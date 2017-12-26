After Rallying 20%, General Mills Is Coming Back Down To Earth

Image credit

General Mills (GIS) has long been a source of very nice yields, much like many of its competitors in the consumer staple sector. I’ve been less than constructive on the name despite its history of paying nice yields because I’ve found the company to be a bit of an also-ran on a fundamental basis and because the stock has always looked really expensive to my eye. None of that seems to have changed for the better after the Q2 report and after a very sharp, 20% rally, GIS looks like it needs to come down and rest a bit.

Weak revenue strikes again

Total revenue was up 2% during the quarter on growth in all four of its reporting segments. The organic number was lower at +1% but both are an improvement over the first quarter. Regardless, GIS’s revenue growth continues to be weak to say the least even if the commentary in the press release was a bit more upbeat. GIS did show some improvement in Q2 and that’s fine, but we are talking about some very small numbers here. The point on revenue growth is that GIS basically has none and that is a big piece of the EPS expansion puzzle.

Margins continue to worsen

Moving on to margins, we see yet more problems. Gross margins fell 260bps in Q2 which is quite the acceleration to the downside, and isn’t helping considering revenue is weak. Higher input costs were the culprit but Q2 looks a lot like Q1 in a continuation of weak fundamentals from GIS. Gross margins declined due to currency-driven inflation on imported inputs but with the dollar in a state of consolidation, I’m not sure there are any catalysts for this to change going forward. Regardless, the gross margin situation hasn’t been good for a long time for GIS, currency-driven inflation or not.

Cost saving initiatives weren’t enough to offset weak gross margins as well as higher SG&A spending. Operating profits were down 220bps to 17.4% as a result in Q2 as the hits just keep on coming. To recap, GIS’s Q2 contained very little revenue growth, gross margins that fell 260bps and SG&A spending that was higher on advertising and media costs. In other words, the three major contributors to profit growth were all very weak yet again and it begs the question; what are people buying here?

Strategic direction isn't going to drive growth

GIS is focusing on four priorities for this fiscal year:

1) growing cereal globally, including Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW); 2) improving U.S. yogurt through innovation; 3) investing in differential growth opportunities including Häagen-Dazs ice cream, snack bars, Old El Paso Mexican food, and its portfolio of natural and organic food brands; and 4) managing Foundation brands with appropriate investment.

That’s all fine but those things aren’t going to drive growth. These are core brands that have been receiving heavy investment dollars basically forever and thus, whatever growth does come from them is likely to be muted. You don’t have to take my word for it; GIS’s results for the past few years have shown growth is extremely difficult to come by and combined with falling operating profits, you’ve got a pretty sour combination.

The stock is pricing in growth that won't happen

At 19 times this year’s earnings, it isn’t exactly cheap by any standard. We’re looking at basically flat EPS this year and low single digits next year; GIS isn’t knocking it out of the park by any means. This chart from Simply Wall St. shows the very flat trajectory of GIS’s EPS going forward; it seems you’re almost buying an annuity that pays just over $3. Paying 19 times earnings for flat EPS isn’t high on my list of things to do.

The yield is nice, of course, at 3.3% but is that enough given the risk from the nosebleed multiple? GIS is butting up against some pretty stiff resistance in the low $60s that was formed in late 2016 and early 2017, not to mention that it has rallied 20% or so in a straight line since November. There are lots of reasons why GIS should take a breather here and longer term, even if it doesn’t, it is so expensive with such little growth that I fail to see where any upside catalysts would materialize from.

And that’s really the story with GIS; there’s nothing wrong with the company but I do think there’s something wrong with the stock. It is going for what amounts to a growth multiple when it shows nothing of the sort. GIS’s four pillars it is tackling for this year aren’t growth drivers; they’re simply business as usual. GIS is investing in its core brands and that’s fine, but there is no growth coming. The problem with that is the price you’re paying assumes some growth is coming and the disconnect is where I have a problem. If you want a 3% yield and that’s it, GIS is fine. If you’re expecting your stock value to increase over time, you should probably look elsewhere. Given that the stock was $50 five years ago and has only just now rallied off of that price, I seem not to be the only one that feels this way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.