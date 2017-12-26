Goals Achieved: Portfolio Review And 2018 Planning

At the end of the 2016 I wrote about how changes in situation and the affect it had on goal planning. At the end of 2017 I am happy to report that while aspects of how we plan on achieving our goals may have changed, that we achieved them did not. In nearly all phases of our planning we had financial success this year: our income property is rented and continues to escalate in value, my 401K was fully funded for the year taking advantage of our company match, and our Roth IRA's were also fully funded. I also had a successful year at work watching the company land our largest property to date while continuing to effectively manage risk, while my wife is now one semester from completing her JD and she will pass the bar in August of 2018. I'm writing this review effective the market close on December 22nd as we are heading to the beach for the week. Once the vacation is up, the new year and new projects will keep me extremely busy.

This writing will focus on my personal taxable portfolio, which currently contains 25 companies. For this portfolio we have set a year over year goal of 8% portfolio income growth. This year the portfolio's income grew by 8.48%, which means on the surface we achieved our goal solidly. In general it is our belief that we can average 5-6% income growth across the portfolio and the additional 2-3% comes from new shares added using Scottrade's FRIP program. Ahead I'll dig a little deeper into the numbers there to show where success occurred, a couple small spots that could have been better and how we used the sale of one company to add to our returns on the income front. The total return of the portfolio was 22.88% which outpaced the returns of the S&P 500 by a fair margin. The total return number is skewed by the sale of Avista (AVA) after the merger agreement, and the subsequent purchases of Dominion Resources (D) and Starbucks (SBUX) which have both shown positive gains post purchase, while Avista has drifted within its bound range. The out sized capital appreciation of the portfolio has caused the portfolio yield to fall to just under 2.7%.

Income Growth

Before we get to the positives from an income perspective, we do have a small position in General Electric (GE). The company announced a dividend cut during the year, which for some investors signals an automatic sale of the company. GE is the portfolio's smallest position, so while we never like to see a dividend cut, we evaluated the situation and found that it was not in our best interest to sell right now. We will keep an eye on the companies performance in the next few quarters and give the new CEO time to work on his turnaround plan. A positive for 2018, that did not have an effect on 2017 was the announcement by Kinder Morgan Incorporated (KMI) that they would be increasing payments starting next year. Kinder Morgan is the portfolio's second smallest position.

When looking at the three largest positions, Microsoft (MSFT) (which makes up over 15% of the portfolio) increased its payments to shareholders by 7.6%. The shares, bought in 2012 at an average cost basis of $29.80 have provided over sized total return while continuing to increase its payments through the years. Apple (AAPL) increased its dividend 10.5% three quarters ago, it is the second largest position in the portfolio and one of the larger percentage income increases this year. McDonald's (MCD) increased dividends this year by 7.4%. In the previous two years McDonald's had not delivered on increases higher than the portfolio averages, but as earnings have increased, so have payments to shareholders. This year the three largest positions in the portfolio all delivered increases greater than what was needed for the portfolio average. That is a great combination when it comes to goal achievement.

Portfolio Additions/Subtraction

There was only one subtraction from the portfolio in 2017. In August we sold our shares in Avista as mentioned above. Right after the announced merger of the company we sold our shares on market move to the expected sales price. The 20% premium from current market and set sales price made holding onto the shares too risky if the transaction were to fall apart. The transaction to replace the sale was explained in a previous article. We replaced the income portion lost with the purchase of Dominion Resources, and brought down our cost basis in Starbucks. The additional shares of Starbucks added .38% to the income growth of the portfolio for the year when taken on the purchase date. When you add the .076% upon the dividend announcement after the purchase the portfolio still would have beaten the goal set forth at the beginning of the year, but by a much smaller margin of .02%.

Through the year we used the FRIP program to add to three companies. Early in the year we initiated a position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and added shares through April. Those shares have increased an average of 15.82% through the year. When we decided to initiate a position, Johnson and Johnson was selling at a small discount to fair value. We continued to add until the shares reached $132 a share at which point we decided to hold off continuing to add. If there is a small retreat in share price we would like to continue to build this position as today it is our third smallest holding. We then turned our attention to Visa (V) and added shares for three months. The yield on the company is very low at .69% but growing at a rapid clip, along with the companies earnings, and the additional shares brought our cost value up to $79.33. Upon the purchase of the shares of Starbucks in August we continued to add shares of Starbucks through November. The additional shares purchased brought our cost basis per share down to $56.24. With the run up in the market in November and early December we decided against reinvestment in December and are holding onto the cash. Technically, I changed the designation of the funds to a combination of stocks, which caused the orders to not fill for the month. When I see value present itself I will have a few extra dollars to add to the next purchase. There is no adjustment for the cash not reinvested. When it is added to a position I will account for it at that time.

Conclusion

It has always been my belief that if we can get our portfolio income to grow by over 8% a year, when retirement time occurs we will have enough income to supplant $50,000 in 2015 funds. I continue to believe this is true and thus in 2018 our goal again will be to achieve 8% income growth within this portfolio. We know we are off to a good start as Dominion Resources has already announced, but not approved a 10% dividend increase in the first quarter of 2018. Through the year I will add any company dividend increases and keep a running tally of how we are doing on our goals.

The single most important thing I believe any successful investor has to do is set goals, then track to ensure that you are on track to meet those goals. How has the bull market effected your goals? I've chosen to use the start of each year as my tracking point, does anyone use other time frames for measurement? If so, why? From our family to yours, Happy New Year and we wish you all nothing but success with your investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL COMPANIES MENTIONED IN THIS ARTICLE, EXCEPT AVISTA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.