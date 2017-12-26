HubSpot: Likely To Disappoint In 2018

While growth was strong in the high 30s in FY17, an oversaturated CRM environment and the tightening grip of large-cap leaders will likely put a damper on growth in FY18.

With the software sector striking toward record highs in 2017 and pushing average valuation multiples into peak territory, the end of the year is a good time to review positions and decide which to trim down. Yes - it's true that it's corporate earnings that has powered the explosive rise in U.S. stocks this year, and not blind euphoria. The same is true of software stocks, where high growers are not only maintaining massive top-line growth rates, but pushing closer to breakeven profitability as well. But eventually valuation does have its limits, and the sector is unlikely to materially outperform the broader market in FY18 on valuation concerns - it's fairly evident in Q3/Q4 earnings that even good earnings releases are being met with mild selloffs, indicating investors' tolerance for these valuation levels is hitting a near-term ceiling. With such broad-based caution in the technology realm at year-end, stock selection becomes infinitely more critical.

HubSpot (NASDAQ: HUBS) is one of those 2017 high-flyers to cull in your portfolio as we move into the next year. The mid-cap company's stock has grown like a weed in 2017, nearly doubling and far outpacing the S&P software index (NYSE: XSW). Looking ahead, however, growth opportunities look limited and the stock's mild pullback since mid-December mildly foreshadows a more serious correction in 2018:

There's no doubt that CRM software - HubSpot's primary line of business - is a huge market. Gartner Research, the software sector's premier independent analyst, pegs the annual revenue of the CRM industry between $30-$35 billion. After all, sales people tend to be the largest population of office workers, so it stands to reason that sales and CRM software have the largest end-markets and revenue potential.

But the incumbents in the space are huge and getting huger. Salesforce.com's (NYSE: CRM) Sales Cloud, the decade-long leader in CRM, holds about 20% of the market, and tailing closely behind it are SAP's (NYSE: SAP) CRM and Oracle's (NASDAQ: ORCL) Sales Cloud, combined with Oracle's legacy on-premise CRM solution called Siebel. In addition, Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) new Dynamics brand for front-end applications has been extremely well-received by the IT community, including the Dynamics CRM application.

The chart below, taken from Salesforce's most recent investor presentation, shows estimates of CRM market share (note that these figures are based on third-party analysts, not Salesforce's own estimates):

That's not to say that upstart competitors like HubSpot don't have a niche in this market - in fact, of the different CRM vendors, HubSpot does a great job at distinguishing its offering as a focused play on "inbound" leads - we'll get to this shortly. But companies like Salesforce, Microsoft, and Oracle have massive developer ecosystems - offering interconnectivity to third-party applications and extensions that is now a vital component of a top-shelf CRM application. HubSpot's infinitely smaller stature gives it limited access to developers building extensions specifically for HubSpot - and moving forward to 2018, many industry followers are expecting IT leaders and software procurement professionals to attempt to bundle more products and bring more technologies under a single umbrella. Offerings such as Oracle's Cloud Credits program - which basically give customers a currency to use any Oracle Cloud offering - have been an immense hit with customers, and are driving increased adoption across the Oracle Cloud, including CRM. Ditto for other software vendors who are peddling a complete suite of products to complement CRM.

HubSpot, of course, caters to a slightly different market than its large-cap competitors - even the hardiest of bears will acknowledge this. Tailored for the small business crowd, HubSpot isn't after the corporate clients who are looking to pay top dollar for top applications. HubSpot acknowledges that "while our platform can scale to the enterprise" (verbiage from its 10-K), its core target market are businesses that have between 10 and 2,000 employees.

But certainly, having only SMBs as its core clientele and facing heavy pressure in the enterprise market from the Sales Clouds of the world, HubSpot's growth narrative comes into question. History shows us that software companies focusing on small clients tend to stay small companies themselves. HubSpot will likely never become a multi-billion revenue market leader like Salesforce, putting a crimp in its long-term potential. HubSpot, in its most recent quarter, grew to 37,450 customers, and its trailing twelve-month revenue is $298.1 million - implying that, in the past year, it generated just under $8K in annual subscription revenue per customer. Sure, like all software companies, HubSpot has the potential for "land-and-expand" to upsell its installed base, but coming from such a small number, even significant upsell wins won't contribute that much to growth.

HubSpot has been growing nicely in the low 40s/high 30s this year, but FY18 looks to be the year that its deceleration begins to kick in full force. I'd be cautious on the stock, in recognition of its premium valuation and the severe competition it faces.

HubSpot vs. Traditional CRM

To be fair, HubSpot isn't exactly your typical bread-and-butter CRM application. The company is also a marketing platform with lead management as one of its principal features, similar to Marketo (taken private by Vista Equity Partners for nearly $2 billion in mid-2016). Although we do have to note - Salesforce also has its Marketing Cloud to complement Sales Cloud, with similar feature sets.

The keyword with HubSpot is "inbound." Everything with HubSpot revolves around the concept of "inbound marketing" - or how to manage "incoming" leads that knock on your door. This contrasts to the typical "push" marketing in the sales process, where an outbound salesperson makes unsolicited calls to prospective clients.

HubSpot's CRM features are actually free (in fact, the product's name is often styled as HubSpot CRM FREE). Tailored more toward the SMB (small and mid-sized business) crowd, HubSpot CRM is more of a bare-bones CRM application that allows companies to record, manage, and track sales leads. Here's a look at HubSpot CRM FREE's marketing page on its website:

Despite being free, however, CRM is still the core root of HubSpot's DNA and the centerpiece around which its software suite revolves. In the company's 10-K, HubSpot says the following of its CRM: "At the core of our platform is a single inbound database for each business that captures its customer activity throughout the customer lifecycle." It would be a mistake to ignore HubSpot's competitors in enterprise CRM as threats simply because HubSpot also duals as a marketing software company (in fact, as previously mentioned of Salesforce's Marketing Cloud, all of its large-cap competitors also have marketing modules in their product suites).

The meat-and-bones of HubSpot's revenue is its HubSpot Marketing application, which is designed to work hand-in-hand with HubSpot CRM. From this application, customers can create and execute email marketing campaigns, design their websites and other content, and optimize social media pages and configure SEOs to maximize traffic. Though HubSpot Marketing works best with its native CRM, it also offers extensions to third-party CRMs such as Salesforce.

On the marketing automation front, HubSpot most directly competes with Marketo, which, prior to its private equity buyout, was at a $250 million run rate growing at ~30% in mid-2016. That probably puts it at a similar scale to HubSpot today, though its financials are no longer public.

Marketo's dominance in the space can't be understated, however - it's ranked as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM Lead Management, much higher than HubSpot's own ranking. Marketo was recognized by Gartner as the vendor with the most complete offering in the space. Gartner has also named the company as one of four leaders in its 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Marketing Hubs (the other leaders are the familiar suspects: Salesforce and Oracle, along with Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE)) - an area in which HubSpot isn't ranked.

So, on the one hand, HubSpot faces competition and technology leadership from Marketing on the marketing software ("mar-tech") side, and on the CRM side, even its free offerings are routinely decimated by large-cap players such as Salesforce and Oracle which also have their own mar-tech offerings. While HubSpot does have a unique value proposition for its SMB clientele, it's too much of a niche to really propel the company toward a billion-dollar revenue scale. More than likely, HubSpot's growth will reach a ceiling at the $500-$600 million revenue range.

Financial overview

I'll acknowledge that HubSpot has seen searing growth year-to-date. The focus of this thesis isn't to claim that HubSpot is not a growth company; rather, it's that the company's future growth prospects will likely be a lot more restrained than in the past, and that results in 2018 will likely be disappointing in the face of such strong performance in 2017.

The below table shows HubSpot's top-line growth in the nine months year-to-date through September 2017. Year to date, the company has generated $269.1 million in revenue, up 38% y/y.

HubSpot has led a carefully manicured succession of beat-and-raise earnings releases, with each quarter marginally exceeding investor expectations by a few million on the top line. Investors have more or less come to expect beat-and-raise quarters from HubSpot, elevating the risk of disappointment as analysts continue to adjust their models upward:

HubSpot has made commendable improvements on the margin front as well, as seen in the chart below:

Most notable among these is a 3% improvement in gross margins, which drove a 5% improvement in operating margins overall. The company is quickly approaching on GAAP breakeven status. Pro forma earnings (adjusting for HubSpot's stock comp and other non-cash items) have been positive since Q1 of this year.

HubSpot has also generated $35.6 million in positive operating cash flow (nearly 2x the prior year period) in the nine months through September 2017, as well as $21.5 million of free cash flow.

Valuation implications

At face value, HubSpot's financials look fantastic - just the kind of profile we'd want to invest in for 2018, with growth in the high 30s, positive cash flow, and thinning loss margins.

But HubSpot's current sky-high valuation arguably already prices in its premium profile, and looks especially risky considering the competitive headwinds against its growth in 2018. The below chart shows that HubSpot's revenue multiple is more than a turn greater than Salesforce's, and several turns above Oracle and SAP. HubSpot is already one of the highest-valued companies in the CRM space:

Yes, it's true that HubSpot is (currently) growing much faster than Oracle and SAP, whose top lines are growing in the mid-single digits. HubSpot is also growing much faster than Salesforce, whose growth is in the 20% range. This merits a premium valuation for HubSpot - but is 8x too much?

With this kind of valuation, HubSpot is approaching the valuation of other software favorites such as MuleSoft (NASDAQ: MULE), Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX), and Coupa (NASDAQ: COUP) - yet, these companies have the distinction of operating in far less competitive markets and have more unrestrained growth trajectories. With HubSpot playing in what is arguably software's most heated battleground, 8x revenues is a tenuous valuation to support.

Key takeaways

Risks abound for HubSpot in 2018. Though the stock was a big winner in a big way in 2017, the narrative will likely see challenges in 2018. HubSpot's SMB-focused business model doesn't exactly make its growth a safe play, as small businesses tend to churn their software subscriptions at a much faster rate than their enterprise counterparts. HubSpot may claim that its software is enterprise-ready, but in the large-cap space, the free nature of its CRM may be an Achilles' heel rather than a selling point, and HubSpot is up against formidable competition from much larger software developers with much wider ecosystems - a critical aspect in selling enterprise software.

At 8x revenues, HubSpot isn't a value play, and with competition-driven deceleration a huge risk factor looming over next year, it's not an appealing growth play either. I believe the first weeks of January will see a lot of selling in the name, as short-term holders lock in their gains and defer taxes by one year. Stay wary.

