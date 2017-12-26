This Senior Residence Is A Buy With A Favorable Outlook

Investment Thesis

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTC:CWSRF) (TSX:CSH.UN) released its third quarter earnings with 4.9% growth rate in same property net operating income. With a disciplined management team focusing on long-term accretive growth while keeping an eye on its balance sheet, the company is well-positioned to capture the opportunity of an ageing Canadian population in the next few decades. I believe Chartwell Retirement Residences is a good long-term investment choice for dividend growth investors.

Source: Company Website

CSH.UN data by YCharts

Higher Margin Retirement Portfolio

Let me first begin by discussing Chartwell's portfolio. The company has a high concentration of retirement suites in its portfolio. In fact, its retirement homes consist of nearly 80% of its overall portfolio as shown in the chart below (Independent Supportive Living and Independent Living). The reason is that long-term care tends to be government funded and the margin is usually lower. On the other hand, retirement homes are predominantly private pay. Hence, the margin is usually much higher. Compared with its Canadian peers -Sienna Senior Living (OTCPK:LWSCF) and Extendicare (OTCPK:EXETF), whose portfolios still largely consists of long-term care units - Chartwell should be able to enjoy a much better same property net operating income (“SPNOI”) growth in the foreseeable future.

Source: Company Presentation

Rental Increase Drives Growth in Same Property Revenue

When any business has the ability to increase services fees without losing revenue, it is a sign of its robust business model. This is the case for Chartwell Retirement Residence as the firm was able to increase its same property net operating income (“SPNOI”) through rental increase. In fact, its SPNOI grew by 4.9% in the third quarter from a year ago despite a slight decline in occupancy ratio.

Source: Company Presentation

Latest Acquisition Helps to Diversify its Portfolio

Chartwell has had a good track record of acquisitions in the past. Its latest announced acquisition of five Greater Edmonton Area properties is a welcome addition to its portfolio. Of the total 1031 suites, 775 suites in four residences are expected to close in the fourth quarter 2017 and the remaining developing suites will be acquired upon completion towards the end of 2019. The acquisition will increase Chartwell’s exposure to the market in Alberta from 3% to 7%. While there are some concerns about the weaker economic condition in Alberta, I think the entry time is right as Alberta’s economy should continue to improve. The capitalization rate of above 6% is also sound.

Current Portfolio at the end of Q3 2017 (Source: Company Presentation)

Rising Interest Rate not an Issue in the Near-Term

While some may be concerned about rising interest expense as Canada has entered the rising interest rate cycle, I do not see much impact on Chartwell’s interest expense. As can be seen in the chart and table below, Chartwell’s matured debt in 2018 is expected to be C$227 million with a weighted average interest rate (“WAIR”) of 3.68%. This is about 11.1% of its total debt of about C$2.0 billion. We know that in Chartwell’s latest acquisition, the firm acquired C$101.3 million of mortgages at a WAIR of 4.0% for an average term of 3.3 years. Hence, I believe its renewed debt interest rate will probably be in the high 3% to mid 4% range assuming 2~3 rate hikes. This will only slightly increase its interest expense, considering it is only about 11.1% of the total debt.

Source: Company Presentation

Continual Disposition of Ageing Properties

One of the reasons I think Chartwell had a good track record of increasing its FFO per unit in the past was its strategy to continuously improve its portfolio. The company would sell older assets and buy/build newer assets that come with lower maintenance costs. Let me present some facts. Since 2013, the average age of suites acquired/developed has been about 7.8 years while the average age of suites sold has been about 22.6 years. In fact, this year so far, Chartwell has sold two properties whose average age of suites was about 45 years old, as shown in the chart. I like management’s actions as they will result in lower future maintenance expense and in FFO growth.

Source: Company Presentation

Significant Future Demand in Canada

Chartwell is riding on the wave of favorable demographics in Canada as the Canadian population ages. As the chart below shows, Canadian population above 75 years old will grow from 2.64 million in 2017 to 5.5 million in 2036, or about 4% growth rate annually. Chartwell is expected to benefit from this trend as it has a pipeline of projects in development through 2020. Not only that, but its occupancy ratio is expected to remain very high as demand will continue to grow. This will allow future SPNOI increase.

Source: Company Presentation

A Dividend Growth Story in the Making

Chartwell currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.048 per unit. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 3.6%. While its dividend yield is below Sienna Senior Living’s 4.9% and Extendicare’s 5.3%, Chartwell was able to increase its dividend for three consecutive years. With SPNOI growth of 3.2% in 2017 YTD, I think Chartwell is in a good position to increase its dividend payment.

Chartwell is Currently Trading below its Net Asset Value

Chartwell is not expensive; its unit price of C$15.94 per unit is currently trading below its net asset value (“NAV”) of C$16.20 per unit. Its price to NAV ratio of 98% is lower than Sienna Senior Living's price to NAV ratio of 102% but higher than Extendicare's 89%. Given Chartwell’s higher exposure to the high margin retirement home business (including independent living and independent supportive living) in comparison with its two Canadian peers, I think Chartwell should deserve a better price to NAV ratio. Compared with Chartwell’s U.S. peers, the shares of which are trading at an average of about 10% premium to its price to NAV ratio, Chartwell should deserve a higher ratio as well. Looking forward to 2018, TD Securities has estimated that Chartwell’s NAV should increase by about 6.2%. Even if its price to NAV ratio does not rerate higher, its unit price should go up to reflect the increase in NAV.

Valuation at a Premium

Chartwell is currently trading at a multiple of 18.8x of its price to 2017 estimated AFFO. This multiple is much higher than the group average as shown in the chart below. There are several reasons I think its unit price is worth trading at this multiple. First, its unit price is trading below its NAV per unit. Second, the company’s portfolio is much better than those of its peers with a higher exposure to retirement suites. Third, the company has a good track record of delivering shareholder returns through both dividend increases and capital appreciation.

Source: Created by author, TD Securities

Investor Takeaway

Chartwell’s valuation is not cheap. But with a disciplined management team focusing on growth, and a favorable long-term demographic outlook, I believe Chartwell Retirement Residence remains a good candidate for investors seeking both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

