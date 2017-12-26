Cryptocurrency's Recent Problems Show Why PayPal Is Not Only Here To Stay, But Poised For More Growth

Despite the company's recent run and rich valuation, significant future growth prospects means the stock price may still have room to go higher.

PayPal has shown continuing strong growth and guidance on all metrics, from volume to users to earnings.

Bitcoin's recent price history has shown it faces extreme volatility, increasing transaction costs, and transaction delays, all of which weaken its prospects as a mainstream payment service.

While cryptocurrency has been long touted as a replacement to PayPal, recent events have shown such predictions may have been too soon.

Digital transactions volume is expected to continue to increase dramatically over the next few years, with the big question being who will capture the growth.

Despite cryptocurrency's boom these past two years, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has continued to show strong growth in transactions volume, partnerships, and profit, indicating an ability to grow alongside cryptocurrencies as online payments sector continues to boom exponentially.

Furthermore, while cryptocurrency is a big challenge to PayPal on many fronts, the company still retains a strong moat as users and institutions look for a relatively secure and non-volatile online payments system.

Even with PayPal's meteoric rise the past year, I believe there still is room for growth. Its recent performance and guidance show it is well placed to continue to capture growth as digital transactions volume, and in particular mobile transactions volume, are expected to increase dramatically in the upcoming few years.

Cryptocurrency's Threat Against PayPal Beginning to Weaken

I recently saw several charts that were particularly fascinating and compared various transactions metrics for various cryptocurrencies as compared to payment services such as PayPal, Visa (NYSE:V), and others.

This is all amid continuing gloom and doom that PayPal's time finally is ending as cryptocurrency fulfills PayPal's original goal of becoming a nimble and versatile online funds mechanism free from centralized control.

While undoubtedly cryptocurrency transactions volume is now comparable and even well above many traditional legacy payment services, we are rapidly seeing that the nature of cryptocurrency's network-based processing has now resulted in steadily rising transaction costs.

Here we have begun to see some of the limits of how cryptocurrency can challenge payment services such as PayPal, while still certainly providing them competition. The increased transactions fee is only one factor in cryptocurrency that is beginning to unravel and show the limits of its proposed challenge to PayPal, Visa, MasterCard (NYSE:MA), and other online payment services.

The recent volatility in Bitcoin has shown that it can be very unstable as a mechanism for online payments and transactions. While many businesses with multinational interaction necessarily face currency risk, and hedge to do so, the volatility Bitcoin has seen over not only this past year but even this past week makes hedging through derivative contracts an extraordinary task.

(Figure: Bitcoin Price 2017, Source: Bitcoin.com)

As shown, Bitcoin's price volatility within the past week has been an extraordinary almost 40% price range from high in just December 2017 and over 90% YTD.

(Figure: Bitcoin Price December 2017, Source: Bitcoin.com)

This is not to even speak of retail customers, the bulk of whom would be unable to withstand the immense volatility as a stable online funds wallet and transactions mechanism.

Looking at this from the lens of traditional currency risk management and trading, it indicates that cryptocurrency is simply too volatile to be a mainstream stable store of value at the moment for both the public and businesses.

We would laugh if someone were to invest in a currency ravaged by hyper-inflation as a potential mainstream currency, such as the Venezuelan bolivar the past few years.

The Venezuelan bolivar has also had a price volatility range of almost 90% the past year, yet you will see few people pouring demand into it.

Volatility and transaction fees aside, we've also begun to see several other problems emerge in cryptocurrency as of late given the recent volatility:

The first and foremost is a classic bank run problem, where Coinbase, one of the biggest cryptocurrencies wallets and transactions facilitators, essentially shut down temporarily amid the volatility.

The cryptocurrency network itself experienced an overload and massive slowdown, with some saying it might even take days or weeks for Bitcoin transactions to be verified by the network and confirmed.

All of this has put into serious question cryptocurrency's big selling point of being an instant and free-flowing transaction and faster than other payment mechanisms.

While cryptocurrency may eventually stabilize due to a combination of market forces and regulatory intervention, it seems for the moment cryptocurrency has been unable to challenge PayPal in terms of being a real online payments mechanism for both the commercial and retail financial services sector.

Ok, But What About PayPal?

So to recap, the three big reasons Bitcoin's recent swings have weakened its case against payment service providers like PayPal are:

Increasing transaction fees

Extreme price volatility

Delayed transaction processing

However, what about PayPal itself? What are the prospects for the company's continued growth amid cryptocurrencies' increasingly unstable footing?

PayPal itself has been on a roar the past year, about doubling in price and now sits at an extraordinary almost $90 billion market capitalization, nearly double that of its original parent eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), which sits still at around $40 billion.

PYPL data by YCharts

This has been amid very strong metrics on nearly every front, ranging from steadily increasing transactions volume, active customers, new accounts, transactions per customer, and other key analytics that show a thriving and rapidly growing business base.

(Source: PayPal Q3 Earnings)

(Source: PayPal Q3 Earnings)

All of this has led to steadily increasing earnings per share (including accelerating YOY growth rates) and free cash flow, showing PayPal is performing strong on all cylinders.

(Source: PayPal Q3 Earnings)

(Source: PayPal Q3 Earnings)

Amid strong guidance for the upcoming year, the big question is whether the company's strong growth the past year as well as expected future growth justify the massive growth it has seen this past year in valuation.

After all, PayPal now sits at a relatively rich P/E of 57, which is significantly higher than it has been at the past few years and is now well above that of other payment service providers.

PYPL PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Let's look at what PayPal's past P/E ratios might mean for its stock price given its current TTM EPS of $1.28 per share:

35 P/E: $44.8

40 P/E: $51.2

50 P/E: $64.0

Clearly, the increased P/E can only be justified if the company's expected future growth has been dramatically upgraded.

PayPal's guidance for Q4 2017 is optimistic, but not dramatically so.

(Source: PayPal Q3 Earnings)

Its 2018 guidance on the other hand, does show signs of continuing strong growth, which is very positive given the already large size of PayPal's business.

(Source: PayPal Q3 Earnings)

If PayPal is really able to achieve 20% growth in 2018, it shows that the current rich P/E may be justified, as the online payments market is expected to continue to grow rapidly over the next few years, with an over 40% increase in overall digital transactions volume and a 400% growth in mobile payments by 2022.

(Figure: Digital Payments - Transactions Volume Growth, Source: Statista)

(Figure: Average Transaction Volume Per User Growth, Source: Statista)

(Source: Statista)

I believe PayPal's rich P/E may be justified by the company showing that it is well placed to continue capturing this massive growth, particularly in regard to mobile payments.

Conclusion

While cryptocurrency is here to stay and its future place in the online financial services world still has a lot of uncertainty, particularly in regard to what shape regulation will morph it into, nonetheless PayPal has shown it is also surviving and growing too.

With cryptocurrency's recently volatility and transactions problems showing the limits of how it can replace PayPal, the company has also demonstrated positive growth and guidance that means it's likely to continue to capture growth as the digital transactions market grows over the next few years.

