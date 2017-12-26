Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Amgen Plans To Bring Back Cash, Roche Acquires Ignyta, Agile Tumbles On CRL

Amgen plans to repatriate some of its cash holdings kept outside the U.S.

Today we will discuss Amgen’s (AMGN) plans to repatriate some of its cash holdings outside the U.S. In a SEC filing, Amgen noted that it expects to incur $6-$6.5 billion in tax expenses over time as it brings the cash back into the U.S.

Like all major biopharma companies, Amgen has also kept a significant portion of its vast cash reserves outside the U.S. The main reason being the relatively higher tax rate in the U.S. Indeed, it was this reason that started the trend of tax inversion deals in the biotech and pharmaceutical space back in 2014 and 2015. It may be recalled that the most controversial of these deals was Pfizer’s (PFE) proposed takeover of Allergan (AGN). The deal was never completed though as U.S. Treasury announced measures that made completing such deals unattractive.

Amgen had ended the third quarter of 2017 with around $41.35 billion in cash and short-term investments on its balance sheet. In the SEC filing, the company did not give any specific timelines with regards to how it plans to move back its huge cash reserve parked outside the U.S. But the company is obviously looking to take advantage of the new laws that encourage U.S. corporations to bring back cash into the country by paying a one-time tax of 15.5% for cash and 8% for illiquid investments.

The repatriation, whenever it happens, will also have an impact on AMGN’s bottom-line. But we believe the company’s plan to bring back cash is a positive for shareholders as some of this cash is likely going to be used for shareholder distribution. Amgen already offers an attractive 3% yield so we believe a dividend boost is not likely. The distribution could come in the form of share buybacks, which would also negate the impact of tax expenses (as lower share count means a boost to earnings per share).

In terms of valuation, Amgen looks fairly priced, following a strong year. With just four trading days left this year, Amgen has returned nearly 21% for the year, which is slightly better than the performance of the S&P 500 (up around 20% for the year) and in-line with the performance of the IBB (up around 21% for the year).

Heading into 2018, the current consensus forecast for sales is nearly $23 billion. The consensus forecast suggests another flat year for Amgen in terms of sales. On the earnings front, the current consensus forecast is at $12.79 per share.

Given that Amgen’s sales are expected to be flat for 2018, the company looks fairly valued based on the P/S multiple. Amgen is currently trading at 5.5x 2018 sales, which is below the average for the industry. Over the last five years though, Amgen’s P/S multiple has averaged 5.3x, with the highest being 6.6x. The stock hit this multiple in mid-2015 at the peak of the biotech market rally. If the sentiment on the sector as a whole is back to where it was in mid-2015 then Amgen could see an upside of around 10%. Otherwise, we expect the stock to remain rangebound until there is a pick-up in sales growth. Having said that, the stock could get some boost from a possible buyback if and when the company does bring back its substantial cash reserves to the U.S.

Stocks in the news: Analysis of RHHBY, JNJ, AGRX, ARRY

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) announced the acquisition of Ignyta (RXDX).

Co Name Roche Holding AG Ticker RHHBY Focus Area various Price (last close) $31.13 52-week high $36.82 52-week low $28.05 Diff. from 52-week low 10.98% Market Cap 217.21B Enterprise Value 226.87B Cash (mrq) 7.03B Debt (mrq) 21.41B

Analysis: Under the terms of the agreement, the Swiss biopharma company is acquiring Ignyta, a cancer drugmaker, for $27 per share. The purchase price from Roche represents a premium of 74% over RXDX’s closing price on Thursday, the day before the deal was announced. RXDX’s pipeline includes entrectinib, RXDX-105, taladegib and RXDX-106. Entrectinib is an orally bioavailable, central nervous system (CNS)-active, small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor directed to the tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) family of tyrosine kinase receptors (TRKA, TRKB and TRKC), ROS1 and anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) proteins. The acquisition will further strengthen Roche’s oncology portfolio.

Janssen (JNJ) signed a global collaboration and license agreement with Genscript Biotech's Legend Biotech to develop, manufacture and commercialize LCAR-B38M, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeting CAR-T candidate.

Co Name Janssen Ticker JNJ Focus Area Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices Price (last close) $140.12 52-week high $144.35 52-week low $110.76 Diff. from 52-week low 30.32% Market Cap 376.44B Enterprise Value 400.04B Cash (mrq) 16.28B Debt (mrq) 35.38B

Analysis: LCAR-B38M will be developed for multiple myeloma in the U.S. The therapy is currently under regulatory review in China. According to the terms of the agreement, Janssen will make a payment of $350 million upfront. In addition, Janssen will also pay milestones in exchange for worldwide rights to jointly develop and commercialize LCAR-B38M in MM. Janssen will record global sales except in China. The companies will equally shares costs and profits, except in China where Legend will have the greater share on a 70/30 basis.

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) tumbled more than 47% on Friday after the FDA rejected its marketing application for contraceptive patch Twirla for a second time.

Co Name Agile Therapeutics Ticker AGRX Focus Area prescription contraceptive products for women Price (last close) $2.52 52-week high $5.18 52-week low $1.93 Diff. from 52-week low 30.56% Market Cap 86.15M Enterprise Value 54.42M Cash (mrq) 43.81M Debt (mrq) 12.08M

Analysis: In its CRL, the FDA cited deficiencies related to quality adhesion test methods as well as observations during an on-site inspection of the company's contract manufacturer Corium International. While a CRL is always bad, since the agency’s concerns relate to the manufacturing site issue, we believe all is not lost for AGRX. The agency also raised question about the in vivo adhesion properties of Twirla and how they related to the data generated in the Phase 3 SECURE study. In its recommendations, the FDA has asked for developing manufacturing in-process tests to ensure quality and in vivo adhesion of the commercial product, the finished drug's specifications and release test method for adhesion. The agency has also recommended that Agile assess the in vivo adhesion properties demonstrated in SECURE. While the CRL does delay Agile from reaching commercialization, it must be noted that no safety issues were cited by the agency. Following Friday’s drop, 50% of AGRX’s value is now in cash. We believe this is a good opportunity to buy and will be updating a valuation for the stock soon.

Array Biopharma (ARRY) disclosed that it has contributed rights and assets related to pipeline program ARRY-797 to wholly owned subsidiary Ybarra Therapeutics, LLC.

Co Name Array Biopharma Ticker ARRY Focus Area small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer Price (last close) $12.27 52-week high $13.40 52-week low $6.73 Diff. from 52-week low 82.31% Market Cap 2.42B Enterprise Value 2.09B Cash (mrq) 463.51M Debt (mrq) 135.67M

Analysis: ARRY has created the subsidiary for the purpose of developing and commercializing therapeutics aimed at rare diseases.

In other news

A U.S. district court judge has overturned a $150 million verdict against AbbVie (ABBV) in case related to AndroGel testosterone replacement drug.

Ocular Therapeutics (OCUL) fell sharply in after-hours trading on Friday after announcing that it received a subpoena from the SEC. In the subpoena, the SEC requested documents and information related to DEXTENZA.

Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) announced that it has appointed Anthony Bergman as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 1, 2018. Bergman had been serving as the company’s VP-Finance and Treasurer.

The FDA granted Priority Review Status to Novartis’ (NVS) Tafinlar (dabrafenib) plus Mekinist (trametinib) combination for the adjuvant treatment of patients with stage 3 melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations following complete resection.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY) announced stockholder approval to issue its common stock as part of a $10.32 million financing agreement with Ch-gemstone Capital (Beijing) Ltd., signed on November 20.

The FDA has approved Merck’s (MRK) STEGLATRO (ertugliflozin) for glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D).

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals (BMRN) has been notified by the FDA that it requires more time to review the NDA seeking approval for pegvaliase for reducing blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in adults with phenylketonuria whose Phe levels are not adequately controlled on existing management. The FDA has scheduled the new action date on May 25th, 2018.

RedHill Biopharma (RDHL) announced that it has commenced a 39-subject Phase 2a clinical trial assessing YELIVA (ABC294640) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), an Orphan Drug designation in the U.S.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP) announced that it has commenced a Phase 2 trial evaluating its lead candidate anabasum for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX) announced that the FDA approved its B&L unit’s LUMIFY (brimonidine tartrate ophthalmic solution 0.025%), an over-the-counter (OTC) eye drop, for the treatment of ocular redness.

Analyst Ratings

Company Analyst Action Rating Target Avisol Analysis Advaxis (ADXS) Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $19.00

Agile Therapeutics (AGRX) Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $5.00

--"-- HC Wainwright Set Price Target Buy $8.00

--"-- Janney Montgomery Scott Downgrades Buy -> Hold



--"-- Noble Financial Reiterates Buy



Amgen (AMGN) Mizuho Set Price Target Buy $192.00 Yes Array BioPharma (ARRY) Jefferies Group Raises Target Buy $13.00

Biogen (BIIB) Nomura Raises Target Buy -> Buy $355.00 -> $420.00 Yes BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Wedbush Reiterates Outperform $110.00 Yes Celgene (CELG) BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Buy $147.00 Yes --"-- Citigroup Reiterates Hold



--"-- Credit Suisse Group Set Price Target Buy -> Buy $128.00 -> $123.00

--"-- Leerink Swann Reiterates Buy $120.00

--"-- Oppenheimer Set Price Target Buy $166.00

--"-- Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Target Buy -> Buy $149.00 -> $130.00

Corium International (CORI) Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Buy $14.00

Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) Piper Jaffray Companies Initiates Overweight -> Overweight



Dimension Therapeutics (DMTX) Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy



Kindred Biosciences (KIN) BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Hold



La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy $90.00

--"-- Cowen Reiterates Buy $55.00

--"-- JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Sell



--"-- SunTrust Banks Reiterates Buy -> Buy $67.00 -> $65.00

Ignyta (RXDX) Cantor Fitzgerald Set Price Target Buy $23.00

--"-- Jefferies Group Downgrades Buy -> Hold $27.00



CELG is in Avisol portfolio.

Insider Sales

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. (BHVN): Director Bailey Gregory disposed 39430 shares for $1,037,290.

Juno Therapeutics, Inc. (JUNO): Director Klausner Richard disposed 36000 shares for $1,611,356.

Loxo Oncology, Inc. (LOXO): Director Mayleben Timothy M disposed 10000 shares (all of their holding) for $804,948.

Recro Pharma, Inc. (REPH): 10% shareholders Broadfin Healthcare Master Fund Ltd disposed 76000 shares for $750,240.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP): Director Mario Ernest disposed 36967 shares (52% of their holding) for $129,814.

Insider Acquisitions

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (APEN): 10% shareholders Stonepine Capital, L.P. acquired 185157 shares for $897,121.

Casi Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI): 10% shareholders Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc acquired 1519096 shares for $15,191.

Secondary Offerings

Company Stock Offering Price Offering Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) $15 Million $1.25/Share Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) $20 Million $8.50/Share Fibrocell Science Inc. (NASDAQ:FCSC) $5.9 Million $0.77/Share Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) $12.8 Million $2.50/Share

