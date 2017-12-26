The Tax Cuts & Jobs Bill - A Warning

Personally, I was absolutely in favor of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Bill. I think it will jump-start America out passed where we have been for the last decade. You can argue the fine points, I could care less about the politics of it, but as a whole, I think this Bill will be very positive for the United States.

America was not built on fear. America was built on courage, on imagination and an unbeatable determination to do the job at hand. - My fellow Missourian, President Harry S. Truman

Having said that, however, there is going to be some consternation because of the Tax Cuts Bill, in my estimation. I point specifically to the companies with large deferred tax assets. They have a problem.

It is not only the stocks that may get hit, in my view, but also the bonds of these corporations which could find themselves having their ratings downgraded as a result of the hit to earnings from their deferred tax assets. The drop in taxes to 21% will certainly help, but the losses from the tax deferred assets may overcome the tax cuts in the short term.

In the Agency space, you have to consider both OTCQB:FNMA and FHLMC (OTCQB:FMCC). Their deferred tax assets are about $45 billion combined, and they will decline to around $20 billion now, with the new legislation in place, which could require a substantial cash infusion. As a matter of fact, the Federal Housing Finance Agency injected $3 billion into both housing agencies last Thursday, in recognition of the problem.

Since the Agency bonds trade within a few ticks of each other, I consider FHLB and FFCB bonds to have less issues than FNMA or FHLMC. They have far less risk, in my estimation, which includes some form of privatization that has been discussed by the Trump Administration, and might occur.

In the corporate space, some companies may have some dislocations because of their deferred tax assets that have been accumulated over the years. Some companies have little or no reserves in place to mitigate the impact. Deferred tax asset and liabilities are created by the increases and decreases in taxes payable, or refundable, for future years. This is a result of net operating losses that were carried forward.

Here are the fourteen publicly traded companies with largest deferred tax asset balances as of the end of 2016. This is net of any deferred tax liabilities. Included are an estimate of the amount of write-downs they may have to take. The analysis assumed no change in balances from the end of 2016.

In some cases the deferred tax assets, and liabilities, consist of state, local or foreign deductions and credits that would not be affected by a cut in the U.S. federal tax rate. However, they could be affected by some proposed changes, such as a one-time levy on the repatriation of profits earned outside the United States.

Complications abound.

*Data provided by MarketWatch (all numbers in millions)

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.