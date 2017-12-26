Income Opportunities At Year's End: What Will Infracap MLP ETF AMZA Do?? Does It Matter?

What Will AMZA Do?

This is the second of my brief looks at some year-end opportunities for income investments. Like the fund I discussed in my previous article, this one will not appeal to everyone. Some will consider it bordering on foolish; others will quickly disagree. No income investment I know generates the extremes of opinion that the midstream MLP fund, Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA), does. Every time the ETF comes up, folks line up on both sides of the line. And not near the line either; they're typically well to one or the other side. Investors either love it or put it in the category they reserve for the likes of anthrax and ebola.

What’s to like? Well, right off the top is the fund’s thus-far-consistent quarterly dividend of $0.52 a share. At last week’s closing price of $8.58, that’s a trailing yield of 24.24%. On the other side of the coin is yet another year that has not been kind to MLPs. The Alerian MLP Index ETF (AMLP), perhaps the best indicator of the sector, has fallen -14.91%. AMZA's loss for 2017 stands at -24.75%. But we cannot consider AMZA's returns without taking that massive dividend into consideration. Each share has paid its shareholders $2.08 this year. For the investor who reinvested those payments, total return is still in the loss column, but only -7.80% which, perhaps surprisingly, beats the -8.48% total return of AMLP. And those who took the payout as income even did somewhat better. By not having put that money back into the falling fund, they had a return of -6.49%.

Obviously, that dividend is cushioning the year’s decline. But, what concerns investors on both sides of the AMZA divide is whether that dividend is sustainable. And, we are about to find out once again if it will be sustained for another quarter.

The history at AMZA is to announce the quarter’s dividend at the close before the ex-date. That date should be Jan 3 or 4. I’ll come back to that, but first let’s look at the year's dismal performance record.

In a year where bulls reigned supreme across the world of equities, MLPs had a bad year, their second of three. While 2017 was not as bad as 2015 when AMLP was down -27% and AMZA gave up -46%, but it was bad enough for investors who went into 2017 looking for a continuation of the 2016 recovery. And many observers have been predicting that MLP recovery only to be disappointed all year.

But, in the last few weeks the category has been starting to show signs of life. AMLP is up 9.5% from its end-of-November low. AMZA is up 11.14% in those four weeks. And investors are responding with renewed interest in the category. MLP CEFs, which, unlike the ETFs are not tied to their NAVs, took a sharp jump on Friday, perhaps in response to the signing of the tax bill. Some were up as much as 5%. AMZA moved up a half percent.

Should the move back into MLPs continue, AMZA will surely benefit in 2018. When the category recovered from 2015, AMZA was up 24%, well above AMLP’s 15%. I think it’s clear that AMZA will respond with the category, likely moving with more volatility than the broader MLP market.

But the key to AMZA is that huge dividend. It’s hard to predict if next week will see another $0.52 dividend; I’ve seen persuasive opinions on both sides. But, as an AMZA investor that it doesn't much matter to me. What does matter for the fund’s prospects is where midstream MLPs will be heading in 2018.

Unlike the CEFs, AMZA’s market price is tied to its NAV. If a CEF were to cut its distribution, there would almost certainly be a sharp drop at market that would be doubly costly to shareholders. That is unlikely to happen should AMZA make a cut. If the category recovers, AMZA’s share price will recover with it; if it drops, AMZA will drop. Many of the AMZA naysayers focus on the fund's losses as if they occur in isolation. But they do not; the fund is nothing more than its component holdings and their future is its future.

So, let’s imagine a worst-case scenario. AMZA cuts its dividend in half. Sure, that’s a blow to shareholders, but if we’re honest with ourselves we have to admit we’re not going to be completely surprised. The result would be a forward yield of 12%, hardly a tragedy for an income investor. And, if you consider that MLPs, midstream MLPs especially, are poised for a good year, the retention of that capital may well generate more than that loss of immediate income. In a market that is closing the year overheated by most measures, the asset class that trails them all looks like a good bet going forward.

What we can expect is an announcement a day or two after the market opens for 2018. My guess, but I wouldn’t argue the point strongly, is that we’ll see little, if any, change in the dividend. But to my mind, whichever way it goes is fine with me. I’m looking for a profitable year from AMZA in 2018. There will be attractive dividends even if they're not 24%. But more to the point is that I anticipate strong gains from the category and, by extension, from the fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZA.

