Will 'Facebook Watch' Take Down YouTube And Netflix?

Facebook Watch has the potential to open up major new sources of advertising revenue for the platform or be a major money-sinkhole of expensive content creation costs. Facebook's (NASDAQ: FB) upcoming quarterly results will hopefully give us a glimpse into how the platform is performing and whether Facebook's massive user base is able to adapt to this new feature.

(Source: Digiday)

Content-Streaming Has Always Been on Facebook, Just Never Like This - Can Users Adapt?

Facebook Watch was launched back in August under a relatively standard video-advertising revenue structure, where content creator partners would receive both funding from Facebook as well as a share (55%) of the advertising revenue from the videos, with Facebook keeping the other 45%.

Videos have existed on Facebook since the earliest days, but have never been monetized in a traditional YouTube-like (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) fashion. Previously, videos generated revenue for Facebook either through the content creators themselves paying for advertising the videos or in a derivative way by increasing user engagement and interest.

This advertising revenue model was quite profitable for Facebook, as Facebook essentially paid nothing for content costs which, as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and YouTube show, can be quite extraordinary.

Given how YouTube and Netflix seem to have still found difficulty in generating profits and positive cash flow from the ad and partner-based content streaming model, it is worth wondering what might make Facebook's venture different if it hopes to be a profitable investment for Facebook.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) estimates that in 2018, Facebook's first full-year of Facebook Watch being in full-swing, Facebook Watch will already be profitable immediately and generate $565M in advertising revenue based off of $400M in costs ($200M of which would be for content).

Morgan Stanley's estimates are based on the assumption that each active daily user watches 20 minutes of video a day on Facebook Watch's page specifically, with at least 7 minutes of video-watching a day to break even.

The estimated watch time and break-even point may initially seem low compared to statistics that show users watch an average of 40 minutes a day on YouTube globally, 125 minutes a day on Netflix in the U.S., and 260 minutes of television a day in the U.S.

(Source: Stark Crew)

However, the big question is if Facebook users will be able to break out of old habits and actually watch the new Facebook Watch tab, especially as traditional videos still proliferate on the platform.

Facebook has frequently unveiled changes to its platform before, which usually cause a brief user revolt and then users eventually transition and adapt. These have ranged from changes of the newsfeed to pages to groups and much more.

(Figure: Facebook Watch Shows Viewership, Source: Business Insider)

However, the Facebook Watch tab is different. It essentially is an entirely new function on Facebook, which requires users to affirmatively explore it. Past changes and updates have essentially required users to comply, as they changed the site's functionality, while this new feature still requires buy-in essentially.

Furthermore, it is a new feature of Facebook that many users may not have an interest in. While many users are active and undoubtedly watch videos frequently, including perhaps specifically being interested in video features such as live-streams, long-form videos, and other content, nonetheless for Facebook to become a "YouTube" where people log-on to watch shows is still a big jump.

Exploring The Watch Tab

The actual Facebook Watch tab, available only to registered Facebook users, seems to have a lot of positives and negatives at the moment. When you log on to the tab, it presents you a relatively simple screen with some trending videos, further defined by category, as well as recommended videos.

Essentially, it is a very similar format as compared to YouTube's home screen, with perhaps an even more simple format. This is positive, as it may allow users to explore the new offerings without being overwhelmed.

(Source: Self)

The service also seems to be integrated with the page's function, allowing users to get video updates and recommendations based on the pages they follow. Based on this, it seems likely there would not be a differentiated "subscribe" function like on YouTube, for better or worse.

The "search" feature is where there seems to be some problems in cluttering. When one searches for a term, it provides videos from various categories in traditional Facebook sorting, with general public videos and videos that friends have interacted with and so on.

Upon trying to filter, however, are where there might still be some problems with the platform. While it allows some differentiation by traditional Facebook filtering methods, such as location or date, nonetheless, it does not seem to offer certain video-filtering methods (such as by video-length) that might be particularly useful to turn Facebook Watch into a serious video-watch platform.

After all, YouTube's lasting power and view growth aren't just from the videos that are recently posted or currently trending but many times from old videos as well that have carved out a particular niche or hold.

Undoubtedly, such features are easy for Facebook to fix, but nonetheless, they are very much worth watching as even the slightest user functionality differentiation might cause people to stick with YouTube for their video needs rather than trying to navigate through a tangle of weeds in Facebook Video.

And that goes to the real heart of if Facebook Watch can succeed.

Facebook already has all the basic parts to their system that make launching a content-streaming service seemingly easy, namely their massive and highly-engaged user base as well as an endless array of content creators, many of whom had previously essentially been paying Facebook to provide their content.

Furthermore, this user base has immense inertia and even a failed initial Facebook Watch debut/run would likely not cause users to leave the platform or decrease their current activity, which means that Facebook can explore different ways of modifying and bettering the service with little risk (besides content costs) as times goes on.

(Source: Statista)

However, as the system requires buy-in from users and active engagement, especially with YouTube's continued holder power, it remains to be seen whether users will in fact move onto the platform and engage with it in a way that makes this a profitable product for Facebook.

Furthermore, there is the question of content creation. Content creators now all of a sudden seem to be a hot commodity as multiple services find different ways and pour in more money to attract quality content.

Facebook undoubtedly has a strong lead on content creators, as content creators have already been filling the platform with videos for years. Now that the system is monetized, more may be attracted as well as focus their efforts on the platform, but only if they see that the actual Facebook Watch mechanism itself is worth it and effective.

Conclusion

Facebook Watch is an exciting venture for Facebook and their entry into a line of business that is strangely both not new as well as brand new. It will be worth watching closely their upcoming quarter results to see if Facebook users are effectively engaging with the tab, as that is the most essential question for whether the platform can succeed.

Whether Facebook can turn content-streaming profitable is a whole other question as well, as many providers have been facing difficulty in balancing advertising revenue and subscription revenue to high content-creation costs.

Nonetheless, I'm optimistic on Facebook Watch primarily because, unlike other content-streamers, even if the initial versions of Facebook Watch fail, it is not like Facebook's massive and engaged user base will be going away. Because of its user-base inertia, Facebook has a lot of room for error that other entrants into content-streaming, such as Disney (NYSE: DIS), do not.