General Finance From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - Another Update

And if so, which of the two is the best buy?

This review updates one of my favorite companies that I had the good fortune to bring to my followers' attention when it was down and offered an advantageous buying opportunity for those with the good sense to seize it. I did. In my last look at General Finance (GFN) - as I reported it in my September 26, 2017, article, "General Finance: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor - An Update" - I concluded:

Although I still like GFN's business model, I'm not thrilled that it is losing money and carries a large amount of debt, $355.60 million, as opposed to its relatively small market cap of $145.74 million. Is GFNCP a worthy 9% yielding preferred investment at par value? It might be, but certainly not as attractive it was when I first wrote about it.

Let's see how the commons of GFN have performed over the past 3 months since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

Over the past 3 months, GFN's share price has been steadily rising from $4.95/share on 9/25/17 to its current $6.45. This warms the cockles of this preferred investor's heart, furthering my confidence that my preferred investment is safe and sound for the immediate future and possibly for a long time thereafter.

According to Finviz financial highlights concerning GFN...

... this company is valued at a small $170.41 million. It lost $5.40 million on $291.00 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 4.14. YTD, it is up by 16.22%. Its current D/E is a troubling 3.95.

Frankly, aside from the encouraging share price appreciation and the modest uptick in this company's market value from my last report, I remain a tad concerned about the future of this company as I reported on it 3 months ago. However, it is still not enough to give up my so-far very lucrative preferred investment in it.

Therefore, it's time to determine if its note and/or its preferred is worth making an investment in, and if so, which is the best buy.

Symbol Callable/Matures Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield % Best GFNCP 5/17/18 9.00 99.75 9/99.75 9.02 Best GFNSL 7/31/17 - 7/31/21 2.03125 25.24 2.03125/25.24 8.05

Because both are callable now. CP involves no call risk, while SL does, as you would have to reduce your interest earned gain by the 0.24 you would lose if and when it is called. However, in the event of bankruptcy, the SL would be the safer alternative of the two. Nonetheless, the CP offers the greatest effective yield and because I try not to invest in companies that I fear will fail, I'm going with the CP as the best buy at these prices - because to invest in the SL would give lie to that premise.

Of course, that's my opinion and I urge that you do your own careful DD before arriving at your own investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GFNCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.