Antero Midstream: Fastest Rising Dividend In The East

Most income investors love a large sustained distribution. Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) has a decent yield at current prices.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, December 23, 2017)

That nearly 4.7% yield is not bad. But what sets this limited partnership apart from many others is the rapidly increasing distribution.

(Source: Nasdaq Website, December 23, 2017)

As shown above, the distribution has more than tripled over the past three years. While that blistering pace would be expected to slow in the future, there is still plenty of room for a very significant increase over the next three years.

Even with the latest increase, the distributable cash flow coverage was 1.3 in the last quarter. So there was definitely room for the latest increase. Third-quarter EBITDA increased about 16% from the previous year. Best of all, the debt-to-12 month trailing EBITDA was only 2.1:1. That is one of the more conservative debt ratios around.

Antero Midstream is growing fast to keep up with Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). Even with the latest distribution increase, the continuing growth should ensure very good coverage of the higher distribution. As Antero Midstream gets larger, distribution growth with inevitably slow from the current blistering pace. But the company will have to keep up with the production growth of Antero Resources. As shown below, Antero Resources has some very ambitious plans.

(Source: Antero Resources, December 2017 Corporate Presentation)

In order for Antero Midstream to continue the distribution growth, Antero Resources needs to grow also. Antero Resources has a goal of increasing production 20%. Since Antero Midstream's earnings vary more with volumes than with commodity prices, the long-term outlook appears to be growth of 20% for the company. A little bit of pricing inflation would add to an already attractive growth scenario. Plus, there are always related services to expand to offer a more comprehensive service to Antero Resources. Not many limited partnerships can look forward to that kind of long-term growth.

Income investors could have a very good deal holding this security. In exchange for a little less income at the current time, income investors would receive an ever-increasing income stream in the future. Antero Resources has some of the lowest production costs in the industry and an industry-leading hedging program. Therefore, it can grow under some very hostile industry conditions. The growth forecast for Antero Midstream is therefore a little more secure.

(Source: Antero Resources, December 2017 Corporate Presentation)

As shown above, the primary operating area is in Ohio and West Virgina. The primary interval of interest continues to be the Marcellus Shale. Antero Midstream provides two primary services: transportation and water handling. Water handling appears to save Antero Resources a fair amount of money. Several industry players have mentioned the importance of water handling systems to keep costs low. There is also some associated processing ability.

Antero Resources has recently deleveraged its balance sheet significantly. The lower financial leverage has increased the strategic options for the future. Both companies have very significant credit lines available to fund further growth. Plus, Antero Resources is the largest shareholder of Antero Midstream. So, Antero Resources has some incentive to see to it that Antero Midstream has a decent financial track record. An investment in Antero Midstream is an attractive way to participate in the growth of Antero Resources and receive a quarterly payment.

The second slide shows some potential expansion opportunities for the future. Antero Resources has recently begun to emphasize liquids production. As that liquids emphasis succeeds, the success opens more growth opportunities for Antero Midstream. Those potential expansion opportunities shown above ensure a decent growth rate in the future. Ever-increasing distributions at a healthy pace appear more than assured.

(Source: Antero Resources, December 2017 Corporate Presentation)

The relationship between Antero Resources and Antero Midstream is a little atypical. Antero Resources does not control the general partner of Antero Midstream. Instead, the general partner is a public company that trades separately. Nonetheless, so far this arrangement has worked fairly well. Though the ownership of Antero Midstream is indirect for the controlling entities, there appears to be plenty of incentive to make sure the midstream company does well.

Gas prices could sustain a collapse to significantly change the future bright scenario, but that is unlikely. Both companies appear to be particularly well run. The attractive growth prospects of this limited partnership will appeal to some income seekers. So far, Mr. Market appears to like Antero Midstream despite an avowed dislike of other midstream companies. That favoritism should continue as long as the current growth outlook remains in place.

Antero Midstream stock is down some. But unlike many in the midstream sector, the yield is not double digits. The reason for the low yield is the superior growth prospects of this limited partnership. Financial strength and banking relationships appear more than adequate to support any future expansion programs.

If the stock merely returns to the high prices of nearly $36, the capital appreciation would be roughly 20%. Continuing distribution increases should add to that return. It is not often that a stock with a relatively high growth outlook can be found with a distribution just under 5%. This deal may not last long.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AM, AR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may add to either position at any time.