Nike: Should've Been Worse

The FQ2 results from Nike (NKE) highlight the ongoing problems with owning the stock. The strong brand name and the way that the sneaker company manages earnings expectations present a better picture than the reality.

The stock amazingly rallied into the results and held onto most of the gains despite a big earnings miss. Is tax reform enough to make investors bullish on Nike at $63?

The FQ2 results were characterized by tepid revenue growth and high expense growth. Nike faces immense competition from Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) and Under Armour (UA, UAA) domestically and the results reflect that pressure. The issue though wasn't in the gross margins.

CFO Andy Campion summed up the situation perfectly on the earnings calls:

In Q2 our financial performance exceeded the expectations that we had set 90 days ago, from the topline to the bottomline.

He went further to discuss the out of control spending that caused EBIT to plunge in the quarter:

Total SG&A was up 10% in Q2, due primarily to a 15% increase in demand creation investments and that increase in demand creation was primarily driven by sports marketing, our new partnership with the NBA and the launch of new digital and physical retail experiences in key cities. Operating overhead increased 8%, driven primarily by investments in our Nike Direct businesses.

A quick review of an earnings chart from Estimize provides a more clear picture of the financial situation. Earnings are constantly heading down despite the constant bullish sending coming out of earnings reports.

The other issue is that Nike shareholders might not see big benefits of tax reform. The company reported a substantial reduction in the effective tax rate to only 12.7% in FQ2 due to a tax benefit for stock-based compensation. The effective tax rate was up at 24.4% last year.

Source: Nike FQ2'17 earnings release

The effective tax rate is only forecast to average 15% for the year. The rate already falls far below the 21% of the new tax bill, though this is partially due to 55% of business outside the U.S., typically at lower rates. If anything, Nike will get a nice tax bill for repatriation of foreign earnings in FQ3.

Investors need to understand that the EBIT was down 21% to only $879 million. Nike saw a massive $225 million reduction YoY due to the large jump in SG&A expenses not reduction in gross margins. The athletic footwear company has had to ramp up expenses for the expanded direct business and to compete with the suddenly successful Adidas.

The key investor takeaway is that Nike is an extremely expensive stock because the market is falling for the head fake of the company beating analyst estimates. Even worse, the recent rally in the stock from $50 to $65 due to in large part to tax reform is a bad reason to own Nike. The company is already paying such a low effective tax rate that the stock should reflect the fact that FQ2 results should've been worse and Nike is one of the few stocks to not buy for tax cuts.

