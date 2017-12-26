Hydropothecary Corporation: New Cannabis Play In Canada

Hydropothecary (OTC:HYYDF) is a licensed producer and distributor of cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Quebec with plans to expand production that is 6 times its current size.

It had its IPO sometime in late March of 2017 after a false start in 2015 because of its aggressive cannabis pricing. While other companies such as Aphria (OTC:APHQF) and Canopy Growth (OTC:TWMJF) have been getting most of the spotlight in Canada, other cannabis producers such as Hydropothecary are trading under the radar, and this presents a good value play.

Hydropothecary Produces Cannabis at a low Cost Per Gram

At the moment, Hyropothecary produces cannabis at a low cost per gram (if not the lowest):



As a side note, each of the cannabis producers has a different financial reporting time line so the timing do not all line up.

Hydropothecary attributes the low costs to the following:

Favorable utility rates in Quebec

Lower hydro consumption

Achieving economies of scale

Production Plans and Its Low Value

It is estimated by 2018 when cannabis is legal, demand will have reached 580,000 kg - 655,000 kg annually. To meet this demand, a number of producers including Hydropothecary have released expansion plans to increase production. By the time cannibis is legalized, Hydropothecary will be able to produce 108,000 kg from its current 3,600 kg:

Since a lot of these companies haven't started earning a profit yet, it is hard to assign a value using profitability metrics. Instead, I have valued these companies based on its production capabilities using the current stock price.

Looking at what is highlighted in yellow above, I have divided the total production capacity by the current stock price. With Hydropothecary, I have taken 108,000 kg produced per year and divided by its stock price of $2.93, the figure we get is 36,242 kg per year.

What this means is that for every $1 in the share price, investors are purchasing 36,242 kg of annual production capacity in Hydropothecary.

With Canopy Growth, where the final production capacity is estimated to be 240,069 kg, a stock price of $18.14 means its annual production is worth 13,424 kg per dollar.

By analyzing the current stock price to what its expected production capacity is, it is clear Hydropothecary offers a good value compared to its competition.

Financial Comparison

Below shows the financial performance of Hydropothecary and 3 of its other competitors. I compared only the revenue and costs related to the operations as this gives more of an accurate reading of how the companies are doing:

Aphria still remains the only company that is generating a positive cash flow in the list. Hydropothecary and Aurora Cannabis (OTC:ACBFF) have reduced its expenses substantially from a year ago, while the losses in Canopy Growth have grown.

It does seem like Hydropothecary is on track to be profitable within the year but the cost structures of these companies could change once the new facilities come online.

Risk: The Buildup of Supply and Future Demand

I had stated above that the forecast demand is in the range of 580,000 to 655,000 kg. Whether these numbers will materialize or not remains to be seen.

The government of Canada has taken the position that it will be a shortage and so it has approved more licensed producers to fill the anticipated shortage. As of Dec 1, there are 208 producers in the final stages of getting approval.

Very likely, these producers will not be able to bring any new cannabis to market in time for legalization on July 2018. However, give it a year or two when new producers have time to build and grow its cannabis, the industry by then is going to change immensely. This could have profound effects to the Canadian industry.

In Washington and Colorado, there is already an oversupply of cannabis after the initial shortage following legalization. Canada could follow a similar path as well.

How everything will shake out for Hydropothecary remains to be seen but I'm confident it should do well in the short term. The company is positioning its products to serve a higher end clientele. Its recently financials show the company managed to increase revenue per gram from $8.62 to $9.00 as clients opted more for the higher end products.

There could well be a bubble in the industry and if prices should collapse because of oversupply, Hydropothecary has a low production cost structure that should allow it to weather any downturn

There are still a lot of speculation in the industry and the companies that are likely to survive are the ones that can focus on costs and keeping expenditures low. In the short term, I'm bullish on Hydropothecary.

