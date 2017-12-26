Consumer Cyclical 'Safer' Dividend December Gains By Tumbling Salem Media Is Broker Favorite

Analyst one year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five top yielders promised 82.52% more gain than that from $5K invested in all ten.

'Safer' dividend consumer cyclicals also reported payout ratios (lower is better), total annual-returns, and dividend-growth, as of 12/22/17. Negative annual returns winnowed the 86 Consumer Cyclical top yield stocks to 39.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Top Ten "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical Dogs To Net 4.6% to 95% Gains By November, 2018

Six of the ten top "safer" Consumer Cyclicals (tinted gray in the chart above) were verified as also being among the top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus the yield strategy for this group, as October, proved 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for 2018 were:

Salem Media Group (SALM) netted $1,158.82 by a median price estimate from two analysts, and dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% more than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) netted $78.11, based on dividends only, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

GWA Group (OTCPK:GWAXY) netted $44.99 based on no price targets from any analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 84% less than the market as a whole.

Gamehost (OTCPK:GHIFF) netted $42.30 based on just dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 19% less than the market as a whole

Harvey Norman Holdings (OTCPK:HNORY) netted $39.03 based on projected dividends only, less broker fees. A beta number was not available for HNORY.

Pandora (OTCPK:PANDY) netted $33.75 based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Orora (OTCPK:ORRYY) netted $32.21 based on dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for ORRYY.

Ekornes (OTCPK:EKRNF) netted $30.91 based on only dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 61% less than the market as a whole.

Mediaset Espana (OTCPK:GETVF) netted $30.85 based on projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole

Dorel Industries (OTCPK:DIIBF) netted $27.15 based on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 33% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 15.18% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten “Safer” Consumer Cyclical dividend dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 32% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusions (11 ): (Bear Alert) Brokers Say A Top 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclicals Could Lose 5.69% & 11.1% By December, 2018

Two probable losing trades revealed by YCharts for 2018 were:

Pier 1 Imports (PIR) projected a loss of $56.87 based on dividends and a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 91% more than the market as a whole.

Kohl's (KSS) projected a loss of $111.02 based on mean target price estimates from twenty-three analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Average net loss in dividend and price was 8.3% on $2k invested as $1k in each of these two “Safer” Consumer Cyclical dividend dogs. This loss estimate was subject to average volatility 60% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

"Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical December Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here December 22 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YahooFinance for nineteen of eighty-six stocks from the Consumer Cyclical sector revealed the actionable conclusions discussed here.

14 Industries Were Represented By 19 "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical Stocks

Of twenty-eight industries making up the Consumer Cyclical sector, the 19 'safer' stocks selected by returns and yield for this writing represented fourteen.

The industry representation broke-out, thus: Media -Diversified (1); Home Furnishings (3); Specialty Retail (1); Resorts & Casinos (2); Broadcasting -Radio (1); Department Stores (3); Luxury Goods (1); Packaging & Containers (1); Broadcasting -TV (1); Apparel Stores (1); Residential Construction (1); Lodging (1); Auto Manufacturing (1); Leisure (1).

Top ten "safer" basic materials dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin December 22 represented the first eight industries on the list above.

'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical Firms Found

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield Consumer Cyclical stocks culled from the above master list of 86. Below is the list of 19 resulting from the "safety" check denoting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial resources, however, are easily manipulated by any board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is a strong reason for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a sterling financial accomplishment.

To quantify top equity rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Estimated (12) A 2.18% 1 yr. Average Upside and (13) A 8.28% Net Gain From Top 19 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclicals

Stocks on the 'Safer' Dividend Consumer Cyclical stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of December 22, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 1.3% lower dividend from December Consumer Cyclical "Safer" dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to decrease by 1.4% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Uncovered Huge Gains From Highest Yield, Lowest Priced "Safer" Consumer Cyclical Dogs

Ten "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical firms with the biggest yields December 22 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Consumer Cyclicals, Would (14) Deliver 25.35% VS. (15) 13.89% Net Gains from All Ten by December, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten Consumer Cyclical pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 82.52% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced "safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclicals dog, Salem Media Group (SALM) showed the best net gain of 115.88% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend Consumer Cyclicals December 22 were: Salem Media Group (SALM); Pier 1 Imports (PIR); GWA Group (OTCPK:GWAXY); Gamehost (OTCPK:GHIFF); Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF), with prices ranging from $4.25 to $9.03.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical dogs as of December 22 were: Ekornes (OTCPK:EKRNF); Harvey Norman Holdings (OTCPK:HNORY); Orora (OTCPK:ORRYY); Macy's (M); Pandora (OTCPK:PANDY), with prices ranging from $13.61 to $26.46.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested for your "Safer" Dividend Consumer Cyclical stock research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

