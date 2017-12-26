My Favorite Defense Names For 2018 And Beyond

I pick three firms that look very interesting for the upcoming year and beyond.

Companies that operate in the defense space and those that invest in them have enjoyed outsized gains this year compared to the S&P 500.

The returns in the defense sector have come largely from the promise and follow-through on increased defense spending from the Trump Administration.

The 2017 National Defense Authorization Act provided $543 billion in base budget while the 2018 NDAA provides $631.5 billion. This may come as some surprise to some as the United States is not actively engaged in a large headline-grabbing conflict like we were in Iraq and Afghanistan. Our contingency operations are keeping the military plenty busy however and the decade-plus of active combat has badly depleted all branches of the military.

This may come as some surprise to some as the United States is not actively engaged in a large headline-grabbing conflict like we were in Iraq and Afghanistan. Our contingency operations are keeping the military plenty busy however and the decade-plus of active combat has badly depleted all branches of the military.

We have seen the effects this has had on the military; from Naval Aviation readiness in horrible shape to several high-profile collisions between civilian vessels and Navy ships resulting in dozens of casualties.

If defense spending is a rising tide, then virtually all firms will benefit. This is a big reason I decided to go with the iShares Aerospace and Defense ETF (XAR) over picking individual names. That being said, as an industry observer, there are several firms I like more than others in 2018 and beyond.

Northrop Grumman: Space and Lasers

Space and defense is a theme I first touched on in July of 2016 where I wrote about Orbital ATK (OA). In the article, I highlight why space will be the next frontier for the military and how Orbital is well-positioned to exploit this shift. Since publication, the company has outperformed the S&P 500 by over 30% and become the target of Northrop Grumman (NOC) which is my first pick for 2018.

Northrop Grumman approached Orbital in September with $9.2 billion for a takeover. Per the original terms, Orbital shareholders would get $134.50 in cash for each share and Northrop would get Orbital plus their $1.4 billion in debt.

With Orbital rolled into their business, Northrop will have access to a wide variety of launch and propulsion systems to reach outer space as well as the expertise to resupply as they currently are a contractor responsible for resupplying the International Space Station.

This will posture Northrop to compete well with the likes of Boeing (BA) and Lockheed Martin (LMT) and their United Launch Alliance as well as privately held SpaceX.

Northrop is also collaborating with Lockheed and Boeing to mount a directed energy weapon on an aircraft...again. This isn't the first time these three have come together in this endeavor, with Northrop having previously supplied the actual laser system for the YAL-1 which was mounted on a Boeing 747 with the fire control system provided by Lockheed. This project was more of a proof-of-concept back in 2004, but the Air Force and DoD are getting more serious about it. Lockheed is the lead on this and is tasked with getting it done by 2021. Northrop's X-47B UCAS would be an ideal platform for an aerial based directed energy weapon.

(Source: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop is already a well-run defense contractor that supplies essential assets and services to our nation, the emphasis on space and a burgeoning capability in directed energy will only further cement Northrop as a must-have in defense. Northrop currently trades at about 22.6 times trailing earnings, which is a slight bargain to the rest of the big defense firms such as Boeing (27.2x) and Lockheed (25.6x).

A Refocus on Naval Power

The last two firms I like for 2018 and beyond are kind of "twofer" special.

The United States of America has 11 aircraft carriers. Which, at current count, is one more than the rest of the world combined. Aircraft carriers are an essential tool in our nation's defense. The flexibility provided by just one aircraft carrier is not lost on Congress, and the 2018 NDAA includes very specific language supporting procurement of the Ford-class carriers.

Huntington Ingalls (HII) is the nation's sole producer of aircraft carriers. For those of you who love a business with a moat, I can't think of one bigger than the shipyards necessary to build a floating city filled with harbingers of destruction.

Huntington operates two shipyards; Newport News in Virginia and Ingalls Shipbuilding in Mississippi. From these two shipyards, they generate over $7 billion in revenue and have built up a hefty $24 billion backlog.

That backlog will likely grow larger in the coming years. In a search for cost-savings without sacrificing readiness and naval capability Congress will be seeking to purchase multiple ships at a time:

The Committee believes that efficiencies can be obtained by procuring common equipment with other similar platforms such as the Virginia- class attack submarines and Ford class aircraft carriers. The bill expands the Navy’s ability to efficiently procure additional equipment, saving several hundred million dollars with each submarine and aircraft carrier.

This refocus on naval power and the shifting procurement strategy will also benefit General Dynamics (GD) who operates Bath Iron Works, NASSCO, and Electric Boat. GD makes the Virginia and Columbia class submarines, the Expeditionary Sea Base, and the Arleigh and Zumwalt class destroyers.

Upgrading and expanding our naval fleet will be a boon for GD and it's investors. Their moat, like Huntington's, is pretty much insurmountable for a competitor, especially as ship construction involves a significant amount of national secrets.

General Dynamics is much more diversified than Huntington, which is one reason their backlog is at nearly $64 billion and their annual revenue is over $31 billion. Huntington and GD are trading at a discount to their peers as well as the overall market at just under 18 times and 20 times earnings respectively. Both companies also have healthy balance sheets and competent management teams making them a solid choice for your invested dollars.

Crystal Balls

Nobody has a crystal ball but at least in the defense space you can be absolutely certain world peace won't spontaneously break out. The relative transparency in how the defense budget is allocated is also a huge benefit for investors in this space.

I take the "basket" approach to defense investing now if for no other reason than because I see all the major contractors as big winners for the next 3-5 years as the tide rises. For those of you looking to concentrate your portfolios more, I hope this will provide a little guidance on where to focus your additional research to share in what has been a wonderful sector to invest in for many, many years. Best of luck to all you in the new year!

Disclosure: I am/we are long XAR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.