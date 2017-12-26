Credit Suisse Is Out Of The Ditch - Or Is It?

However, risk remains regarding the success of restructuring and taxation that make the bank still an uncertain buy.

The past quarter's results show the restructuring plan is making the bank more efficient, as cost-cutting has resulted in greater profitability from operations.

The bank seems to be putting itself back together as it clears legal and regulatory problems, cleans up its operations, and proceeds with its restructuring plan.

The tax reform bill will give a hit due to the guided-for write-off in tax-deferred assets, as well as the "BEAT" foreign bank tax on interest payments to non-U.S. entities.

Credit Suisse has recently rallied out of the trough it's been in the past two years, looking to finish 2017 at a high not seen since the beginning of 2016.

Credit Suisse's (NYSE: CS) recent rally the past few months has finally seemingly brought it out of the hole it's been in the past two years. Legal problems and regulatory fines had made an immense dent on income and growth during that time.

The bank looks likely to slowly continue with its restructuring plan, which is reportedly half-way finished, and which is creating greater efficiencies within an institution that many have said should split up.

However, there remain risks, particularly with the tax on non-U.S. interest payments and services and how much this will dent increased business operations in the United States in the wake of the reduced corporate tax rate and the bank beginning to grow again.

CS data by YCharts

Taxes Reform and Interest Payments

On the one hand, tax reform will benefit corporations like Credit Suisse in their U.S.-based operations by reducing the amount of tax they will have to pay on business income. Indeed, in response to tax reform Credit Suisse has announced it is likely to increase operations in the United States in order to benefit from the decreased corporate tax.

On the other hand, it will result in businesses having to take a write-off on some of their current tax-deferred assets, which in Credit Suisse's case is looking significant and especially large at almost $2.33 B.

A loss of that much in assets will be a slight dent in terms of the amount of collateral Credit Suisse has, but perhaps compensated by the increased future expected net income from tax reform's lowered rates. Still, as I'll explain later, that may be reduced in impact by another provision of the tax reform bill regarding foreign bank transactions.

The write-off would also mean Credit Suisse would close out the year at technically a loss. This would belie the relatively strong quarters it has been otherwise showing on regular business operations; its restructuring plan has clearly begun to make the bank more profitable.

(Source: Credit Suisse Q3 2017 Earnings)

As shown, it appears that while revenues are declining, costs are declining at a faster rate with the result of an increase in profit and assets under management. This bodes well for hopes that the restructuring plan will get the bank back on track and stable.

(Source: CNBC)

However there is another part of the tax reform bill that will have a negative impact on Credit Suisse's bottom line in the future - namely, the tax on interest payments and services to non-U.S. entities.

The tax bill undoubtedly has some elements of being specifically pro-American in it, such as in closing the Bermuda insurance loophole that allowed foreign-based insurers to avoid business income taxes through reinsurance transactions.

The provision regarding interest payments is in a similar vein, favoring U.S. companies. The provision specifically is called the "BEAT", or "base erosion and anti-abuse tax", and imposes a tax on companies that send deductible transactions to their foreign-based owners or affiliates. The tax is relatively extensive, including even loans between a U.S. unit and foreign-based unit - which is a major method by which U.S.-affiliates of foreign banks are funded.

While Credit Suisse says it is still analyzing the full potential implications and costs of the tax on interest payments and services, these appear to be significant enough to offset many of the potential benefits of the U.S. tax reform bill. The provision is estimated to likely overall raise on average by 25% the funding costs of foreign banks, such as Credit Suisse, that operate in the United States.

The tax reform bill's modification of foreign bank funding transactions isn't confined to Credit Suisse among foreign banks. But, given both its increased tax liabilities due to the BEAT tax, the subsequent potential decline in U.S. lending and thus interest income, and the write-off in assets, it appears that Credit Suisse may be especially unable to get many immediate benefits from the corporate tax rate reduction.

There certainly remain many other factors that may bode well for Credit Suisse's earnings growth in the near future, such as its continued restructuring and a generally healthy environment for financial institutions in both Europe and the United States.

Conclusion

For the moment, I believe Credit Suisse is in a hesitant yet not necessarily negative situation. Its balance sheet and income have been showing marked improvement, as its restructuring plan is already showing significant benefits in terms of making the bank more efficient and profitable. Also, the legal liabilities that have been such bombshells in its earnings are starting to dissipate.

(Source: Wall Street Journal)

In contrast, despite the decrease in the business income tax rate, Credit Suisse looks to get hurt significantly by the BEAT tax on foreign banks, the massive write-off in assets that appears above its peers, and a recent rally that seems to have left the bank almost fully valued for its current state.

Thanks to this mix of sudden headwinds and tailwinds, it looks like for the moment Credit Suisse is likely to continue chugging along with its small yet also steady growth thanks to its restructuring plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.