 Consumer Cyclical Stocks By Yield Covered nineteen of 28 Industries For Deceember

Yield (dividend / price) results from YCharts as of December 22 verified by YahooFinance for fifty stocks in the Consumer Cyclical sector produced the actionable conclusions of this article.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Actionable Conclusion (12-21 Dividend Metrics Selected 10 Top Consumer Cyclical Stocks By Yield

Top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 12/22/17 with top yields represented eight industries in the sector: (1) Apparel Manufacturing [1 listed]; (2) Marketing Services [1 listed]; (3) Media - Diversified [1 listed]; (4) Publishing [2 listed]; (5) Broadcasting [1 listed]; (6) Specialty Retail [2 listed]; (7) Gambling [1 listed]; (8) Apparel Stores [1 listed].

The lone apparel manufacturer, China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY) led the pack by yield. A single marketing services stock , National CineMedia (NCMI) [2], was first follower.

In third place was a lone media-diversified representative, Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [3]. Thereafter, two publishing firms placed fourth and seventh, Informa (OTCPK:IFJPY) [4], and New Media Investment Group (NEWM) [7].

A single broadcasting-TV representative placed fifth, SES SA (OTCPK:SGBAF) [5].

One of two specialty retail firms was the sixth top yield Consumer Cyclical stock, Barnes & Noble (BKS) [6]. The other specialty retailer placed eighth, Gamestop (GME) [8].

Loners completed the list:

A gambling representative was eighth, Tabcorp Holdings (OTCPK:TABCF) [8]. Finally the apparel stores representative placed tenth, Cato (CATO) [10], to complete the top ten December Consumer Cyclicals by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (22-26) Five Consumer Cyclical Stocks Showed 0.7% To 111.76% Upsides, And (27) One Cast A 10.14% Downside

To quantify top rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wished (28) A 6.15% Median Target Price Upside and (29) A 13.4% Gain From 30 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Come December 2018

Consumer Cyclical top thirty stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of December 22, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 3.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 2.5% in the coming year. Notice, price lower than dividend in the coming year suggests no overbouight conditions ahead next year for the Consumer Cyclical top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was best for an accurate projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Predicted A 43.03% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced, Consumer Cyclical Stocks By December 2018

Ten top Consumer Cyclicals were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Consumer Cyclicals selected 12/20/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented eight industries in the twenty three consumer cyclical industry sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted (30) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Consumer Cyclicals To Deliver 24.04% Vs. (31) 16.81% Net Gains by All Ten by December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Consumer Cyclical kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 43.03% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten.

The third lowest priced Consumer Cyclical top yield dog, Barnes & Noble (BKS), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 53.88%.

The five lowest-priced Consumer Cyclical top yield stocks for December 22 were: Tabcorp Holdings (OTCPK:TABCF); National CineMedia (NCMI); Barnes & Noble (BKS); China Dongxiang (Group) (OTCPK:CDGXY), with prices ranging from $3.24 to $9.11.

Five higher-priced Consumer Cyclical dogs for December 22 were: Cato (CATO); SES SA (OTCPK:SGBAF); New Media Investment Group (NEWM); GameStop (GME); Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDY); Informa (OTCPK:IFJPY), whose prices ranged from $15.97 to $19.42.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Consumer Cyclical stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance or YCharts. Dog photo: prettyfluffy.com

Three of these top 30 Consumer Cyclical pups by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now accumulating returns. Also, the Safari to Sweet Success (Dogs of the Week III) launched in early September. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again. See your underdog on Facebook!

At 2 PM every NYSE trading day on Facebook/ Dividend Dog Catcher Fredrik Arnold does a quick live video summary of four or f five stocks contending for one weekly slot on the Safari To Sweet Success portfolio.

Just go to Facebook/Dividend Dog Catcher at 2 PM trading days and watch, like, comment and share the video, Remember: Root for the Underdog.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GHIFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.