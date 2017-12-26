AT&T: Great, With Or Without Time Warner

The Wall Street Journal reported that the acquisition of Time Warner Inc. (TWX) by AT&T Inc. (T) has been deferred to June 21 in order to facilitate a successful defense of the merger before the Justice Department. This delay gives AT&T enough breathing space to deal with the potential legal hurdles that would derail this acquisition.

Should the acquisition prove successful, AT&T would go from being not only one of the major established telecommunications providers in the United States, and not only a leading provider of pay TV - which its acquisition of DirecTV in 2015 made it become - but also a major provider and producer of entertainment content. In effect, AT&T would become a vertically integrated entertainment company. And this latest deferment shows that they are serious about making that happen.

This alone would make AT&T an enticing investment prospect. However, in the unlikely event that the acquisition of Time Warner does not come to pass, AT&T would still be worthy of serious consideration for a long-term investor. After all, the firm remains a dominant player in an oligopoly with few competitors - its nearest competitor is Verizon Communications (VZ).

The reason why telecommunications is an oligopoly is due to the fact that wireless usage is government regulated, meaning that potential competitors have a large number of regulatory hurdles to overcome. Furthermore, barriers to entry in terms of starting and maintaining a telecommunications network are extremely cost-prohibitive, meaning that established players such as AT&T remain entrenched, and profitable, as the revenue and net income figures from the last five years demonstrates.

Year

Revenue ($)

Net Income ($)

2012

127.43 billion

7.26 billion

2013

128.75 billion

18.25 billion

2014

132.45 billion

6.22 billion

2015

146.8 billion

13.35 billion

2016

163.79 billion

12.98 billion

In short, though the acquisition of Time Warner is very likely to go ahead, the potential for it not to do so should not debar a prospective investor from considering AT&T as an addition to their portfolio. The only question that really needs to be seriously considered is whether AT&T stock is worth buying right now.

Currently, AT&T trades in the high-$30 range with a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a forward P/E ratio of 13.29, and offers a dividend yield of 5.12% with a payout ratio of 93.50%. The payout ratio is exceptionally high, and when combined with the fact that AT&T has long-term debt of $113.68 billion, against cash and short-term investments worth $6.03 billion, many investors may be skittish about AT&T's ability to sustain that dividend yield.

However, the revenue figures show that AT&T make enough money to cover their debt obligations and sustain the thirty-two year streak of paying shareholders consecutively rising dividends that has allowed AT&T to be counted among the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL). So, the sustainability of the dividend is not doubtful at this time.

Furthermore, the P/E and forward P/E suggest that AT&T is trading at a discount to the broader telecommunications market average of 20.50 and to the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) average of 25.81. But while AT&T is cheaper than the market overall, that does not answer the question: what is fair value for AT&T?

Earnings per share over the past twelve months was $2.08, and EPS growth over the next five years is estimated at 6.52%, leveling off to 5% thereafter. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I calculate fair value for AT&T at $38.83. The stock is thus fairly valued at this time.

In summary, AT&T is an excellent choice for a conservative investor, as it is a business operating in a virtual oligopoly that may evolve into a vertically integrated entertainment company. It has a safe 5%+ dividend yield, and is a Dividend Aristocrat, with no real sign of that status being endangered anytime soon. And it is currently trading at fair value, so long-term investors interested in getting "a wonderful company at a fair price" could do a lot worse than AT&T.



DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.