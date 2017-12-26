Investor Education - Cramer's Mad Money (12/22/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Friday, December 22.

Cramer dedicated Friday's show towards investor education. Investing is all about rules, and rules mean discipline. Discipline always trumps conviction. "One thing I've learned in my investing career: no matter how much you might believe in something, you violate the rules of the road at your own peril," the Mad Money host said.

Rules are not easy to spot. In his 40-year investing career, Cramer has made rules that make it easy for investors to be disciplined and be in the game for the long run.

His first rule of investing is: bulls make money, bears make money, and pigs get slaughtered. It's easy for investors to get carried away in a bull market and be greedy. Cramer reiterated it's important not to be a pig. This is his most important rule, as it helps investors stay in the game for the long run. That is what investing is all about. If one has to give away gains because of greed, it is tough to get back in. Be it the dot-com boom of 2000 or the 2008 financial crisis, greedy investors paid a hefty price.

"Being cautious and ringing the register near tops ended up keeping you in the game. Because you never know when stocks you own are going to really get crushed. You never know when the market could be just annihilated. You can't have certainty. If you assume stocks will keep going up forever in a straight line, I think you're going to be in for a world of hurt," he added.

The second rule is: don't shrink the taxman. "No one has ever liked paying taxes. But, like death, taxes are inevitable and unavoidable," Cramer said. Many investors do not want to pay taxes on their winnings and hence wait too long to write a check. In the process, they end up losing. Unsustainable gains should be booked quickly, no matter what the cost. Taking profits will not set you back, it will keep you in the game.

"Don't be greedy. And a variation on that theme: it's okay to pay the taxes - don't be so worried about taking a taxable profit, because you may end up with no profit at all," concluded Cramer.

Invest with patience

It is in the nature of humans to make mistakes, and hence, it is important to follow rules to avoid getting hurt. Another important rule of investing is to have patience - never buy a stock all at once. "I can't stress it enough - do not, under any circumstances, buy all at once," Cramer said.

Many brokers do not like to deal with partial orders or buying a stock gradually over time. They like to go all in and make a statement with their purchases. "From where I stand, that's all wrong - 100% wrong. What I want you to do is stage your buys. Stage your sells. The term we use on Wall Street is 'Work your orders.' Try to get the best price over time, and not necessarily in one day. Maybe multiple days," he said.

He learned this lesson the hard way when he bought 50,000 shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) at once. Looking back, Cramer admitted he was wrong. "All I can say is that I was one arrogant son of a gun. I was arrogant and I was wrong. I should've been buying CAT in increments of 5,000 shares," he added. The strategy should be to get the best price for your buy. Cramer runs his charitable trust the same way, where he buys shares in increments of 500 over few days.

"When you buy all at once, you're basically declaring that the stock absolutely won't go any lower. Don't you think that's crazy when I say it? No one has that kind of insight. Buying gradually, in stages, is all about recognizing that our judgment is fallible," he pointed out. Buying stocks should not be about making a statement. "Humility beats hubris every time. If you take your time, you're much less likely to end up with a large quantity of broken merchandise," Cramer noted.

Panic can never make you money

"If you want to invest wisely, you constantly need to be fighting off your own worst impulses. We're not robots, we have emotions, and those emotions can really throw you off your game." Panic is a bad emotion for investors.

"It's not a useful emotion when it comes to analyzing the stock market, where you're running away when maybe you should be running toward. The truth is, there will almost always be a better time to sell than in a panic, a better time to leave the table, than whatever moment inspired you to panic in the first place," he added.

This strategy helped Cramer during the flash crash, where the market fell 1,000 points in less than half an hour. Many investors panicked and started dumping their stock in the selling frenzy. Cramer was shocked to see investors selling for no reason at all. "I urged viewers right there on the set to pick a stock they loved and buy it using limit orders, so you wouldn't have to accept a price you didn't like. The result? To this day, people still come up to me and thank me for that advice during the flash crash. But I simply put my rule into practice, realizing that nobody ever made a dime panicking, and then I tried to help you profit from it," he explained.

Planning sell-off strategies can help investors take advantage of others' panic. "The next time there's a big, market-wide sell-off and you feel like fleeing and never touching a stock again, I want you to do something for me. I want you to take the opposite side of your emotions, the opposite side of the trade. Take a deep breath and wait for the rebound before you sell," he said.

When there is a massive sell-off, evaluate your holdings, as not every decline is an opportunity. Buy the best stocks into weakness and sell the rest to raise cash. Buy broken stocks and not broken companies.

"Great investors know how to ignore their emotions when those emotions get in the way of making money. So the next time the market gets slammed, don't panic - nobody ever made a dime by panicking," concluded Cramer.

Limit your holdings

Cramer said he realized from his time at the hedge fund is that good performance is linked to fewer holdings. "When we owned fewer stocks, we tended to make more money," he explained. Limiting holdings is a great tool for investors, as one cannot do homework on 20-30 different companies at the same time.

"But take it from me: as someone who's owned stocks for 40 years, it's far more likely that you'll be selling marginal companies in order to get bigger in better ones." Cramer said his thumb rule is that investors should not own more than 10 stocks at any given point in time. If you don't like a stock or a sector, then sell it and raise cash. It is always advisable to hold cash to buy stocks at bargain prices.

"It's never the wrong call when you don't like the tape or you can't find anything that truly makes sense for you. The bottom line? Always be careful not to own too many stocks and not to have too little cash," he concluded.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

What to do with $1,000 in disposable income? Cramer suggested investing in an index fund first and then using it to build one's portfolio.

Is it important to invest in an index or mutual fund first? Cramer said he's okay if younger investors want to gamble, but his primary goal is to get people to save, and hence, he cannot back away from the thesis of putting the first $10,000 in an index fund.

What is the yield curve? As interest rates go up, business gets slow.

What should investors do with dividends? Cramer suggested reinvesting dividends, as that helps generate compounding returns in the long run.

When should one buy call options? Buying call options is a low-risk way to limit exposure to downside and get maximum upside exposure.

