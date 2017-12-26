What Are Collateralized Loan Obligations? (CLO/CLOs)(OXLC/ECC)

Author's note: This article was released to members of the Cambridge Income Laboratory one month ago.

I've written several times about investing or trading in and out of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) and Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) in our portfolios, but have realized that I have not spent much time talking about the fundamentals of the two CEFs and their underlying portfolios, which are largely comprised of collateralized loan obligations (CLOs). Since we've had many new members join the Cambridge Income Laboratory this last month (welcome again!), I thought now would be a good time to provide some fundamental points about this type of security.

CLOs are comprised of bank loans

At their core, CLOs are essentially securitized investments of bank loans. A very nice primer on bank loans can be found in Chris Sandy's article "Understanding Collateralized Loan Investments, Part 1: Bank Loans".

Bank Loans are the basic components of a CLO. They are also known as Floating Rate Senior Loans, Floating Rate Loans, Leveraged Loans, Syndicated Loans, and Senior Bank Loans. All of the terms are used interchangeably, and refer to the same debenture. The bank loans that usually end up being securitized are so large, $500MM or greater, that they are typically underwritten by a syndicate of banks.



One often presumes that bondholders are at the top of the capital structure. They are not. A group that has a type of priority of payments over the senior unsecured creditors is the holders of the bank loans. Bank loans are secured by the assets of the company (as opposed to the equity).



Companies that typically seek bank loans are non-investment grade companies.

One important feature of bank loans is that they have a floating interest rate (which is why they are also called floating rate loans!). This helps to reduce interest rate risk, because if/when rates increase, the rate the debtor pays also increases.

It is also important to note that bank loans being issued in this low interest rate environment have a LIBOR "floor", which represents the minimum interest rate that must be paid regardless of the prevailing interest rate. However, there is a catch to the floor. When the LIBOR rate starts to increase, the interest payable by the debtor will first have to clear the LIBOR floor before a new, higher interest rate is established.

Although bank loans do not have much interest rate risk, they do have credit risk, because they are typically issued to companies that are rated below investment grade. However, because bank loans are senior to debt, they actually have better protection and higher recovery than bonds of comparable rating and quality.

Structure of CLOs

Good articles on understanding CLOs are from Guggenheim: "Understanding Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs)" and PineBridge Investments: "Seeing Beyond the Complexity: An Introduction to Collateralized Loan Obligations".

A CLO is a type of structured credit. Structured credit is a fixed-income sector that also includes asset-backed securities [ABS], residential mortgage-backed securities [RMBS], and commercial mortgage-backed securities [CMBS]. CLOs purchase a diverse pool of senior secured bank loans made to businesses that are generally rated below investment grade. First lien bank loans, which comprise the bulk of the underlying collateral pool of a CLO, are secured by a debtor’s assets and rank first in priority of payment in the capital structure in the event of bankruptcy, ahead of unsecured debt. In addition to first lien bank loans, the underlying CLO portfolio may include a small allowance for second lien and unsecured debt.

Simply put, a CLO is a portfolio of leveraged loans that is securitized and managed as a fund. Each CLO is structured as a series of "tranches" that are interest-paying bonds, along with a small portion of equity.

A visual representation of CLOs is shown in the graphic below. Each CLO tranche has a different priority of claim on cash flow distributions and exposure to risk of loss from the underlying collateral pool. Cash flow distributions begin with the most senior debt tranches of the CLO capital structure and flow down to the lowest equity tranche, a "waterfall" distribution scheme.

The equity tranche occupies a unique place in the CLO structure. It’s essentially a highly leveraged play on the strength of the underlying collateral. Because the equity tranche’s success depends on the success of the loan tranches - it’s last in line to receive cash flows and first to realize loan losses - its owners take the most risk of any CLO investors.

(Source: Priority Income Fund offering document)

Another way to understand the equity trance is that the CLO equity investor effectively owns the managed pool of bank loans, while the CLO debt investors finance that same pool of loans.

CLOs thus effectively arbitrage the difference between the inflows from payments of interest and principal and the outflows of management fees and other costs.

It is important to remember that the equity trance is the most junior tranche, the most risky, and is not rated. Moreover, the equity trance does not have a set coupon. Rather, the equity tranche has a claim on all excess cash flows once the obligations for each debt tranche have been met.

What are the advantages of CLOs?

Higher returns and attractive risk profile. Over the long term, CLO tranches have significantly outperformed other corporate debt categories, including bank loans, high yield bonds, and investment-grade bonds on a risk-adjusted basis.

Wider yield spreads. CLO spreads typically are wider than those of other debt instruments, reflecting the greater complexity, lower liquidity, and regulatory requirements of CLOs.

Low interest rate sensitivity and inflation hedge. Leveraged loans and their CLO tranches are floating-rate instruments priced at a spread above a benchmark rate such as LIBOR. This also makes them an effective hedge against inflation.

Stronger credit quality. Historically, CLOs have had lower default rates and higher recovery rate than corporate bonds. Leveraged loans are both secured and backed by first-lien collateral.

What are the risks of CLOs?

Credit risk and leverage. Leveraged loans carry inherent credit risk, as they're typically issued to below-investment grade companies. Leverage amplifies losses.

Collateral deterioration. If a CLO’s loans suffer losses, cash flows to lower tranches can be impaired. In severe cases, the value of the equity tranche could be wiped out and junior loan tranches could lose principal.

Non-recourse and not guaranteed. Senior loans have full recourse to the borrower and its assets in the event of default; however, a CLO only has recourse the principal and interest payments of the loans in the portfolio.

OXLC and ECC

OXLC and ECC are closed-end funds (CEFs) that primarily invest in CLO equity. Respected author Steven Bavaria gives a nice introduction to the two funds in "Cash Flow Vs. GAAP: The Battle Goes On At Eagle Point Credit And Oxford Lane Capital":

OXLC and ECC were the first two closed end funds to introduce retail investors to the CLO market. (As reported here.) They offer an "equity" return - yields in the low to mid teens - but have largely traded the equity risk for credit risk, with a bit of interest rate risk thrown in as well. The borrowers are the same cohort of non-investment grade companies that issues high yield bonds, but the credit risk on the loans is much less than on the bonds, because the loans are senior and secured, and thus get paid first and recover a lot more than do defaulted high yield bonds. Historically over many decades, loans have portfolio credit losses less than half those of high yield bonds.

Both funds have the majority of their respective portfolios in CLO equity. OXLC has about 93% in CLO equity, while ECC has 98% in CLO equity (excluding cash and receivables). Remember that CLO equity is the riskiest portion of the CLO.

(Source: Stanford Chemist, OXLC 2017 Q2 Investor Presentation)

(Source: Stanford Chemist, ECC 2017 Q2 Investor Presentation)

Steven Bavaria explains the math of CLO succinctly:

The math that drives a CLO is roughly as follows: Assets are senior secured, floating rate loans with current coupons probably somewhere just under 5%,

Average liability cost slightly over 2%,

10 to 1 leverage (similar to a bank),

So the equity enjoys a gross return of 5% plus 9 times the spread between 5% and 2% (i.e., 3%) for a total gross return of about 5% + 27%, or 32%,

We say "gross" return because you have to reduce that gross return by any credit losses; for example, a 1% loss on the portfolio, times 10, would be a 10% loss to the equity; 2% losses, times 10, would be a 20% hit to equity.

A very important thing to note about OXLC and ECC is that they are highly leveraged instruments. This high leverage is partly why OXLC and ECC sport huge expense ratios of ~14% and ~10% (!) respectively. However, keep in mind that this expense ratio is spread over the leveraged portfolio - in other words, you are effectively paying only a portion of the total expense ratio for each "turn" of the leverage.

Summary

OXLC and ECC should be considered to be high-risk, high-reward type investments. They own predominantly CLO equity, the riskiest and most junior tranche of CLOs, which are themselves securitized vehicles of packages of senior loans.

We aim to limit total CLO equity exposure in our portfolios to be less than 10% (the MIN portfolio is currently slightly above this limit). Be mindful of your position sizes accordingly!

Disclaimer: I'm not an expert on CLOs, and nearly all of the information presented above is cited or adapted from the sources given. Nevertheless, I hope that you will still find this brief article informative. I appreciate any corrections to mistakes that I have made in the article!

December 26 update: Since the original publication of this article, Steven Bavaria has written another excellent article on the CLO funds in "ECC And OXLC: Some Thoughts On Volatility". I love this analogy of Steven's where he describes the CLO structure as a "virtual bank":

Don't confuse the CLO with the loans that are owned by the CLO. (The CLO is like a virtual bank, and investors in the equity of CLOs are like shareholders of the virtual bank.) The loans are senior secured floating rate corporate loans that are underwritten and sold to investors - other banks, mutual funds, insurance companies, pension funds, and CLOs which are one of the most important buyer groups. The CLO is a legal vehicle (like a trust) set up to buy corporate loans. The CLO itself borrows money - i.e. issues its own debt - to fund the purchase of these loans, so the owners of the CLO (i.e. its equity owners) get what's left after the CLO debt-holders get paid. The CLO equity is leveraged about 9 times. CLO senior debt is rated triple-A, with its more junior debt rated double-A to double-B as it gets more junior, with CLO equity at the very bottom, taking all the residual risk and collecting all the excess income (just like the stockholders of a commercial bank).



So if you have a CLO with equity of $10 million and debt of $90 million, it can then acquire a loan portfolio of $100 million dollars. If the loans collect interest of say 5%, that means the CLO has interest income of 5% of 100 million, or $5 million. If the CLO borrows at an average rate of, say, 2%, then its funding cost is $90 million times 2%, or $1.8 million. The CLO equity holders collect the difference or $3.2 million, out of which they have to pay for the administrative, legal and management costs of running the CLO, plus take any credit losses. The fact that senior secured corporate loans have historically recovered 75-80 cents on the dollar on every defaulted loan (on average) over many decades, has been the key to keeping those credit losses manageable.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ECC, OXLC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.