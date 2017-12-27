Value In Resilience - Safe & Growing 5.3% Yield From An Entertainment Company

The shares are not a great bargain today, but the expected return profile remains attractive in relation to the business risk.

Taking a long-term view, we believe that "wide moat" businesses such as amusement parks have the potential to greatly outperform the markets.

We value simplicity, predictability, and resilience in business economics. This is especially true in times of uncertainty when many sectors are looking expensive.

The report was jointly produced with "High Dividend Opportunities" co-authors Jussi Askola and Philip Mause.

Why seek to invest in highly complex ventures with unpredictable fundamentals when there are plenty of relatively simple and reliable businesses in which one can invest? This is a question that we ask ourselves on a regular basis, as we favor simplicity over complexity.

Many high-tech sector firms that trade on the Nasdaq are 'exciting', but their business model can be complex as many have their profitability rely on technology that can quickly become obsolete. They have to keep changing their product mix and keep innovating to survive. Is this "excitement" really worth the unpredictability of these sectors? We do not think so and we prefer business models that we can easily understand. Billionaire investor Warren Buffett once said:

"Never invest in a business you cannot understand."

In this sense, unless one is a tech engineer and really understand the functioning of the technologies themselves, we argue that one should limit investing in sectors he/she does not understand. This is why at "High Dividend Opportunities" we always seek to pick sectors that we have deep experience in, and where we have an analytical edge. This has served us well over the years and helped us avoid making costly mistakes.

Simple and Powerful Business Model

A great example to illustrate our point is Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN), an attractive business that anyone can understand.

FUN is the owner of a portfolio of 11 amusement parks including its flagship park, Cedar Point, located in Ohio, California, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Missouri, Michigan, and Toronto, Ontario.

These amusement parks are the typical roller coaster-filled parks that you would expect:

In addition, Cedar owns three water parks which are similar businesses targeting a slightly different clientele as well as five hotels with over 1,600 rooms that are associated to the amusement parks.

Most importantly, this is a very simple business model. Cedar buys land, develops it into recreational assets and then sells related tickets, food, beverage, etc… to earn a return on its investments. This is a business that we particularly like because not only it is simple, it is also surprisingly powerful.

It has high barriers to entry. It is recession resilient. It has a history of significant return generation. It has good long-term growth prospects.

High Barriers to Entry

Earnings power is not very valuable unless there is a clear "moat" to protect a company from its competitors. As such, it is always important to assess the sustainability of the earning power by looking at the competitive landscape of specific markets.

In the case of amusement parks, we note that there is not only a moat but a "wide-moat" protecting these earnings. The amusement park market is one that is very difficult or perhaps in some cases even impossible to enter for new players. This is because first of all, it requires significant land with favorable demographics which is very difficult to find at a reasonable price. Secondly, once a potential site is found, the developer must seek permits which at best are very costly and time-consuming to obtain, and at worse are simply impossible to negotiate. Lastly, even if a developer managed to find an adequate site and obtain permits, it would still require a very significant capital investment - resulting in financing issues. Furthermore, developers understand that there can be only a limited amount of amusement parks in a given market and therefore limit cannibalizing returns, so it is unlikely that a new player decides to come build a new park right next to an existing one and target the exact same clientele.

The result is a high barrier to entry business for Cedar with high and sustainable earnings power. The wide-moat is simply the result of the high hurdle to build new parks - making the position of existing park owners particularly strong.

Finally, we do not expect this strong position to change anytime soon. We see no significant "disruptor" that could harm this positioning and we also note that this is an "e-commerce-proof" business.

Recession Resilient

Now that we identified that the "supply side" of entertainment parks is favorable for existing owners, it is time to turn to the "demand side". More precisely, how does the demand behave in varying market environments?

In the case of Cedar, we note a strong resilience at the demand level, regardless of the broad economy. Cedar is time-tested, or better we say "crisis-tested" company, that has undergone many time periods of economic crises, and yet it has shown great resilience.

Looking back at the Adj. EBITDA performance since 1987, we focus on three distinct periods namely, the early 1990's recession, the early 2000's recession and the latest financial crisis of 2008-2009:

While most businesses suffered very significant setbacks during these times of economic trouble, Cedar Fair managed to maintain high profitability with only relatively limited declines in EBITDA, which were quickly recovered just in the following year. In 2001 for instance, EBITDA declined 6% only to recover 11% in 2002. In 2009, EBITDA declined 11%, but shortly after in 2010 recovered by 13%.

What this tells us is that the demand for amusement park entertainment tends to remain high regardless of the general economy. People still want entertainment even when undergoing some financial difficulty, and many may even see amusement parks as budget-friendly alternatives to other more costly forms of entertainment during times of recession. For instance, we could well imagine a middle-class family cancelling a long vacation which includes flights, hotels, and rental car to instead visit a close-by amusement park for a few days.

Entertainment is never perfectly resilient to recessions, but amusement parks, and especially Cedar Fair appears to have assets that enjoy great demand across all cycles of the economy.

Superior Track Record of Value Creation

The fact that Cedar has a favorable "supply side" (high barrier to entry) in addition to a resilient "demand side" (resilience to recessions), has resulted in a track record with outstanding returns over its history. Since going public about 30 years ago, Cedar investors have earned a compounded annual total return of 17% to its investors. Put differently, at this rate, a $10,000 investment in Cedar would have grown to approximately $1 million in a period of 30 years (without factoring in the impact of taxes).

Numbers don't lie, and such market outperformance is really proof of above average business economics. Wide-moat assets, with high demand, and resilience to recessions can produce wonders and this track record is an example of it. With its history of success through economic cycles, Cedar managed to increase its revenue in 19 out of the last 20 years.

Moreover, the performance of the last seven years has been very steady with record results being posted every single year. Since 2012, the EBITDA has grown at an average of 4% per year, and the management remains committed to growing its annual distribution by 4% per year while continuing to invest in its business, as is confirmed in their latest earnings call.

Solid Long-Term Prospects

A track record of outperformance certainly does not guarantee future outperformance, and it must be clear that we do not expect Cedar Fair investors to keep earning a compounded 17% return per year into the future. The market has changed, and the future growth could slow down.

That said, we continue to foresee solid prospects for the long run. There are many opportunities for Cedar to keep generating EBITDA growth and the long-term mega-trend towards an "experience-based" business model that will keep supporting the high demand.

Cedar Fair has a solid balance sheet structure which gives the company the financial flexibility to capitalize on future prospects. The company's leverage ratio is only at 3.5 times with no significant maturities until the year 2020.

Cedar's five-year capital strategy includes spending 10% of revenue on new rides and park infrastructure to improve guest experience and drive growth. There are currently four major new roller coaster expenditures planned for 2018, two of which are "Steel Vengeance" and "RailBlazer":

Moreover, Cedar plans on investing incremental capital to develop land adjacent to its parks utilizing cash on its balance sheet. The company owns approximately 1,400 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its parks which can be used to build hotels to expand accommodation services, increase amateur sports facilities to drive incremental attendance, and/or add new complementary commercial development opportunities in retail, dining, and entertainment:

Lastly, on a more general note, we expect the mega-trend towards an "experience-based" business model to be a long-term catalyst for Cedar. Younger generations put more and more value towards experience-based activities rather than passive ones, and we do not expect this to change anytime soon.

We don't expect Netflix (NFLX) or Amazon (AMZN) to steal amusement park's business and believe that people will continue to desire to get out and EXPERIENCE outside world entertainment rather than just sit on their couch and watch TV shows for their entertainment needs.

In this sense, the long-term prospects appear favorable to us. We do not foresee very rapid growth from capital intensive businesses such as amusement parks, but we believe that a mid-single digit growth rate is achievable over time. And this is plenty for us… given the already +5% yield, we really do not need phenomenal growth to earn a satisfying return over the long run.

The Distributions

Cedar Fair is structured in a form of a limited partnership, and thus the dividends are paid in form of tax-advantaged distributions. True that some investors do not like to deal with K-1 tax forms, but such distributions can have many advantages as most are not taxable as they are received by the investor, but rather they reduce the cost basis of the investment. Untaxed distributions result in reducing the cost basis for the investors. The main advantage here is that these untaxed distributions can turn out to be tax free if held by investors until death and thus can escape taxation altogether.

On November 30, 2017, Cedar Fair declared a $0.89/share quarterly dividend, which represents a 4.1% increase from prior dividend of $0.855. Below is a table of the dividend history by Cedar Fair for the past four years.

As we can note from the table above, the company was able to increase its dividend payout by 14.2% since the year 2013 (or over a period of four years).

Not a Bargain, But a High Quality Company Selling at a Reasonable Valuation

High quality businesses with high barriers such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), or Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) tend to be more expensive than other stocks.

The best way to look at Cedar Fair's valuation is by assessing EBITDA (or by backing out depreciation expenses). The reason why "net income" is not the most adequate figure to assess Cedar's valuation is that the company has a capital intensive (asset-heavy) balance sheet and high depreciation expenses which are non-cash expenses. Adding back the depreciation and amortization expense to the net income makes sense because these expenses could be used by the company to support the dividend payments. It is worth to note that Cedar owns some assets such as roller coasters which do depreciate, but on the other hand, it also owns assets such as hotels that may even appreciate rather than depreciate.

In the case of Cedar, depreciation expenses are significant and represented 30% of EBITDA during the first nine months of 2017.

Cedar is currently trading at an "Enterprise Value"/EBITDA or (EV/EBITDA) ratio of about 11.4 times. This is not cheap, neither overly expensive. A solid business deserves to trade at a solid multiple, and we believe that even at this valuation, Cedar shareholders may earn a very satisfying return over the long run.

At the current price, the dividend yield is 5.3%, seems to be very well covered by Adjusted EBITDA, and it is expected to keep on growing. Nine-month Adjusted EBITDA is currently at $417.8 million compared to the dividend payout of $151 million (computed by multiplying the dividend per share of $0.89 X shares outstanding of 56.6 million X three quarters) results in a dividend coverage of 2.7 times. This leaves plenty of cash for the company to spend for new capital expenditures to grow its business.

Assuming the management achieves its plan of 4% annual growth and the dividend yield remains the same, the annual total return would be right around 10% per year - a very high return relative to the business risk undertaken.

Risks

The main risk factor as documented in the company's 10-Q report is the impact of rising interest rates which can negatively impact profitability. The company manages interest rate risk through the use of a combination of fixed-rate long-term debt, and interest rate swaps that fix a portion of their variable-rate long-term debt. A hypothetical 100 bps increase in 30-day LIBOR on their variable debt (not considering the impact of interest rate swaps) would lead to an increase in approximately 7.4 million in annual interest cost; this represents only about 1.5% of annualized EBITDA, so it is not much. Furthermore, most of this increase in interest cost (about $5 million) is hedged through derivatives, and therefore we do not expect interest rate increases in the next couple of years to have any significant impact on profitability.

Bottom Line

Simplicity combined with solid business economics is music to our ears. Add to that high barriers to entry, recession resilience, and solid long-term prospects - and you can be sure that we will remain interested.

Cedar Fair is not a "home-run" type of investment, but it is a solid pick for any dividend growth investor targeting above-average yields and growth over the long run. It reminds us of many of our recent Property REIT picks we recently recommended to our investors. In particular, EPR Properties (EPR) comes close to Cedar as it is also heavily invested towards "experience-based" assets. Interestingly, EPR has also achieved a similar track record of very significant past outperformance. Coincidence? We don't think so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FUN, EPR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.