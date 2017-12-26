Oil Weekly: Is The Bullish Play An Illusion?

Introduction

Oil Weekly report

In this report, I wish to focus on Energy Information Administration (EIA) stock reports, speculative positioning provided by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the global oil backdrop to assess the impacts on WTI (USO) price.

Since my last Oil Weekly report, black gold has moved higher and is now up by +1.74% following the fifth consecutive US crude oil stock plunge, decreasing net speculative length and growing supply uncertainties.

Crude and petroleum stocks

According to the Energy Information Administration, crude inventories fell by 6.495 million and reached a new two-year low of 436.4 million barrels in the December 8-15 reported period. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve partly offset the stockpile drop, as SPR buildup intensified for a second consecutive week, up 383k barrels. Albeit the EIA recently reported growing SPR storage, draws are expected to continue under Trump’s administration, contributing to pay for reforms outlined in the 2018 budget blueprint.

Petroleum products rose slightly, +1.2 million for gasoline and +0.8 million for distillates, taking the respective stockpiles to 227.8 million and 128.8 million barrels, whereas refinery utilization rates were up 0.7% from the prior week to 94.1%. That being said, refinery demand upswing led to greater crude draws, whereas US petroleum products demand failed to equilibrate supply.

Furthermore, US oil production has slightly increased +9k b/d to 9.78M b/d, whereas net imports decreased 4.8% to 5.9 million barrels. On the other side, US exports are up by 71.09%, or 0.77 million barrels, and are expected to keep rising, given the favorable oil backdrop created by OPEC supply cuts.

(Source: CFTC)

Wall Street’s appetite for crude oil seems to have turned back on, and the slight increase in refined products has not stopped it. Therefore, WTI bullish trend continues and my bullish scenario remains untouched until the $55.79 per barrel level holds:

(Source: TradingView)

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitments of Traders (COT) report provided by the CFTC, money managers substantially reduced net speculative length by 2.06%, or 12.658k barrels, in the Dec 12-19 reported period, while crude’s front month price slightly strengthened, 0.56%, to $57.14 per barrel, over the corresponding period.

(Source: CFTC)

This was driven by substantial long liquidation, -11,273 contracts w/w, and slight short accretion, +1385 contracts w/w. However, long speculative length weakening is not surprising, given the all-time high base effect and the successive week-on-week record breaks, established since the November 14 report.

Moreover, crude net long positioning is substantially up, 36.7%, or 440M barrels, on a year-to-date basis, whereas black oil is up by 9.8%.

Growing oil market uncertainties push Brent/WTI spread higher

On the other side of the Atlantic, oil supply is locally disrupted, fostering Brent’s rise. Indeed, following the UK's Forties pipeline system leak, Ineos Group - owner of the pipe - triggered growing incertitude amongst investors due to poor communication on the scope and repair schedule timeline. Given that Forties pipe moves 40% of the UK’s North Sea oil and gas production (around 450K b/d), Brent inevitably moved up, reaching a new 2017 high of $65 per barrel.

In Nigeria, concerns on the ability of domestic companies to hire and lay off workers at their discretion provoked the largest indefinite oil union strike, touching more than 100 companies. Tensions slightly eased last week, and strikes have been suspended for January following hopes that management will accept union demands.

On the other hand, since the high reached in October 13 - 64 million barrels - Cushing inventories are on a downward trend. Stocks at the trading hub have increased by 0.754 million w/w to nearly 53 million barrels, but could not counterbalance Brent/WTI spread improvement to a three-month high of $6.78.

(Source: Quandl)

Given the elements above, I believe WTI's bullish trend will continue as we head into 2018. Brent/WTI spread widening is positive for US exports and therefore for WTI appreciation. Furthermore, albeit US oil output will benefit from improving oil prices to raise production, I agree with Bob Dudley, BP chief executive, that it cannot rival conventional producers over the long term:

“I don’t think [US shale] will be the perfect swing producer now. For a while, I was worried. But I think it is going to be less solid.”

Nevertheless, global supply is expected to exceed demand in the first half of 2018, but I believe geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East, supply outages and growing world demand should not be underestimated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USO, OIL, UCO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.